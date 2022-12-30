 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Exiled Jewish Rabbi (to Russian Jews): What are you waiting for? Get out while you still can. You remember what happened in Germany, right?   (theguardian.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go Fark yourself

However, I don't know how Jewish the president [Zelenskiy] feels. He plays the Jewish card to ask Israel for help."
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheap land just opened up on the  West Bank!
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are the same Jews that won't allow non-Jews on the Temple Mount, right?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Go Fark yourself

However, I don't know how Jewish the president [Zelenskiy] feels. He plays the Jewish card to ask Israel for help."


That infuriated me also. First, I disagree. Second, who is he to judge another's Jewishness?

I worry that he is right about it being time for the remaining Jews to exit Russia.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone should remember what happened in Germany.

Just like everyone should remember what happened in Russia under Stalin.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jewish people have been treated well under Putin? Is that really what he's saying?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: spongeboob: Go Fark yourself

However, I don't know how Jewish the president [Zelenskiy] feels. He plays the Jewish card to ask Israel for help."

That infuriated me also. First, I disagree. Second, who is he to judge another's Jewishness?

I worry that he is right about it being time for the remaining Jews to exit Russia.


Ben Shapiro?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear George Santos is already working on this problem.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A person can not be wrong and still be an asshole.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Jewish people have been treated well under Putin? Is that really what he's saying?


That's absolutely in no way what he's saying. Just RTFA.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That charity to help elderly Russian Jews won't like this
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: These are the same Jews that won't allow non-Jews on the Temple Mount, right?


You mean this Temple Mount?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
chicagocritic.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Everyone should remember what happened in Germany.


A couple hours in a Munich beerhall and you won't remember much the next day
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All you have to do is look at all the Christian symbolism and Christian Nationalist rhetoric that comes out of Putin and his cronies, and you know that this guy is not wrong about bad things coming for Russian Jews.  Especially if Putin is not replaced and his cronies overthrown in a coup or revolution.

Eventually this war will end and the Russian veterans will be returning home.  History has taught that dictators either control veterans by turning them against minority groups, or they get overthrown when the veterans realize the dictator is the actual cause of their problems.
 
Fissile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BigMax: spongeboob: Go Fark yourself

However, I don't know how Jewish the president [Zelenskiy] feels. He plays the Jewish card to ask Israel for help."

That infuriated me also. First, I disagree. Second, who is he to judge another's Jewishness?

I worry that he is right about it being time for the remaining Jews to exit Russia.


Why?  Is Putin going to start treating them the same why he treats Russians?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time to aim the space lasers at Putin.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Everyone should remember what happened in Germany.

Just like everyone should remember what happened in Russia under Stalin.


Fun fact : the ancestors of a lot of the Jewish people in Russia came from  Ukraine (Cossacks) and were forcibly redistributed across Russia to weaken their influence and steal their land and wealth. Those that he didn't starve to death or outright murder, that is.
 
Fissile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: All you have to do is look at all the Christian symbolism and Christian Nationalist rhetoric that comes out of Putin and his cronies, and you know that this guy is not wrong about bad things coming for Russian Jews.  Especially if Putin is not replaced and his cronies overthrown in a coup or revolution.

Eventually this war will end and the Russian veterans will be returning home.  History has taught that dictators either control veterans by turning them against minority groups, or they get overthrown when the veterans realize the dictator is the actual cause of their problems.


You do know that a disproportionate number of 'Russian' oligarchs are Jewish?  That includes Putin's cronies.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigMax: I worry that he is right about it being time for the remaining Jews to exit Russia.


Putin (or his successor) will be looking for scapegoats for the failure of the war. Officers in Supply (S-4/J-4) will be jailed or executed, but any Jews anywhere in the supply chain for parts will also be blamed for skimming money and causing Russian deaths.

Get out, let the Russian Orthodox church take the inevitable blame for failure, then come back in a few years once sanctions are lifted.

