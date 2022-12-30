 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Fark ready headline: Sudden Russian Death Syndrome   (msn.com) divider line
46
    More: Obvious, Russia, Russian sausage tycoon, Suicide, Russian gas-industry executive, chief of a Russian tabloid, meat millionaire, Russian shipyard director, catalog of these deaths  
•       •       •

1770 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Dec 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...again, I posit that it's not just what they're talking about, but how much can be looted from their cooling corpse and their estate. I mean, people with money dying...it's not just about what they were talking about. People get disappeared for less, but if you're going to kill someone with a chunk of change, you want to make sure you're going through their pockets while they're slipping from this mortal coil.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia: World Class assassination skills. Laughable war making ability.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a Russian sausage tycoon..."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't stand by the window when you sip your tea.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you think they ran out of oligarchs.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look out for that open window, comrade.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians keep dying when they leave their cribs.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defenestration: a sensation that sweeping the nation.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of these people made it rich in the first place off the back of the mafia-like kleptocracy in Russia. It was only ever going to end one way, the only question was whether it would be Putin or his successor.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sausage Tycoons would be a great band name.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those Russian tycoons sure are a clumsy bunch, aren't they
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn! That is one REALLY slippery banana peel!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In Russia, elevator shaft falls down you!  What a country!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

August11: [Fark user image 297x169]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Be nice if instead of daily shootings (by cops, MAGATs, asshat mass-shooters) in this country we had "another oligarch dies falling out a window" stories on the regular.

I wouldn't want to live in Russia, of course. Fark that. But ... you know.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Defenestration: a sensation that sweeping the nation.


Wasn't that a hit by one of Phil Spector's girl groups?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All Russians should start wearing those hospital grippy socks near windows.
 
Flying Code Monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The sausage king of Chelyabinsk?
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: In Russia, elevator shaft falls down you!  What a country!


What's the age cutoff for getting Yahkoff Smirnoff jokes?

Yeah, I spelled his name wrong.
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Since all these powerful people's deaths are the result of a single powerful man, it's actually kind of weird that said powerful man hasn't yet met the same fate.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Russia: World Class assassination skills. Laughable war making ability.


For being a country so obsessed with masculinity, it's amusing that the only thing they're good at is famous for being "a woman's weapon."
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: World Class assassination skills.


Is it though? When the whole world is going "There's something suspicious about this," I would say the assassin did not do a good job. A world class assassin is in and out and no one suspects a thing.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why? Everyone knew that pandemic was coming.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMulligan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Question: am I the only one who first learned the meaning of "defenestration" from an Arthur C. Clarke short story?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: SBinRR: World Class assassination skills.

Is it though? When the whole world is going "There's something suspicious about this," I would say the assassin did not do a good job. A world class assassin is in and out and no one suspects a thing.


Depends on your goal.  Putin *wants* the other oligarchs to understand if they step out of line they get murdered.

In that case the assassin's only real goal is not to get caught, in which case they're generally pretty good
 
Lonestar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: [Fark user image 425x242]


I wanted to post that, dammit youre too fast!
 
Klyukva
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Russia: World Class assassination skills. Laughable war making ability.


That's what you get when the intelligence service takes over the country.
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BMulligan: Question: am I the only one who first learned the meaning of "defenestration" from an Arthur C. Clarke short story?


I didn't learn of it from an Arthur C. Clarke story, but I have always thought it was weird that such a very oddly specific act has it's own word. It would be like if there were specific words for pushing people off of rooftops, or dying from a falling coconut.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Be nice if instead of daily shootings (by cops, MAGATs, asshat mass-shooters) in this country we had "another oligarch dies falling out a window" stories on the regular.

I wouldn't want to live in Russia, of course. Fark that. But ... you know.


Oh, they have plenty of regular murder too.  These are people who probably had body guards... who you never hear about in the stories.
 
Yakk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Goodfellas - Layla Scene - HQ
Youtube 1Z6MJIjCJ20
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Those Russian tycoons sure are a clumsy bunch, aren't they


Seasonally adjusted, yes.
Otherwise they seem to disappear with the same frequency as mafia bosses in general.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lonestar: ScrimBoy: [Fark user image 425x242]

I wanted to post that, dammit youre too fast!


Been there.

It was close at hand

Even a blind squirrel finds a meme every now and then.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back in the day, these guys would fall out of windows onto several bullets. I take the mostly 'natural' cause of death as another sign that Russia is out of ammo.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russian Sausage Tycoon to babe he is hiatting on (said with a smirk): "That's right baby, I'm a "sausage" tycoon!!"
Hot babe gives him a feel: "Oh, a "cocktail sausage" tycoon, I see".
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: grumpfuff: SBinRR: World Class assassination skills.

Is it though? When the whole world is going "There's something suspicious about this," I would say the assassin did not do a good job. A world class assassin is in and out and no one suspects a thing.

Depends on your goal.  Putin *wants* the other oligarchs to understand if they step out of line they get murdered.

In that case the assassin's only real goal is not to get caught, in which case they're generally pretty good


Fair enough. But I would argue that's not assassination, that's killing your detractors to make a point. I know, I know, 6 of one, half a dozen of another.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. carrot: BMulligan: Question: am I the only one who first learned the meaning of "defenestration" from an Arthur C. Clarke short story?

I didn't learn of it from an Arthur C. Clarke story, but I have always thought it was weird that such a very oddly specific act has it's own word. It would be like if there were specific words for pushing people off of rooftops, or dying from a falling coconut.


african or european?
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
russian sausage tycoon really is the most depressing of the tycoon video game series
 
electricjebus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: russian sausage tycoon really is the most depressing of the tycoon video game series


I posted something similar a couple days ago, got a recipe for "doctor's sausage" in return.... doesn't look good, but I'd try it with enough hot sauce.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have SIDS, it's very rare in adults but not unheard of.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You're Abe Froman?
... the Sausage King of Chicago?"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. carrot: BMulligan: Question: am I the only one who first learned the meaning of "defenestration" from an Arthur C. Clarke short story?

I didn't learn of it from an Arthur C. Clarke story, but I have always thought it was weird that such a very oddly specific act has it's own word. It would be like if there were specific words for pushing people off of rooftops, or dying from a falling coconut.


Don't defenestration the baby with the bath water.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
SODS

Sudden Oligarch Death Syndrome.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also pretty cool (from TFA ):"Kremlin's Gothic murderverse"
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: russian sausage tycoon really is the most depressing of the tycoon video game series


Still beats the Russian Sausage Factory Simulator game.

Review: Not a game to be tossed aside lightly, it should be hurled with great force. After you manage to stop hurling.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.