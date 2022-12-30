 Skip to content
(CNN) Hero Man convinces 19 strangers to help him break into a school and steal from school cafeteria, police thank man for his actions   (cnn.com) divider line
    Hero, Jay Withey, town of Cheektowaga, Cheektowaga Police, young man, Police Chief Brian Gould, Christmas morning, course of the night, Erie County  
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The chief called Withey's actions heroic and an example of the sense of community among people in the area."

REALLY??

"Withey said he went to 10 households, offering each$500 to spend the night on their floor. All of them turned him away. "I plead with them, 'Please, please can I sleep on the floor, I'm in fear for my life,' and they say, 'No I'm sorry'," he said."
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: "The chief called Withey's actions heroic and an example of the sense of community among people in the area."

REALLY??

"Withey said he went to 10 households, offering each$500 to spend the night on their floor. All of them turned him away. "I plead with them, 'Please, please can I sleep on the floor, I'm in fear for my life,' and they say, 'No I'm sorry'," he said."


That made me mad, too, but he's right that if they'd let him in, a bunch of people would have died. 17 other people (and two dogs) owe a lot to those suspicious, selfish bastards.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Police praised him? Must be white

(reads article)

what do I win?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: "The chief called Withey's actions heroic and an example of the sense of community among people in the area."

REALLY??

"Withey said he went to 10 households, offering each$500 to spend the night on their floor. All of them turned him away. "I plead with them, 'Please, please can I sleep on the floor, I'm in fear for my life,' and they say, 'No I'm sorry'," he said."


Welcome to MAGAmerica
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Police praised him? Must be white

(reads article)

what do I win?


the knowledge that you are a racist?


//if you weren't you wouldn't have brought it up
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: Raymond Perjurytrap: "The chief called Withey's actions heroic and an example of the sense of community among people in the area."

REALLY??

"Withey said he went to 10 households, offering each$500 to spend the night on their floor. All of them turned him away. "I plead with them, 'Please, please can I sleep on the floor, I'm in fear for my life,' and they say, 'No I'm sorry'," he said."

Welcome to MAGAmerica


Praise Jesus!
 
