(CNN)   I'll admit that I only skimmed this headline before submitting this link because I don't want someone else to steal my greenlight, but I'm fairly confident that I now say with certainty that Deadpool 3 will take place on the Colorado River   (cnn.com)
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
So, we get to be alive to watch how we've destroyed absolutely everything?

Sweet.
 
Badmoodman
1 hour ago  
I'll admit that I only skimmed this headline before submitting this link

Did you also skim the topic list, cuz SCARY seems a much better fit.
 
SBinRR
50 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I'll admit that I only skimmed this headline before submitting this link

Did you also skim the topic list, cuz SCARY seems a much better fit.


Could use a Plug as well.
 
El_Dan
50 minutes ago  
Woohoo, freedom from the tyranny of regular showering.
 
kb7rky
48 minutes ago  
Welp, we're boned.
 
Weatherkiss
47 minutes ago  
Maybe establishing enormous agricultural zones in a desert so they'd have a longer growing season wasn't a particularly great idea.
 
waldo6886
44 minutes ago  
On a completely unrelated note here's a list of new golf courses in California.

http://www.golfcalifornia.com/holland51.htm
 
Feel_the_velvet
41 minutes ago  
2023 is a critical year for the Colorado River

Is the Gregorian calendar really relevant here?
 
Weaver95
41 minutes ago  
I don't know if we can stop a process like climate change now that it's started. We might have to just let it finish and hope we can adjust to our new environment.
 
Naido
40 minutes ago  
In fairness to subby, that appears to be a picture of his skin.
 
Floki
40 minutes ago  
The Great Lakes Migration begins. Buy property near the Great Lakes now. You will not be disappointed.
 
Weaver95
40 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Welp, we're boned.


Just wait till data centers run out of cheap hydroelectric power and free water.
That's gonna affect everyone who uses the internet. Or computers.
 
Dead on the River
37 minutes ago  
This isn't what I had in mind.
 
phoenixdan
37 minutes ago  
Could be wrong, but this would affect almost everyone in the U.S. that eat crops from farms that take water from the Colorado river.
 
Floki
36 minutes ago  
The Colorado River: Destination Farked
 
CheatCommando
36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I don't know if we can stop a process like climate change now that it's started. We might have to just let it finish and hope we can adjust to our new environment.


My prediction from a decade ago is playing out perfectly:

1. There is no such thing as climate change!
2. OK, there is but it is a natural cycle!
3. OK, mankind has something to do with it, but think of the jobs we will lose fixing it!
4. Welp, it's too late to do anything now. Better learn to live with it.
 
drumhellar
35 minutes ago  
Other important deals have been struck. In November, the Biden administration pledged to spend millions of federal dollars to help restore California's endangered Salton Sea

FARKING WHY?
 
Floki
34 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Weaver95: I don't know if we can stop a process like climate change now that it's started. We might have to just let it finish and hope we can adjust to our new environment.

My prediction from a decade ago is playing out perfectly:

1. There is no such thing as climate change!
2. OK, there is but it is a natural cycle!
3. OK, mankind has something to do with it, but think of the jobs we will lose fixing it!
4. Welp, it's too late to do anything now. Better learn to live with it.


5. Migrate to the Great Lakes region.
 
cryinoutloud
32 minutes ago  
mongbiohazard
31 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Weaver95: I don't know if we can stop a process like climate change now that it's started. We might have to just let it finish and hope we can adjust to our new environment.

My prediction from a decade ago is playing out perfectly:

1. There is no such thing as climate change!
2. OK, there is but it is a natural cycle!
3. OK, mankind has something to do with it, but think of the jobs we will lose fixing it!
4. Welp, it's too late to do anything now. Better learn to live with it.


5. I'm sorry, but only some of you will be able to live - the ones who were rich, and yes, the ones who got us all here even though we didn't need to.
 
Kris_Romm
30 minutes ago  
If there wasn't a real human cost... I'd say they deserve it.

The often maligned South Park actually had not one, but two different specials on this.
 
cryinoutloud
29 minutes ago  

drumhellar: Other important deals have been struck. In November, the Biden administration pledged to spend millions of federal dollars to help restore California's endangered Salton Sea
FARKING WHY?


Because you don't farking understand ecology, just like the rest of the human race.
It kind of seems like a critical error now. But don't let that stop you all from getting degrees in economics, so you can continue to tell lies about what keeps us alive.
 
SBinRR
26 minutes ago  

stuffy
21 minutes ago  
Because building a water dependent system in the desert was such a brilliant idea.
 
wildcardjack
18 minutes ago  
The only thing happening in the Colorado river is competitive yoga.
 
TrashcanMan
6 minutes ago  

Floki: The Great Lakes Migration begins. Buy property near the Great Lakes now. You will not be disappointed.


Doesn't Chicago dump their poo in their?
 
