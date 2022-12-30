 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Under contract. Really?   (zillow.com) divider line
68
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

2332 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2022 at 2:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ElvisThroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
for demolition?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll bet the offer price was much lower than the list price. Land value only, minus cost for demo.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mush the same way Mitch Trubisky is "under contract."
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All that mold? Yeah, you gotta burn that farker down and start over.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$400k for 1/2 acre 20 miles from Boston and <2 miles to the nearest train station?  Yes really.  You're not buying the house; you're buying the land.

A brief search of the surrounding homes show that area is full of $900k+ properties.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/an attempt was made
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Mush the same way Mitch Trubisky is "under contract."



As a long suffering Bears fan, I can assure you that typo is appropriate.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's got good bones.

You're going to need a shovel to find them.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: All that mold? Yeah, you gotta burn that farker down and start over.


I don't think it's necessary to go quite that far.

Strip out the interior finishing like the wallboard, insulation, HVAC, and finished flooring.  Have a company that does major cleanups come in and spray everything down, they undoubtedly have bleach solutions and equipment for treating large areas.  While that treatment is airing-out, replace the damn roof.

Once the interior odors from the cleaning process have sufficiently diminished, Kilz the hell out of everything inside.  Bring the electric and plumbing up to code, replace the windows with modern insulated ones, and check/fix any exterior wall leaks.  Install any HVAC ductwork and low voltage cabling.  Insulate, apply sheetrock etc to finish the walls and ceilings, install radiant-floor heating on all levels, then install the finished floors.

The abatement will undoubtedly cost far less than a completely new structure from the foundation walls up, and in a nearly 3000sqft house it may well be worthwhile depending on the employment opportunities that far outside of Boston.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of new tarps and it'll polish right up.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't tell from some pics if it was fire damage or black mold.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Irving Maimway: All that mold? Yeah, you gotta burn that farker down and start over.

I don't think it's necessary to go quite that far.

Strip out the interior finishing like the wallboard, insulation, HVAC, and finished flooring.  Have a company that does major cleanups come in and spray everything down, they undoubtedly have bleach solutions and equipment for treating large areas.  While that treatment is airing-out, replace the damn roof.

Once the interior odors from the cleaning process have sufficiently diminished, Kilz the hell out of everything inside.  Bring the electric and plumbing up to code, replace the windows with modern insulated ones, and check/fix any exterior wall leaks.  Install any HVAC ductwork and low voltage cabling.  Insulate, apply sheetrock etc to finish the walls and ceilings, install radiant-floor heating on all levels, then install the finished floors.

The abatement will undoubtedly cost far less than a completely new structure from the foundation walls up, and in a nearly 3000sqft house it may well be worthwhile depending on the employment opportunities that far outside of Boston.


So, basically build a new house except the foundation and pray to God that all the mold was remediated properly?

Yeah no.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm I don't know, does the new flooring convey?
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I couldn't tell from some pics if it was fire damage or black mold.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
homedepot.scene7.comView Full Size

If you're just flipping it...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


I've played enough zombie games to know that red X means "infected inside."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: All that mold? Yeah, you gotta burn that farker down and start over.


The listing says:

Buyer is responsible for Smoke Certificate, Water, and due diligence.

I don't know what a smoke certificate is but it sure sounds like they're expecting you to torch the place.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah thats getting torn down or gutted to the studs.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I couldn't tell from some pics if it was fire damage or black mold.


Black mold.  Buyer has to supply their own fire.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 10 minutes from downtown Stoughton, which features a liquor store and Dollar Tree!
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the listing, it sold in Sept '22 for something like $968K, so whatever happened only took 3 months for the house to get that bad. That seems like a LOT of mold growth in 3 months during the start of winter...
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Irving Maimway: All that mold? Yeah, you gotta burn that farker down and start over.

I don't think it's necessary to go quite that far.

