(News.com.au)   Definitely should have flown Qantas   (news.com.au) divider line
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bali oops!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't bring enough parachutes for all the passengers?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I for one am never flying them again! SouthWest only for me.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holiday nightmare? They celebrate New Years on June 30 down under, don't they?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bali ha'i and goodba'i
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"...passengers were informed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner was not permitted to land at Bali Airport at the time they had attempted..."

So they delayed departure so long that arrival would be 2am and the airline didn't bother to see if that would be ok before taking off?  That's some damn fine logistics work there, Lou.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
By 'nightmare' and 'sudden u-turn' they mean the plane did a normal 180° turn. These writers need to tone it the fark down.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
rainbowbeachcommunitynews.com.auView Full Size

Jetstar. It only has one star for a reason.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Qantas own Jetstar, Subs.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry, no mileage credit for you, since your departure and arrival points were the same.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Qantas own Jetstar, Subs.


This.   Wholly owned by Qantas.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Qantas own Jetstar, Subs.


I also misspelled Qantas, but some kindly mod corrected it.
 
