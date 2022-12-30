 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Des Moines Register)   I bet those family reunions are fun   (desmoinesregister.com) divider line
14
    More: Followup, Subscription business model, Newsletter, Access, Login, E-mail, Newsletters, Limited, Features new to Windows Vista  
•       •       •

1445 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2022 at 1:50 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the samples are already at the lab, maybe they could find out more about what the queers are doing to the soil.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He ate them
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My dad tattoo'd a treatise map onto me, and my two brother's backs when we were young. After my dad died, my eldest brother killed the middle sibling for his section of the treasure map, so to say the least, my family reunions are always awkward.

Like, you think having a conservative uncle is bad...? Try having to defend yourself with a katana from your renegade sibling while the rest of the family signs battle hymns... Every. Goddamn. Year.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: He ate them


Can't eat the bones. Ok, but it takes some work. Teeth, on the other hand, that's a chore.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, my father told me and my two younger brothers he hid the family treasure, then had the map tattooed on our backs. "Only the strongest and most righteous of you three shall have my treasure!", he commanded. So, I did what any normal person would do. I killed one brother, skinned him for his tattoo, and set about getting the third.  The problem is, my second brother keeps dressing up in these animal costumes, so I can't tell if it's him or an actual animal. On the plus side, I've gotten really good at skinning. I should be able to surprise him at the next family reunion, provided the rest of the family doesn't start the "death chant."  It's so tiresome.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean,
She could just have a mental illness. Unfortunate, but thankfully much less tragic.

I have an old friend who personally believes that George W Bush had a chip put in his ear, and in turn is responsible for every bad thing that has happened to him.  Unfortunately, that was his onset of his (yet to be treated) schizophrenia most likely.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I mean,
She could just have a mental illness. Unfortunate, but thankfully much less tragic.

I have an old friend who personally believes that George W Bush had a chip put in his ear, and in turn is responsible for every bad thing that has happened to him.  Unfortunately, that was his onset of his (yet to be treated) schizophrenia most likely.


Nah bruh, it was a pretzel in his throat.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: My dad tattoo'd a treatise map onto me, and my two brother's backs when we were young. After my dad died, my eldest brother killed the middle sibling for his section of the treasure map, so to say the least, my family reunions are always awkward.

Like, you think having a conservative uncle is bad...? Try having to defend yourself with a katana from your renegade sibling while the rest of the family signs battle hymns... Every. Goddamn. Year.


Maybe skip a year?
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: My dad tattoo'd a treatise map onto me, and my two brother's backs when we were young. After my dad died, my eldest brother killed the middle sibling for his section of the treasure map, so to say the least, my family reunions are always awkward.

Like, you think having a conservative uncle is bad...? Try having to defend yourself with a katana from your renegade sibling while the rest of the family signs battle hymns... Every. Goddamn. Year.


Try that again, using both hands this time.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: MattytheMouse: My dad tattoo'd a treatise map onto me, and my two brother's backs when we were young. After my dad died, my eldest brother killed the middle sibling for his section of the treasure map, so to say the least, my family reunions are always awkward.

Like, you think having a conservative uncle is bad...? Try having to defend yourself with a katana from your renegade sibling while the rest of the family signs battle hymns... Every. Goddamn. Year.

Try that again, using both hands this time.


It's not an uncommon thing to lose use of a hand once the Vyvanse kicks in.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a lot of time and resources spent on someone's fantastical delusions.  I'm sure they have dug in the wrong spot, and if they dig up every inch of the property, then the only explanation is he moved the bodies at a later time.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Back when MySpace died, one of the twenty somethings in my orbit tried to move to FB and slipped up, exposing herself as a 50 something grandmother.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The fleet of around 20 SUVs, trucks and vans sat high on a hill in rural Fremont County, a hard-to-reach patch of land.

When the news article starts like a David Baldacci novel, you know it's going to be bad. Way too long, reporter went around her ass to get to her elbow. Nut says nutty things that turn out to be nutty isn't worthy of twenty pages. They need to be searching for the body of the Des Moines Register's editor, he is, apparently, missing.

Best part of article for me was the mention of my Jr. High School in Omaha, Nathan Hale.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: vudukungfu: He ate them

Can't eat the bones. Ok, but it takes some work. Teeth, on the other hand, that's a chore.


Not with Thompson's Teeth - the only teeth strong enough to chew other teeth!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.