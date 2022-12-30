 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Arrest made in murdered University of Idaho students case   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: News, Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Law enforcement agency, Constable, 25-year-old man, Idaho, small town of Moscow, slayings of 21-year-olds Madison Mogen  
•       •       •

offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a pretty good inkling that they knew more than they were saying but didn't want to take any chances of the murderer killing them self or compromising a conviction.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm placing a bet on it being an incel thing.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it's not a professor!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I bet it's not a professor!


That was never in the cards.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Seriously though, my money's on dealer drama of some kind.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennsylvania State Police, with the assistance of the FBI, apprehended him in the Scranton area Friday morning, the sources said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I bet it's not a professor!


B... B... But... The cards. It was in the cards. That lady on the Internet said so.

Could she maybe have misinterpreted? Nah, we'll see who the real murderer is at the trial.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 264x264]


Seriously though, my money's on dealer drama of some kind.


IIIDK. 

Dealer drama usually involves guns. 

This thing feels like some edgelord shiat.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Colonel Mustard in the library with a gun
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was their butler, right?
 
cloverock70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image image 264x264]


Seriously though, my money's on dealer drama of some kind.


Why?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got him, boys!  This is the final... whoa.  Sorry.  Force of habit.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A college student in Scranton PA? Who does not attend college at this school in Idaho?

This is the weirdest cross-country, long-distance quadruple homicide going on right now.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Jesterling: [Fark user image 264x264]


Seriously though, my money's on dealer drama of some kind.

IIIDK. 

Dealer drama usually involves guns. 

This thing feels like some edgelord shiat.


Guns are business, stabbings are personal.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Jesterling: [Fark user image 264x264]


Seriously though, my money's on dealer drama of some kind.

IIIDK. 

Dealer drama usually involves guns. 

This thing feels like some edgelord shiat.


(I'm agreeing with you. Moar coffee please.)
 
wutevr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image image 264x264]


Seriously though, my money's on dealer drama of some kind.


4 brutal slayings for dealer drama seems too steep.  There were emotions here - my money is on unrequited advances toward one of the young women resulting in a bloody murder spree
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: I'm placing a bet on it being an incel thing.


After talking with family this holiday... I'm actually terrified with how prevalent this whole incel thing seems to be growing.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually arrested for the murders? Not the unpaid Chicago parking tickets everyone has because you happen to exist and they wrote you a parking ticket for existing?
 
kb7rky [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Bout damn time.

Also, [NEWS FLASH] tag unavailable, subby?

Also also...Prof. Scofield now has a concrete open-and-shut case against that TikTok dumbfuck.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Not the unpaid Chicago parking tickets everyone has because you happen to exist and they wrote you a parking ticket for existing?


You don't even have to pay those any longer. Illinois changed the law a couple years ago to where the secretary of state can no longer suspend your license for:
1. Parking tickets
2. Any municipal fines
3. Speed camera tickets
4. Stop light camera tickets
5. Toll violations
6. Any traffic tickets

All of those things you can now ignore and don't have to pay. They can't suspend your license or registration, let alone arrest you.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money's on this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarot cards don't work? I'm shocked!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Actually arrested for the murders? Not the unpaid Chicago parking tickets everyone has because you happen to exist and they wrote you a parking ticket for existing?


Have you tried not existing?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll get off. The tarot cards clearly implicated someone else.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: I'm placing a bet on it being an incel thing.


love, money or drugs so incel works.

I'll throw $20 on drunk frat guy ex
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I bet it's not a professor!


Of course it was not a professor. They are all too busy selling pot to help make ends meet...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: jars.traptone: I'm placing a bet on it being an incel thing.

After talking with family this holiday... I'm actually terrified with how prevalent this whole incel thing seems to be growing.


It couldn't have anything to do with the fact that so many young women don't want to date a bunch of conservatives assholes that are doing everything they can to take all if their rights away.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: jars.traptone: I'm placing a bet on it being an incel thing.

love, money or drugs so incel works.

I'll throw $20 on drunk frat guy ex


It's somebody who knew them. I'll go with Frat Boy.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: wildcardjack: Not the unpaid Chicago parking tickets everyone has because you happen to exist and they wrote you a parking ticket for existing?