Bringing in investors to help rebuild the economy won't hurt.
 
Fissile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: RoyFokker'sGhost: Everyone should remember what happened in Germany.

Just like everyone should remember what happened in Russia under Stalin.

Fun fact : the ancestors of a lot of the Jewish people in Russia came from  Ukraine (Cossacks) and were forcibly redistributed across Russia to weaken their influence and steal their land and wealth. Those that he didn't starve to death or outright murder, that is.


What are you talking about?  The Cossacks are ethnically Slavic.  The Ashkenazim are not Slavic, the DNA proves it.
 
alex10294
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: These are the same Jews that won't allow non-Jews on the Temple Mount, right?


There's a mosque on the temple mount.  It's the Jews that are sometimes blocked from going there.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Everyone should remember what happened in Germany.

Just like everyone should remember what happened in Russia under Stalin.


And every other dozens...hundreds of genocides in history. It's almost like being in power makes people cruel assholes
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Go Fark yourself

However, I don't know how Jewish the president [Zelenskiy] feels. He plays the Jewish card to ask Israel for help."


Israel is on Russia's side.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: That charity to help elderly Russian Jews won't like this


Is it me, or does Yael look like Sarah Silverman?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: These are the same Jews that won't allow non-Jews on the Temple Mount, right?


Most traditional Jews will not set foot on the Temple Mount, and it is a controlled by the Moslem Waqf, although there is often conflict with Israeli security. There are some fringe Jewish groups that try to stage events on the Mount, but they are typically discouraged by even the most radically observant groups.

So, in response to your confident assertion, no, Jews do not prevent non-Jews from going on the Temple Mount.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What Germany? It isn't like Pogroms happened frequently from the Czars through Stalin.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Jewish people have been treated well under Putin? Is that really what he's saying?


The oligarchs have been, the ones that haven't been defenestrated at least.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And if Republicans come to power again here, we aren't a safe here either.
 
Fissile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

indy_kid: BigMax: I worry that he is right about it being time for the remaining Jews to exit Russia.

Putin (or his successor) will be looking for scapegoats for the failure of the war. Officers in Supply (S-4/J-4) will be jailed or executed, but any Jews anywhere in the supply chain for parts will also be blamed for skimming money and causing Russian deaths.

Get out, let the Russian Orthodox church take the inevitable blame for failure, then come back in a few years once sanctions are lifted.

Bringing in investors to help rebuild the economy won't hurt.


This isn't about some low level bureaucrat swiping crates of тушёнка from army warehouses to sell on the black market.  That's been standard practice in the Russian Empire/USSR/Russian Federation since forever.

I've been saying from the start that it's clear that something went seriously wrong for the Russians.  No military commander would do what the Russians did if they believed their opponents were capable of putting up a fight.   Question is:  Why did the Russians believe the Ukrainians would roll over?  You can bet that a lot of important people in Russian will be falling out of windows and landing on top of Polonium tipped bullets in the near future.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Cheap land just opened up on the  West Bank!


"Yep, plenty of land up for grabs as soon as we drive a few families out!"
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can typing!!! ;)
 
Fissile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: spongeboob: Go Fark yourself

However, I don't know how Jewish the president [Zelenskiy] feels. He plays the Jewish card to ask Israel for help."

Israel is on Russia's side.


Actually, they are playing both sides of the street.  Doesn't matter who loses in Eastern Europe, the Israelis win.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: These are the same Jews that won't allow non-Jews on the Temple Mount, right?


wtf?

They bar (or at least strongly discourage) Jews from the Temple Mount.  The Temple Mount, of course, is the structure with Al Aksa mosque and the dome of the rock, and has remained under the custody of a Muslim waqw.  The second intifada began when the Jewish PM visited the Temple Mount, and angered Muslims.

Why on earth are people smarting this?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Spiritual Pagan: These are the same Jews that won't allow non-Jews on the Temple Mount, right?

wtf?

