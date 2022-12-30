 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Today in 'why we can't have nice things' news: French homeless man who built his own awesome fairytale castle now forced to tear it down because it poses a danger   (odditycentral.com)
    Squatting, Homelessness, Poverty, Local government, local council, 53-year-old, French homeless man, own intricate castle  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know, I'm always careful to avoid calling a blog the dumbest/most poorly written I've ever seen, and to instead just say a blog is simply dumb or poorly written. The reason is simple -- as soon as you use the superlative as a description for one blog, it's inevitable that you'll encounter another blog that's even worse and makes the previous description look poorly planned or too reactionary.

But I'll go ahead and use the superlative here. I think it's safe.

Oh, and this from the blogger in question on his "about" page?

I know my grammar and spelling aren't always perfect, but most times I post on the run, without proof reading my articles. I'm really sorry about that, it's not that I'm retarded (yeah, I've been called that), but this is just a hobby and I have to focus the largest part of my time on important stuff like my job, my friends and...what's the other one again?

A joke about being retarded. So edgy. So cool. Hey, maybe if you don't have time to proof read your articles, you don't have time to run a stupid blog.
 
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sounds like a bit of a favorited!er TBH.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This guy's blog sucks.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Couldn't find the nice thing
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A danger to whom? Dragons?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The inspector was forced to flee, lest he be taunted a second time.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know there's a good reason why this got greenlit, but I'm farked if I can figure out what it is.

/I'll get over it.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least they didn't call him 'unhoused'

And what the hell does 'after reportedly losing his apartment to squatting' mean? Was he the squatter, because the way the blogger vomited words on the page it seems in France all it takes is a little home invasion to evict people and gain title.

Feeling a little like Abe Simpson
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can you say fire hazard, Boys and Girls?

/ I knew you could
 
TheDogDidIt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The homeless man's home............
Wait a minute!
 
adamatari
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the problem is him using it as a home, well, they can just give him a different home, right? And then it can be an "art installation" with no problem. Easy!
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It's nice to belong to a forum so sophisticated and full of learned individuals that we can criticize the works of others that aren't worthy of excellence.  I for one welcome this pretentiousness, and am looking for other people whose mediocre works we can haul up in front of a jury of their superiors.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stevejovi: I know there's a good reason why this got greenlit, but I'm farked if I can figure out what it is.

/I'll get over it.


How about blogger/subby/mod are all the same person?...
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You sound mad. Failed blog, perhaps?
 
moku9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
so, he should have used the 'murican' method of cardboard boxes?
 
JRoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh no! Not "enforcing fire hazard regulations"... the inhumanity of it all!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: A danger to whom? Dragons?


A match, and the dude inside might die, seeing as its foam.

I don't know if tents are exactly fire proof either, but they're apparently acceptable.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, he doesn't own the land and he's just put up a structure that's not up to code?

Yeaaah, kind of seeing their point.
 
