 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stat News)   No Surprises Act is full of surprises   (statnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Ironic, Health care providers, Health care, Legal terms, Biden administration's progress report, Dispute resolution, billing disputes, out-of-network providers, Medicine  
•       •       •

2186 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Dec 2022 at 5:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll still charge you $40 for aspirin and a spit tray, but they have to itemize them?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how it works. The government absorbs all the surprises and adds them to the Strategic Surprise Reserve.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billing issues?  I've got billing issues, those farkers @ Safeway really farked me today.  The Haagen Daz little container was on sale for $3.49 or something. I checked the tag and it was still within the date range (they often leave old sale tags up!  farkers).  But when I got home and reviewed the receipt, they charged me $6.49 each.  For 2 that adds up to six dollars of arse farking they gave me.  PLUS TAX.  I need to quit going there.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkninsurance companies.


Many health providers aren't angels themselves, but you're fooling yourself if you don't think when an insurer buys a hospital system and then tries to mess with the competition that it's making this much much worse
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that anything like a surprise paywall, subby? Because I can't read about what the "surprises" are without shelling out 400 hundred farking dollars.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before this wonky process story behind a paywall gets swamped with posts.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god, I remember when this came out, they kept saying it only applied to private insurance because Medicare and Medicaid already had surprise billing protections.
When I started getting clients who had surprise bills, turned out No, only Medicare had surprise billing protections. Medicaid, the one for people who must be broke to qualify, has no surprise billing protections, and this dumb law purposely did nothing to change that.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, this article is about medicine/prescriptions?  Safeway charged me $0 for one of my prescriptions today. I wonder how much they charge my insurance provider to deliver the product (180 pills)?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Emperor protecc
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The obvious answer, if hospitals, insurers and providers actually wanted to resolve this would be to end this idea that a doctor and surgical staff the hospital provides to you are the responsibility of the hospital, who they contract with, not the patient who has little to no ability to select or vet these providers.

Then if the hospital wants to be "in network" they need to select providers who are "in network". If the providers aren't in network they not going to be able to work at any hospital that accepts insurance. If they don't want to work at hospitals frequented only by the uninsured (and they probably don't) then they can work out their rates with the hospital, who has the time and space to negotiate with them.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Is that anything like a surprise paywall, subby? Because I can't read about what the "surprises" are without shelling out 400 hundred farking dollars.

[Fark user image 755x317]

[Fark user image 450x557]


https://12ft.io/proxy?&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.statnews.com%2F2022%2F12%2F30%2Fbacklog-builds-under-no-surprises-act

Paywall removed
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: Ok, this article is about medicine/prescriptions?  Safeway charged me $0 for one of my prescriptions today. I wonder how much they charge my insurance provider to deliver the product (180 pills)?


The insurance company made Safeway bump up the price of Haagen Dazs in exchange.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a great idea. In practice, it's going to be a big f*cking mess.

I've had to do a couple of blog posts for a legal firm that's helping providers deal with the rollout, and as per usual, the government has zero idea of what's ACTUALLY involved in ensuring there are "no surprise billings".

Already there's been two extensions for healthcare providers and insurance companies to try to get their code databases on the same track; it's apparently not as easy as just saying "from now on out of network emergency bills will be covered by insurance companies."

Both providers and insurers are cool with the idea; but they can't just do it overnight (overnight being less than a year).
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public Healthcare system run by healthcare professionals with public/scientific professional oversight. Now.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut off 1/2 my thumb last year when my garage door cable skipped off the spool. At the emergency room they said I should get a tetanus shot but I had had one in  even though it wasn't on their chart, they strongly said I should get it anyway and I thought sure what the hell it's just a tetanus shot. Well that shot was 350 for the shot and 150 for administering it. Well f you too should have told them to pound sand...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: Billing issues?  I've got billing issues, those farkers @ Safeway really farked me today.  The Haagen Daz little container was on sale for $3.49 or something. I checked the tag and it was still within the date range (they often leave old sale tags up!  farkers).  But when I got home and reviewed the receipt, they charged me $6.49 each.  For 2 that adds up to six dollars of arse farking they gave me.  PLUS TAX.  I need to quit going there.


I'd recommend observing the register while your groceries are being scanned.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Oh god, I remember when this came out, they kept saying it only applied to private insurance because Medicare and Medicaid already had surprise billing protections.
When I started getting clients who had surprise bills, turned out No, only Medicare had surprise billing protections. Medicaid, the one for people who must be broke to qualify, has no surprise billing protections, and this dumb law purposely did nothing to change that.


Hey, I've got some cheesecake in the fridge, would you like a piece?
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: In before this wonky process story behind a paywall gets swamped with posts.


