(NBC Philadelphia)   Report gives procrastinators defense for failing to promptly undeck the halls   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
23
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really, there's no right or wrong answer, which means only you can decide what's best for you and your family.

That could have been the whole article right there.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When all the needles fall off?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a lot depends on what the HOA says.

/hides behind Halloween Spooky Thanksgiving decorations in yard
 
docgrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a world we live in.  Any random jerk can decide to tell us when we should do the simpliest things.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We usually coordinate the taking down of the tree with the new year's human sacrafices.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My plan was to take down the lights on Jan 1st. But I'm enjoying them a lot and may not be able to do that.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas ends on Epiphany, if you are the "Christian*" type

* I'm Lutheran. The actual festival of Christmas is Christmas to January 6th according to the church calendar.

But hey, you can do whatever. I usually keep mine up until the weekend after Epiphany, when I can get the boxes out and get it back up to the attic.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artificial and the weekend around or after January 6th.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Home Decor Report from Opendoor found that 51% of their respondents take decorations down right around New Year's Day, but 84% wait until later in January.

quizzical-dog.jpg
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This clown's gonna get someone killed!

cdn.s3-media.wbal.comView Full Size


https://www.wbal.com/article/118871/3/atf-annapolis-mansion-fire-was-accidental
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The timers for the lights get turned off on the 1st. The lights come down when it's warm enough to do so. Which looks like the 1st, if we actually do hit the mid 40s.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are experts on when to take down a Christmas tree?

F*ck the f*ck off.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When my kids were young I decorated their windows with lights. They ended being there year round because they liked them and so did I. One of them now does the same for her kid.

A few people mentioned them and I told them why. My next question to them is why does it matter to you. My house, my rules.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was 50+ degrees here today so the outside lights came down. I'm not waiting to see how low the temperature is next week.
 
make_me_some_pie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lithven: The Home Decor Report from Opendoor found that 51% of their respondents take decorations down right around New Year's Day, but 84% wait until later in January.

quizzical-dog.jpg


Right? That's some fox news level statisticals right there.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lithven: The Home Decor Report from Opendoor found that 51% of their respondents take decorations down right around New Year's Day, but 84% wait until later in January.

quizzical-dog.jpg


Yeah, that stood out to me too, came in to mention. 135% of respondents had an opinion? Did some of them get their nega-selves counted too?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can you burn your artificial tree in your fake fireplace?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I keep the outside lights up through January. MN winters are so farking cold and dark, might as well hang onto the cheer a bit longer.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: It was 50+ degrees here today so the outside lights came down. I'm not waiting to see how low the temperature is next week.


Same. The weather makes the rules.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mrs VictoryCabal loves all the Christmas decorations, so I leave them up until Epiphany.
 
aremmes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The tree doesn't come down until the Octavas have passed. So January 15th at the earliest.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I never take the Christmas decorations down. Never put them up, either.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I usually wait until at least Orthodox Christmas. The tree is going down early this year for practical reasons, it wasn't even a real tree anyway. I like to keep the real tree up until it starts drying out.
I keep the lights up until February. I like seeing them in the snow. I might take some of the items out of the yard. They're wooden and they need attention every few years for the paint.
I cut back and don't light them as late after new year's. Moving to LED has helped, check out these if you like old fashioned bulbs like I do. https://tru-tone.com/
 
