 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Teehee   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Stupid, Filter, Laughter, Neighbourhood, The Police, angry neighbour, Back garden, 3-1-1, scathing letter  
•       •       •

1228 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2022 at 4:50 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A mum has taken to Reddit...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idontbelieveyou.jpg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mistahtom: A mum has taken to Reddit...

[Fark user image 425x415]


There used to be a time when Fark was the Reddit of the ages.

Thanks to prudes who don't want to see sexy photos, we've sunk down a few notches.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Uh, yeah.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pumped Up Kicks (Bardcore | Medieval Style with Vocals - Original by Cornelius Link)
Youtube cRIfsFefatg
 
The Yattering
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If that letter is real, it sounds like it's time for some play dates. I hope the giggler has lots of equally inconsiderate friends
 
defritsch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pumped up kicks 1066 A.D Cover in Old English (Anglo Saxon tongue) Bardcore/Medieval style
Youtube JcKqhDFhNHI
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: mistahtom: A mum has taken to Reddit...

[Fark user image 425x415]

There used to be a time when Fark was the Reddit of the ages.

Thanks to prudes who don't want to see sexy photos, we've sunk down a few notches.


I tried posting pics of me in a banana hammock, but everyone got all uptight.

Turns put prudes don't want to see unsexy photos either. You just can't make some people happy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Time to open a daycare center, hold weekly birthday parties, and get to work on making more kids.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Thanks to prudes who don't want to see sexy photos, we've sunk down a few notches.


TFA doesnt make the kid sound very sexy anyway
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Turns put prudes don't want to see unsexy photos either


beauty is always in the eye of the beholder.

so is sexy
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Yattering: If that letter is real, it sounds like it's time for some play dates. I hope the giggler has lots of equally inconsiderate friends


...we see news reports every day of Karens making life miserable for people with their entitled demands, HOAs putting people through 9 layers of hell, guys shooting fast food clerks for putting too much ketchup on their Big Macs; but you disbelieve this story because...?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The disgruntled neighbour claims the sound of his laughter not only annoys her but also irritates her pets.


Record the kid laughing, loop it for 10 hours, get some nice big speakers and put them up against the wall facing the neighbor's house.
 
cleek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
some childless people find the hours of shrieking by neighbors' kids annoying.

trust me.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How about everybody stop being so loud?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And that was the day I introduced little Billy to Red Bull
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Record the kid laughing, loop it for 10 hours, get some nice big speakers and put them up against the wall facing the neighbor's house.


Living in an apartment complex in the late 80's one set of neighbors were listening to C&C Music Factory way too loud for my friend. He in turn, took his whole stereo out into the hallway, set up the speakers and played Scottish Bagpipe music until the cops came.

Good times.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I appreciate that the article used stock photos to show what a kid might look like.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: mistahtom: A mum has taken to Reddit...

[Fark user image 425x415]

There used to be a time when Fark was the Reddit of the ages.

Thanks to prudes who don't want to see sexy photos, we've sunk down a few notches.


Yeah, that doesn't matter anymore. Just like the Blue Check, supposedly the swear filter is in place to appease advertisers, but guess what? You can pay to bypass this supposed problem.

Suddenly, it's about money, but not about losing advertisers like they pretend here.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll take "Things That Never Happened" for $200, Blossom.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cleek: some childless people find the hours of shrieking by neighbors' kids annoying.

trust me.


Yeah, nobody farking cares. We're you mute when you were a child? Then STFU. You did it, why can't other kids do it?

This "childfree" shiat is getting to be like CrossFit, and it's all a bunch of "I got mine, now fark you!" assholes.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Snapper Carr: Record the kid laughing, loop it for 10 hours, get some nice big speakers and put them up against the wall facing the neighbor's house.

Living in an apartment complex in the late 80's one set of neighbors were listening to C&C Music Factory way too loud for my friend. He in turn, took his whole stereo out into the hallway, set up the speakers and played Scottish Bagpipe music until the cops came.

Good times.


I had a neighbor one day in Phoenix who played th Titanic song over and over and over and over and over one day. It went for hours, and I could actually tell what it was thru the cinderblock wall.

I didn't freak out. I hate the song, but I didn't feel the need to be some kind of passive aggressive douche canoe.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's some kid in this apartment complex who has an ear-piercing scream and screams a lot. There's also a dog with an ear-piercing scream that never stops due to its anxiety. If I don't have my headset on I'm driven quite mad since I have sensitive hearing. It hurts! I wish they'd shut up but not a thing I can do.

/ It all depends on the screaming.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the other side of my fence, my neighbor has a dog that hasnt stopped barking in 4 years.

I would gladly trade it for children's laughter.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Snapper Carr: Record the kid laughing, loop it for 10 hours, get some nice big speakers and put them up against the wall facing the neighbor's house.

Living in an apartment complex in the late 80's one set of neighbors were listening to C&C Music Factory way too loud for my friend. He in turn, took his whole stereo out into the hallway, set up the speakers and played Scottish Bagpipe music until the cops came.

Good times.


Bagpipe music is magic, noise-filled life.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: There's some kid in this apartment complex who has an ear-piercing scream and screams a lot. There's also a dog with an ear-piercing scream that never stops due to its anxiety. If I don't have my headset on I'm driven quite mad since I have sensitive hearing. It hurts! I wish they'd shut up but not a thing I can do.

/ It all depends on the screaming.


Totally.  I lived in one building where every work day this guy would come by in his car and rev the motor to let someone know they were there to pick them up.   Every now and then someone would lean out a 3rd story window and yell, "he's in the Showah!!", or "He's feedin' the baby!!" And the guy would drive away.  Ugh.  Don't miss that place.

Hey, lady! Shut up!
Youtube 2abiHu_ESTc
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is nothing.  A nothing 🍔.  My neighbor had kids. Who after school insisted on playing ⚽.  The noise is one thing.  The real problem was they sucked. They sucked so bad they always hiat my living room apartment windows 😩.
I can't explain why I didn't run outside and ax them. Oh. I don't own an ax. Because I don't live in the mother farking woods like an idiot fark face.
Homestead fark 👄.
Yes I'm jealous.
Hopefully they got deported.
🤷‍♂ ⚽ sucks 🍆
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Suddenly, it's about money,


It's always been about money.
See, once you get some, you always want more.

Sad.

But I've been here for 20 years +

I do miss the sexy stuff, but I also just enjoy the banter here too

I know how to use GIS and BIS. So I'm good.

But I do miss the good old fark days

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I had a neighbor one day i


CSB

I was living on Long Island. Home to Billy Joel. It's bad enough he's constantly on the radio but my neighbor took out a 12 inch PA speaker on a tripod, hooked his phone to it, and played "Uptown Girl" all freaking day.

I finally decided to go to the fence and ask them to either lower it or I was going to have my punk band called Painful Rectal Itch come play in my backyard with complete PA. Drums and at least 1000 watts of Marshals and Ampeg amps.

He turned it down immediately.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.