They bar (or at least strongly discourage) Jews from the Temple Mount.  The Temple Mount, of course, is the structure with Al Aksa mosque and the dome of the rock, and has remained under the custody of a Muslim waqw.  The second intifada began when the Jewish PM visited the Temple Mount, and angered Muslims.

Why on earth are people smarting this?


correction: Al Aqsa and waqf. Autocorrect is over here melting down like WN,
 
p89tech
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Jewish people have been treated well under Putin? Is that really what he's saying?


Compared to how Jews in Russia have been treated historically, they've been relatively well under Putin.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

p89tech: Ragin' Asian: The Jewish people have been treated well under Putin? Is that really what he's saying?

Compared to how Jews in Russia have been treated historically, they've been relatively well under Putin.


Putin has strong ties with the Russian Jewish community in Israel, and the Russian Jews's "Israel is our Home" party has been effective in getting Likud governments elected.  Putin wants to draw Israel into the Russian sphere of influence as much as possible.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Spiritual Pagan: These are the same Jews that won't allow non-Jews on the Temple Mount, right?

wtf?

They bar (or at least strongly discourage) Jews from the Temple Mount.  The Temple Mount, of course, is the structure with Al Aksa mosque and the dome of the rock, and has remained under the custody of a Muslim waqw.  The second intifada began when the Jewish PM visited the Temple Mount, and angered Muslims.

Why on earth are people smarting this?


Where is the food court?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now talk about JWs in Russsia

"Same as Al Queda"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fissile: big pig peaches: RoyFokker'sGhost: Everyone should remember what happened in Germany.

Just like everyone should remember what happened in Russia under Stalin.

Fun fact : the ancestors of a lot of the Jewish people in Russia came from  Ukraine (Cossacks) and were forcibly redistributed across Russia to weaken their influence and steal their land and wealth. Those that he didn't starve to death or outright murder, that is.

What are you talking about?  The Cossacks are ethnically Slavic.  The Ashkenazim are not Slavic, the DNA proves it.



That was a bit incoherent.  Jews in Russia originally had to live in the Ukraine and other formerly Polish-Lithuanian areas, called the Jewish Pale of Settlement.  They could not live east of the line where the border had been before Russia absorbed most of what had been Poland and is now Belarus, Lithuania, Central Poland and most of Ukraine (the western part).
Whenever Russia farked up, there would be a pogrom.  Jews were massacred in Kishinev and Kiev after the defeat by Japan in 1905.  Jews were blamed for the retreat in 1915, accused of being pro-German, and massacred.
Stalin deported many to the far east.  See also Ossetians, Volga Germans, Crimean Tatars, etc. etc.
After 1948 the Soviets, and also the Romanians would sell Jews to Israel, they couldn't just leave.
In the 1990s a lot of them did leave, and a lot of Russians who had any kind of Jewish relatives took the chance to GTFO as well.

Cossacks are not completely Slavic.  The word comes from Kazak ffs.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: RoyFokker'sGhost: Everyone should remember what happened in Germany.

Just like everyone should remember what happened in Russia under Stalin.

Fun fact : the ancestors of a lot of the Jewish people in Russia came from  Ukraine (Cossacks) and were forcibly redistributed across Russia to weaken their influence and steal their land and wealth. Those that he didn't starve to death or outright murder, that is.


And most of the Jews in the US are descended from people who fled those pogroms.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey subby, you know some other kind of rabbi?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ClintonTyree: big pig peaches: RoyFokker'sGhost: Everyone should remember what happened in Germany.

Just like everyone should remember what happened in Russia under Stalin.

Fun fact : the ancestors of a lot of the Jewish people in Russia came from  Ukraine (Cossacks) and were forcibly redistributed across Russia to weaken their influence and steal their land and wealth. Those that he didn't starve to death or outright murder, that is.

And most of the Jews in the US are descended from people who fled those pogroms.


Like Feifel Mouskowitz

/unexpectedly educational movie about history, like Who Framed Roger Rabbit
 
