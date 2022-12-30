 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Headline: "College admissions scandal director says no one wants to hire him." Well, duh. How would it look for colleges to announce the hiring of their new director of scandals?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's an obvious tag that takes up an entire solar mass.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh buddy, you're 100% in the FO stage. You won't enjoy it, but I will.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living in a senior's trailer park did make me chuckle. No info if a single or double wide
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At UVa, our scandals were particularly well-directed.

/ask sally hemings
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
oh pish tosh just pull yourself up by your bootstraps and get a minimum wage job or 3, snowflake
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some colleges could use a good director of scandals - seriously.  They're having like 3 or 4 in one year instead of spreading them out, PR's terrible - they need to get this shiat organized.

"Ted, right around March we're gonna leak your affair, Annette's taste for the student body is getting too well know and we need to throw up a diversion.  Next August we'll go ahead and let that get out... but what do we do about Cranston and his duck orgies?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
was he on double secret probation at one time?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dude's about to go to federal PMITA prison for up to 6 years, and he's surprised no one wants to hire him until then?
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
just fudge your resume a little, everyone does it. say you were on the crew team, use a different name and claim you worked anywhere but where you actually did.
 
firsttiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess he didn't get enough bribe money or didn't invest it well.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You lost likely could get a job at McDonalds
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In a letter submitted with Singer's defense team's memorandum Wednesday, Singer said he has always "thrived on winning at all costs,"


Looks like you've found one of the costs. Hope you socked a farkton of those bribes away while you were still "winning"
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He should apply at my local Popeye's.  Damn place can't keep the doors open because of staffing issues.  They just need warm bodies even if they're going to prison soon.  Yesterday and today, they've had a sign up blaming the city's water problems for being unable to open.  The city's water system has been a clusterfark for a week but not the area where their store is located.  Every other restaurant in the area is going just fine, even in the same shopping center.  The really crazy thing is I saw someone in an orange shirt sweeping inside.  WTF are they sweeping when the store's been closed for days?
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...As my Dad used to say, "Life is full of little disappointments.  This is one of them."
 
