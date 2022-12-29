 Skip to content
(Portland Press Herald)   One of Portland's oldest pubs to close, leaving drunkards and Farkers out in the cold   (pressherald.com) divider line
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image 425x633]


Wrong Portland I think.  :)
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image 425x633]

Wrong Portland I think.  :)


I thinkb the article is about lobster Portland, not hipster Portland
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Skimmed through the entire article and have no idea which Portland they're talking about.

Local news outlets will find more success on the Internet once they finally realize that a large potential online audience is non-local and edit their web content accordingly.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image 425x633]

Wrong Portland I think.  :)


Too late.

Dream of the '90s | Portlandia | IFC
Youtube U4hShMEk1Ew
 
