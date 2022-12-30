 Skip to content
(WTAE)   In Pittsburgh, potholes eat entire cars. Not just busses   (wtae.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*tosses out old Webster's*
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, LJ, what's the formal plural of kisses?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rapture (Remastered 2001)
Youtube Sp9An5OcdE4
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Potholes can be useful

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Washing machines on high alert.

Also: When I see "buses", I think of:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: *tosses out old Webster's*


It's spelt "toses"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, they made a movie about that once. Saw it as a kid. It must have been an exclusive screening, because I seem to be the only person in existence who watched it...

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


But yeah, this car pool group has their car basically destroyed by a pothole, and at some point, they float a howitzer on a raft on the lake outside the mayor's mansion, or something. It was definitely NOT a spectacular movie.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 422x750]


How about "bussen" or "bice"? Or maybe Latin like, "bi"?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Have they tried luring it out of the hole with a treat?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sp9An5OcdE4]


You gotta do it right, with full visuals:

Blondie - Rapture (Official Music Video)
Youtube pHCdS7O248g
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 422x750]


Bus, buses, busses... fark it I prefer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Lady J: [Fark user image image 422x750]

Bus, buses, busses... fark it I prefer:

[Fark user image 425x239]


Never finish on la Bussi
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well they don't call it Pittsburgh for nothing.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Them potholes be bussin bussin
 