Strip out the interior finishing like the wallboard, insulation, HVAC, and finished flooring.  Have a company that does major cleanups come in and spray everything down, they undoubtedly have bleach solutions and equipment for treating large areas.  While that treatment is airing-out, replace the damn roof.

Once the interior odors from the cleaning process have sufficiently diminished, Kilz the hell out of everything inside.  Bring the electric and plumbing up to code, replace the windows with modern insulated ones, and check/fix any exterior wall leaks.  Install any HVAC ductwork and low voltage cabling.  Insulate, apply sheetrock etc to finish the walls and ceilings, install radiant-floor heating on all levels, then install the finished floors.

The abatement will undoubtedly cost far less than a completely new structure from the foundation walls up, and in a nearly 3000sqft house it may well be worthwhile depending on the employment opportunities that far outside of Boston.


See that big red "X" on the front of the house? That's a signal to first responders to not enter the house, as it is structurally unsound and unsafe to enter. That's much worse than what some Kilz and new wallboard is going to fix.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah another open fireplace home.

Looks like a place where teenagers and homeless go to drink and fark.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was what shocked me:
Built in 1992

That's an awful lot of decay for 30 years.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [homedepot.scene7.com image 850x850]
If you're just flipping it...


Are you Armando Montelongo?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slives: According to the listing, it sold in Sept '22 for something like $968K, so whatever happened only took 3 months for the house to get that bad. That seems like a LOT of mold growth in 3 months during the start of winter...


Looks to me like it lost the roof.  I assume everything inside got soaked top to bottom.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The seller has never occupied the property."  You don't say, considering it was last sold three months ago?

Also FTFA: 9/13/2022 Sold $966,818.  So three months ago the seller dropped a cool million and is now dumping it for less than 1/2 that?  Something's fishy and it ain't the wharf.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think I'll buy it and start a crack house (if it isn't already one).
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flemardo: Gleeman: [homedepot.scene7.com image 850x850]
If you're just flipping it...

Are you Armando Montelongo?


Heh, no. Just going by the general quality of flipped houses.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: $400k for 1/2 acre 20 miles from Boston and <2 miles to the nearest train station?  Yes really.  You're not buying the house; you're buying the land.

A brief search of the surrounding homes show that area is full of $900k+ properties.


$400k can get you a nice house on a lake in a city with good schools here in Michigan. I don't get why people fetishize the coasts.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone wanted the land. A green area near a lake, close to Boston.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I don't think it's necessary to go quite that far.


Mold tho... I can't even.  Seen too many "We cleaned up all the mold" places that years turn into write offs because it comes back, hiding where you can't see it until it's impossible to do anything about.  When the shiat's gotten into the deepest nooks and crannies there's just no getting rid of it sometimes.  If I had any choice at all in the matter I'd want a teardown
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canton MA? Yep.

It's not far from a lot of public transportation, and considering that driving that roughly 19 miles into Boston at rush hour would take you about an hour? To a lot of people that's worth it.
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
440k?!?

Pfffft...kill it with fire.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Ah another open fireplace home.

Looks like a place where teenagers and homeless go to drink and fark.


Ewwww, the teens there fark the homeless???
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ask Me If I Have A God Complex: FTFA: "The seller has never occupied the property."  You don't say, considering it was last sold three months ago?

Also FTFA: 9/13/2022 Sold $966,818.  So three months ago the seller dropped a cool million and is now dumping it for less than 1/2 that?  Something's fishy and it ain't the wharf.


Someone figured out how to start a flood.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even in metro Atlanta (not the far flung suburbs), buildable lots go for $500,000 to a million or more depending on location, location, location. Older homes are torn down for new construction.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I couldn't tell from some pics if it was fire damage or black mold.


Fire damage. Then after the fire people got done soaking the mold took over?
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: Canton MA? Yep.

It's not far from a lot of public transportation, and considering that driving that roughly 19 miles into Boston at rush hour would take you about an hour? To a lot of people that's worth it.


fark that. I'll just stay at home in the boonies and shave my couch
 
damienm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm just curious what happened. This was in 2013 from Google Maps
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x413]

I've played enough zombie games to know that red X means "infected inside."


