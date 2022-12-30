 Skip to content
(CBC)   "We were surprised they decided to pick on a small media outlet on Vancouver Island. "I think they underestimated us and to their detriment"   (cbc.ca) divider line
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Antivax Trumper dickheads.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good
 
IDGAF
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxer nurses later fired with cause? Where is my fainting chair?
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The headline photo...
"I'll swallow your soul I'll swallow your soul"
 
senor peacock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Antivax Trumper dickheads.


or Canuck equiv
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

envirovore: The headline photo...
"I'll swallow your soul I'll swallow your soul"


More like I'll swallow you whole, I'll swallow your soul and I swallow pie.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IDGAF: Anti-vaxxer nurses later fired with cause? Where is my fainting chair?


They've discovered that they can make more money as anti-vax amplifiers than they could as nurses.
 
senor peacock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

envirovore: The headline photo...
"I'll swallow your soul I'll swallow your soul"


Holy pin size pupil batman!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
senor peacock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pupils...
 
senor peacock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: envirovore: The headline photo...
"I'll swallow your soul I'll swallow your soul"

More like I'll swallow you whole, I'll swallow your soul and I swallow pie.


so you're saying there's a chance
 
senor peacock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I miss the old days when vapid twats didn't have the internet to amplify
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: envirovore: The headline photo...
"I'll swallow your soul I'll swallow your soul"

More like I'll swallow you whole, I'll swallow your soul and I swallow pie.


I'd say I feel bad about laughing, but I don't.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: IDGAF: Anti-vaxxer nurses later fired with cause? Where is my fainting chair?

They've discovered that they can make more money as anti-vax amplifiers than they could as nurses.


If so, that money is going to the news people soon.

"Under Ontario's anti-SLAPP legislation, defendants are entitled to full costs of the litigation unless a judge determines otherwise. "
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