You don't even have to pay those any longer. Illinois changed the law a couple years ago to where the secretary of state can no longer suspend your license for:
1. Parking tickets
2. Any municipal fines
3. Speed camera tickets
4. Stop light camera tickets
5. Toll violations
6. Any traffic tickets

All of those things you can now ignore and don't have to pay. They can't suspend your license or registration, let alone arrest you.


I miss the good old days when Chicago would tally up who was in the top ten and and then go arrest them at work.  The top guy had over $10,000 in unpaid traffic tickets.  All of a sudden, a lot of people outside the top ten got out their checkbooks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-tip: If you are going to drive cross country to commit a crime, don't take a cell phone or drive a modern car that can be tracked.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good...I'm glad they caught the evil POS.

Talk about scary AF...a slasher movie taking place in real life.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like there is a level of law enforcement that actually works, that there are people who care as much about their as much as you care about your job, giving handy Js behind the Circle K.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's almost like there is a level of law enforcement that actually works, that there are people who care as much about their as much as you care about your job, giving handy Js behind the Circle K.


[media.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yes. If pretty white girls are murdered in a red state, LEO will go all out to solve the crime. Same as it always was.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son of police chief?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: My money's on this guy:
[Fark user image image 480x555]


Ummm, they all have the same nose. Might want to stumble out of the barn before hooking up.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Pennsylvania State Police, with the assistance of the FBI, apprehended him in the Scranton area Friday morning, the sources said.

[Fark user image 318x159]


Frank Zappa "- Illinois Enema Bandit -" Palladium 1981 [HD 720p]
Youtube IP3qZDXFRik


Michael H. Kenyon
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard George Santos' tireless work on behalf of the victim's families is what led to the breakthrough.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's almost like there is a level of law enforcement that actually works, that there are people who care as much about their as much as you care about your job, giving handy Js behind the Circle K.


[media.tenor.com image 220x164]


Law enforcement usually works when there are dead white people involved.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: jars.traptone: I'm placing a bet on it being an incel thing.

After talking with family this holiday... I'm actually terrified with how prevalent this whole incel thing seems to be growing.



It appears I need to stay away from Newport for the rest of my life.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the video from the link, one of the girls appears to be wearing a Steelers jersey in a picture - was she from Pennsylvania?  Is this possibly some incel/ex-bf High School drama that went full crazy?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: It's almost like there is a level of law enforcement that actually works, that there are people who care as much about their as much as you care about your job, giving handy Js behind the Circle K.


[media.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yes. If pretty white girls are murdered in a red state, LEO will go all out to solve the crime. Same as it always was.


They do. I'm sorry to hear your job sucks. Some people do actually feel a sense of duty and responsibility towards others though. They aren't all Sheriff Buford T. Justice. There are certainly problems that need to be resoled, but those tend to be beat level issues first, then it does move up the chain and it would take time to get rid of those as well.

But don't think everyone and everything sucks because things immediately around you do. That's old thinking.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OptionC: In the video from the link, one of the girls appears to be wearing a Steelers jersey in a picture - was she from Pennsylvania?  Is this possibly some incel/ex-bf High School drama that went full crazy?


Maybe? Long distance relationship? Jealousy over the male roommate? Or OnlyFans drama?
 
docilej
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey Ashley Guillard, why don't you have.....
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


[I'll see myself out]
 
Felgraf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 264x264]


Seriously though, my money's on dealer drama of some kind.


dealer drama from across almost *the entire length of the US*?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: But don't think everyone and everything sucks because things immediately around you do. That's old thinking.


I fully admit that happened to me when I worked at Target.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fry him.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Giant Clown Shoe: jars.traptone: I'm placing a bet on it being an incel thing.

love, money or drugs so incel works.

I'll throw $20 on drunk frat guy ex

It's somebody who knew them. I'll go with Frat Boy.


My money is on an ex lover, the opposite of an incel.

This is some love triangle stuff.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
like, isn't one's dealer normally located a bit closer than, uh, 7 states away?
 