Zombie dive school, possibly?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: I'll bet the offer price was much lower than the list price. Land value only, minus cost for demo.


https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1140-Washington-St-Canton-MA-02021/184094391_zpid/

Same Zip code, same sq footage, $753K.  Even if you completely demolished what is there, and assume $100-150/sq ft new construciton cost, 2900 sq ft would be around $290-435K.  Together with the purchase, that's $729K-$874K.

Strip the house to the studs, or even down to the foundation, and rebuild, and you could safe some money.

I've seen houses around here that looked horrific, and the flippers did a phenomenal job.  Lots of dumpsters leave, and the house goes from a neighborhood eyesore that drags everything down to a shiny new-to-them home for a family.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wrenchboy: GardenWeasel: I couldn't tell from some pics if it was fire damage or black mold.

Fire damage. Then after the fire people got done soaking the mold took over?


That's nuts.  I've never seen so much black mold before.  They must have soaked the walls, or there was flooding, or something.  That much mold isn't going to happen unless something crazy happens.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klippoklondike: wrenchboy: GardenWeasel: I couldn't tell from some pics if it was fire damage or black mold.

Fire damage. Then after the fire people got done soaking the mold took over?

That's nuts.  I've never seen so much black mold before.  They must have soaked the walls, or there was flooding, or something.  That much mold isn't going to happen unless something crazy happens.


The tarp over the roof suggests a significant hole or leak - probably the source of the water in the walls.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: wrenchboy: GardenWeasel: I couldn't tell from some pics if it was fire damage or black mold.

Fire damage. Then after the fire people got done soaking the mold took over?

That's nuts.  I've never seen so much black mold before.  They must have soaked the walls, or there was flooding, or something.  That much mold isn't going to happen unless something crazy happens.


I'm guessing water running down the walls

...

this does give me a slgiht bit of hope that the 2000 square foot with a basement garage and separate apartment property on 21 acres that my other half just inherited, will actually sell for more than the mortgage.

difficulty: there were at one time at least 50 cats inside the house, and it was full of trash.

But it's in *way* better shape than this "house"
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Azz: unchellmatt: Canton MA? Yep.

It's not far from a lot of public transportation, and considering that driving that roughly 19 miles into Boston at rush hour would take you about an hour? To a lot of people that's worth it.

fark that. I'll just stay at home in the boonies and shave my couch


I opted to move to Maine :D

My commute, on the worst of days, is 17.5 miles and 27 minutes. When I worked at MIT and lived in Natick, MA... more or less the same distance, about 17-18 miles. That commute was generally 45min to an hour.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ask Me If I Have A God Complex: FTFA: "The seller has never occupied the property."  You don't say, considering it was last sold three months ago?

Also FTFA: 9/13/2022 Sold $966,818.  So three months ago the seller dropped a cool million and is now dumping it for less than 1/2 that?  Something's fishy and it ain't the wharf.


I'm hoping it was a sight-unseen property purchase by foreign land-grabbers. Serves them right.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Canton MA? Yep.

It's not far from a lot of public transportation, and considering that driving that roughly 19 miles into Boston at rush hour would take you about an hour? To a lot of people that's worth it.


Wow, that town really needs its zoning overturned by the state. It's ridiculous to have high quality public transit serving a wall shed of 100 houses.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [homedepot.scene7.com image 850x850]
If you're just flipping it...


If the cause of the moisture has been rectified, it's dried out and structural sound, you're good to go with that stuff.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: This was what shocked me:
Built in 1992

That's an awful lot of decay for 30 years.


This is what happens when you give homes to people who can't afford the tens of thousands of dollars it costs to properly maintain and repair a home.

Giving people homes sounds great in practice, but this is what usually happens once people who can't afford an unexpected $500 expense own a house that has unexpected $20,000 expenses.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.