(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Protip: If you're going to commit armed robbery, don't leave your cell phone and gun at the crime scene. And definitely don't make your selfie the phone's wallpaper. Fail and Asinine tags tripped up by Dumbass tag   (nbc-2.com) divider line
12
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is another Tate brother?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's okay to leave the gun. As long as you take the cannolis.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scratches and contusions littered the men's bodies. Fresh dirt dusted their clothes and shoes. But one thing was clear; they had a clear image of the men who attacked them...

...Following the cell phone, matching description, and video evidence, deputies arrested Short. He had been charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

What, no littering charge? Whoever wrote that first passage should have their fingers removed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the graveyard of recently purchased food.


Whoa whoa whoa, hold on there Hemingway
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no, please do.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: hold on there Hemingway

As they trekked through the darkened plot, unexpectedly and without provocation, two men emerged from out of nowhere and began attacking the two hungry travelers.


I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How much dumb will a dumbfark fark if a dumbfark could fark dumb.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jack And Keneth Try To Erase An Embarrassing Drunk Phone Message After New Year's Eve | 30 Rock
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image image 506x1017]


On the one hand, ACAB. On the other hand, seriously baller boss move!
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"As they trekked through the darkened plot, unexpectedly and without provocation, two men emerged from out of nowhere and began attacking the two hungry travelers."

So those two dudes were just lurking in a field in the middle of the night waiting for someone to wander by?

SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dude is from I'm OK Lee.
 
