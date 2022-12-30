 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NL Times (Netherlands))   Director of institute that promotes safe workplaces is fired for creating a hostile workplace, liked to strip down to underwear and grind against staff at mandatory dance sessions. Should she not have done that?   (nltimes.nl) divider line
28
    More: Ironic, Employment, Kaouthar Darmoni, internal investigation, supervisory board, Pleading, hostile work environment, Supervisory board, Newspaper  
•       •       •

740 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2022 at 11:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mandatory belly dance sessions.

Suddenly, being forced to watch boring and uninformative internet security slideshows doesn't seem so bad. I do not want to see any of my coworkers belly dance.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll withhold judgement till I see pics of what she looks like
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A smashing demonstration of gender equality. Women can be just as horrible as men.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
amnesty.imgix.netView Full Size


"I'd face the danger!"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thoreny: I'll withhold judgement till I see pics of what she looks like


images0.persgroep.netView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe she just likes facial hair?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Mandatory belly dance sessions.

Suddenly, being forced to watch boring and uninformative internet security slideshows doesn't seem so bad. I do not want to see any of my coworkers belly dance.


They have no bellies?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, please

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Gender equality" means women can be just as big of assholes as men. So she was just fulfilling her duty.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thoreny: I'll withhold judgement till I see pics of what she looks like


Fark user imageView Full Size


Does this help?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like something Tammy Swanson would do....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Yes, please

[Fark user image 194x259]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wingus [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I want to work there. I'm so bored at work today I'm thinking about starting a fire. Or challenge my manager to a fist fight.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thank-you Ma'am.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She's got a crazy glint in her eyes
 
Dancin_In_Anson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: She's got a crazy glint in her eyes


I'll try anything twice.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thoreny: I'll withhold judgement till I see pics of what she looks like


Video.  Has to be video of said clothing status and grinding.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Didem Belly Dance in Sound Tracker | Sami Yaffa
Youtube nLxe8EJ7ZpU
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: A smashing demonstration of gender equality. Women can be just as horrible as men.


This is what I came here to say. Some people can handle power responsibly, some can't.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: pastramithemosterotic: She's got a crazy glint in her eyes

I'll try anything twice.


I believe she is into women. As am I.
 
Toggles
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't care how hot she is, that shait don't belong at work. Not why I go to work. Not what I want out of work.
I would rather pay an ugly meth girl a wad of bills to 'belly dance' me before I will ever want to go there with the boss.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

2wolves: Thoreny: I'll withhold judgement till I see pics of what she looks like

Video.  Has to be video of said clothing status and grinding.


Grinding at 22:30ish. Her channel has other belly dancing videos, if that's your thing.

Kaouthar Darmoni at WIN Conference Rome 2018
Youtube F1xZEybTLck
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: 2wolves: Thoreny: I'll withhold judgement till I see pics of what she looks like

Video.  Has to be video of said clothing status and grinding.

Grinding at 22:30ish. Her channel has other belly dancing videos, if that's your thing.

[YouTube video: Kaouthar Darmoni at WIN Conference Rome 2018]


All jokes aside, that's farking gross.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Mandatory belly dance sessions.

Suddenly, being forced to watch boring and uninformative internet security slideshows doesn't seem so bad. I do not want to see any of my coworkers belly dance.


Way back in the day, we had a management outing to a beach.  It was actually fairly well done, they brought us down the Jersey shore via water taxi, and it was generally an OK day.

However, one of my snarky female coworkers had this to say beforehand "yeah, sounds fun but I'm not sure I want to see any co workers nipples"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Way back in the day, we had a management outing to a beach


We had one of those too. Boss wanted a picnic at a beach.

Thank goodness most people wore clothes and not bathing suits.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.