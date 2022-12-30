 Skip to content
(NPR)   In today's stirring rendition of ANGH, it's revealed that JPMorgan aided and abetted Jeffery Epstein's sex trafficking   (npr.org) divider line
23
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 559x419]


My work here is done.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: TWX: [Fark user image 559x419]

My work here is done.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 559x419]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/and she certainly did
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ANGH?  What's the Air National Guard Handbook have to do with this?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Corporations are people too, my friends!
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't hear too much about Epstein-Truthers
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will be quietly settled.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Corporations are people too, my friends!


I'll believe that when Texas puts one in the electric chair.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 559x419]


Damn! Beat me to it :o)
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-_-
My shocked face.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like the panama papers are continuing to be verified as factual.  I am completely shocked, shocked I tell you!
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the old rumor was true that the JP in her name stood for Jurassic Park.

/and now I dance!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: ANGH?  What's the Air National Guard Handbook have to do with this?


You only need to get to the 48 second mark:

Inside the Beltway - SNL
Youtube xiKrWUoTq4s
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow how unshocking, next thing will be how several executives there went to his island on his plane.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: ANGH?  What's the Air National Guard Handbook have to do with this?


According to google, ANGH is the stock ticker of an Arab streaming platform.

/STOP USING ACRONYMS, YA NUMBSKULLS
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 559x419]


tangentially

The Gong Show- The popsicle twins
Youtube yrRySiQMV2I
 
hammettman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: TWX: [Fark user image 559x419]

tangentially

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/yrRySiQMV2I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


user name checks out, with a wealth of knowledge...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fissile: NewportBarGuy: Corporations are people too, my friends!

I'll believe that when Texas puts one in the electric chair.


Well, don't expect that in the winter.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is what is known in law school as a "Money grab". File it under the legal theory of "You've got money, I want it!"
 
nitropissering
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uh... trucks coming

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hammettman: gameshowhost: TWX: [Fark user image 559x419]

tangentially

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/yrRySiQMV2I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

user name checks out, with a wealth of knowledge...


Sir I am Gamesh. O. Whost.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

