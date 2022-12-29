 Skip to content
(CNN)   Rockfalls are a geologic process "involving the detachment and rapid downward movement of rock," according to the National Park Service and two Yosemite visitors who happened to be located beneath a detachment and rapid downward movement of rock   (cnn.com) divider line
    Yosemite National Park, national park, Mariposa County, California, sheriff's office, glacier-carved cliffs, Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, National Park Service, Yosemite Valley  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How very original.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Except for keeping us from floating off into space, gravity pretty much sucks.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity's a biatch, says Professor Romero.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't tick off your DM or this tends to happen.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, that happens quite a bit in the Sierras. Lots of rotten granite.

Now I suppose there will be a flood of complaints to the Park Service demanding all rocks be glued to the walls.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A couple of my ex's friends moved to Yosemite for work, and their apartment had latches on all the cabinets because the rockfalls caused so much shaking to employee housing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nature is no joke, including, or especially, in the mountains.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yeah, that happens quite a bit in the Sierras. Lots of rotten granite.

Now I suppose there will be a flood of complaints to the Park Service demanding all rocks be glued to the walls.


"We cannot afford the glue due to all the rakes the Park Service had to buy."
 
boozehat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Rockfalls"?  Really, that's the best term they can come up with?

Rocket scientists at least have a sense of humor and call explosions RUD's.    Rapid, Unscheduled, Disassembly.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yosemite?

The Jews gotta be blamed for everything?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Will these KGB (GRU) agents stop at nothing to get rid of people??
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

boozehat: "Rockfalls"?  Really, that's the best term they can come up with?


Here's a few...

Prompt geology
Schist happening
Acute mineral deposit
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

djkutch: Except for keeping us from floating off into space, gravity pretty much sucks.


Let's cancel Newton and rewrite the law of gravity so it won't hurt anyone ever again.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People die at yosemite all the time. I think they average over 10 per year.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fake news. Gravity is a theory.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djkutch: Except for keeping us from floating off into space, gravity pretty much sucks.


Admittedly I'd REALLY worry if I saw a bunch of rock detach and float off into the sky.  Rockfall is one thing, spontaneous gravity reversal you've really got farking problems
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

talkertopc: djkutch: Except for keeping us from floating off into space, gravity pretty much sucks.

Let's cancel Newton and rewrite the law of gravity so it won't hurt anyone ever again.


We need to talk to gravity's manager.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
nice! new episodes of the rockfall files
 