I don't need to get past the paywall to know that this means the people who I don't like are bad!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ski9600: Billing issues?  I've got billing issues, those farkers @ Safeway really farked me today.  The Haagen Daz little container was on sale for $3.49 or something. I checked the tag and it was still within the date range (they often leave old sale tags up!  farkers).  But when I got home and reviewed the receipt, they charged me $6.49 each.  For 2 that adds up to six dollars of arse farking they gave me.  PLUS TAX.  I need to quit going there.


We shopped The Way of Safe for a while when we got pissed at Kroger for some reason. Every damn time, we'd get home and as we were putting the groceries away, one of us would go "Where the fark is the XY?" and every damn time, we'd check the receipt and there would be the XY that we'd paid for and they didn't bag up. Every damn time.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Cut off 1/2 my thumb last year when my garage door cable skipped off the spool. At the emergency room they said I should get a tetanus shot but I had had one in  even though it wasn't on their chart, they strongly said I should get it anyway and I thought sure what the hell it's just a tetanus shot. Well that shot was 350 for the shot and 150 for administering it. Well f you too should have told them to pound sand...


On the bright side, you didn't get lockjaw.
 
make_me_some_pie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ski9600: Billing issues?  I've got billing issues, those farkers @ Safeway really farked me today.  The Haagen Daz little container was on sale for $3.49 or something. I checked the tag and it was still within the date range (they often leave old sale tags up!  farkers).  But when I got home and reviewed the receipt, they charged me $6.49 each.  For 2 that adds up to six dollars of arse farking they gave me.  PLUS TAX.  I need to quit going there.


They tax ice cream where you're at?
Heresy!

CA may be a joke in some ways but at least my Ben and Jerry's isn't taxed!
 
knobmaker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ski9600: moothemagiccow: Oh god, I remember when this came out, they kept saying it only applied to private insurance because Medicare and Medicaid already had surprise billing protections.
When I started getting clients who had surprise bills, turned out No, only Medicare had surprise billing protections. Medicaid, the one for people who must be broke to qualify, has no surprise billing protections, and this dumb law purposely did nothing to change that.

Hey, I've got some cheesecake in the fridge, would you like a piece?


I've got an ass in my pants, would you like to kiss it?
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OR:

Surprise, Surprise (Mono)
Youtube A1eKl3e5aGw
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Radiohead - No Surprises
Youtube u5CVsCnxyXg



A heart that's full up like a landfill
A job that slowly kills you
Bruises that won't heal
You look so tired, unhappy
Bring down the government
They don't, they don't speak for us
I'll take a quiet life
A handshake of carbon monoxide
[Chorus]
And no alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises
Silent, silent
[Verse 2]
This is my final fit
My final bellyache with
[Chorus]
No alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises, please
[Verse 3]
Such a pretty house
And such a pretty garden
[Chorus]
No alarms and no surprises
(Get me out of here)
No alarms and no surprises
(Get me out of here)
No alarms and no surprises, please
(Get me out of here)
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Probably more likely:

U.H.F. - Supplies
Youtube GHS_GQLgqtM
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Target Builder: The obvious answer, if hospitals, insurers and providers actually wanted to resolve this would be to end this idea that a doctor and surgical staff the hospital provides to you are the responsibility of the hospital, who they contract with, not the patient who has little to no ability to select or vet these providers.

Then if the hospital wants to be "in network" they need to select providers who are "in network". If the providers aren't in network they not going to be able to work at any hospital that accepts insurance. If they don't want to work at hospitals frequented only by the uninsured (and they probably don't) then they can work out their rates with the hospital, who has the time and space to negotiate with them.


But won't somebody please think of the profits?!

/Healthcare should be a goddamn public service provided to everyone and considered a civil service item, not a farking privatized business.
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/u5CVsCnxyXg]



Goddmammit man, I was almost done.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At the end of the day, they are patching over a giant tumor. Does it help? I guess. But the underlying problem of for-profit medical care, for-profit insurance and pay-per-procedure is farking us over. We could choose to copy any of the 40 or so other rich countries, all of whom have vastly cheaper systems that cover everyone without all our bullshiat but we choose not to.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
... Sadly...
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Is that anything like a surprise paywall, subby? Because I can't read about what the "surprises" are without shelling out 400 hundred farking dollars.

[Fark user image image 755x317]

[Fark user image image 450x557]


[Business cat reading paper at table "I should start a paywall new site"]
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA: That's according to the Biden administration's progress report on the No Surprises Act's so-called independent dispute resolution (IDR) process, in which mediators help out-of-network providers and insurers decide appropriate payment amounts for services.

If the mediator is simply helping the providers and insurers decide how to bill, what is the point of the No Surprises Act? It leaves the exact same people in charge of deciding the payments as before the Act was passed. That seems to undermine any other detail in the entire thing. Is there something that constrains them? A mediator is not an arbitrator and not a judge. The job of a mediator is to allow the parties at the table to work without outside constraints in order to come to a resolution that suits their specific goals. If the parties are the same people who did the billing before, then...the mediator is there to remove the Act's constraints in favour of mediation.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

envirovore: Mikey1969: Is that anything like a surprise paywall, subby? Because I can't read about what the "surprises" are without shelling out 400 hundred farking dollars.

[Fark user image image 755x317]

[Fark user image image 450x557]

[Business cat reading paper at table "I should start a paywall new site"]


Yeah I mean the website is called STAT and that's a math. That's why it isn't free. English majors work for free. Math doers went to school for business.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ski9600: Ok, this article is about medicine/prescriptions?  Safeway charged me $0 for one of my prescriptions today. I wonder how much they charge my insurance provider to deliver the product (180 pills)?


No, it's about medical billing.

Your prescription leaflet should say how much your insurance saved you (their full retail price).  The amount your insurance paid to the pharmacy would be somewhere between $0 and the full retail.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Cut off 1/2 my thumb last year when my garage door cable skipped off the spool. At the emergency room they said I should get a tetanus shot but I had had one in  even though it wasn't on their chart, they strongly said I should get it anyway and I thought sure what the hell it's just a tetanus shot. Well that shot was 350 for the shot and 150 for administering it. Well f you too should have told them to pound sand...


Did you get tetnis?
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: envirovore: Mikey1969: Is that anything like a surprise paywall, subby? Because I can't read about what the "surprises" are without shelling out 400 hundred farking dollars.

[Fark user image image 755x317]

[Fark user image image 450x557]

[Business cat reading paper at table "I should start a paywall new site"]

Yeah I mean the website is called STAT and that's a math. That's why it isn't free. English majors work for free. Math doers went to school for business.


So a math site is running a health care system article why?
Since im just a poor pleb and therefore not worthy of their elite site.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Cut off 1/2 my thumb last year when my garage door cable skipped off the spool. At the emergency room they said I should get a tetanus shot but I had had one in  even though it wasn't on their chart, they strongly said I should get it anyway and I thought sure what the hell it's just a tetanus shot. Well that shot was 350 for the shot and 150 for administering it. Well f you too should have told them to pound sand...


When I visit a clivnis or my family doctor they offer me all kinds of vaccines for free. In 2020 I asked for tetanus at a clinic because I would be moving from Toronto back to a farm. The doctor was hip to my vibe and the nurse poked me with ADACEL. Man, the only vaccines I can't get for free is for HPV because they gave that out for free at high school to people younger than me, and shingles because it's free for people way older than I am. I would need to pay for them and $500 to subdue a virus that's never shown any symptoms on me is a bit too steep. (Well I had chicken pox when I was in grade school but it hasn't shinged me a second time). I guess, if I ever have to get liquid nitrogen on my ween I might feel differently about that $500 HPV vax but knock on wood hopefully it won't cum to that.

/nyuk
//nyuk
//nyuk oh wait Adacel includes shingles nevermind I got that free too Canada FTW
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

envirovore: Bennie Crabtree: envirovore: Mikey1969: Is that anything like a surprise paywall, subby? Because I can't read about what the "surprises" are without shelling out 400 hundred farking dollars.

[Fark user image image 755x317]

[Fark user image image 450x557]

[Business cat reading paper at table "I should start a paywall new site"]

Yeah I mean the website is called STAT and that's a math. That's why it isn't free. English majors work for free. Math doers went to school for business.

So a math site is running a health care system article why?
Since im just a poor pleb and therefore not worthy of their elite site.


Okay well I guess maybe they mean STAT like NURSE GET ME THE JUMPER CABLES AND 50 CCS OF QUINOLONE STATbut hey that's technically math too so.
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: envirovore: Bennie Crabtree: envirovore: Mikey1969: Is that anything like a surprise paywall, subby? Because I can't read about what the "surprises" are without shelling out 400 hundred farking dollars.

[Fark user image image 755x317]

[Fark user image image 450x557]

[Business cat reading paper at table "I should start a paywall new site"]

Yeah I mean the website is called STAT and that's a math. That's why it isn't free. English majors work for free. Math doers went to school for business.

So a math site is running a health care system article why?
Since im just a poor pleb and therefore not worthy of their elite site.

Okay well I guess maybe they mean STAT like NURSE GET ME THE JUMPER CABLES AND 50 CCS OF QUINOLONE STATbut hey that's technically math too so.


Hmmm, technically correct. Which is the best kind.

/smarted
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also...yeah, that initially went over my head, heh.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.