(MSNBC)   Why do conservatives hate the movie "Glass Onion" so much? Because at its core, it's tearing down and exposing as frauds the sort of men they love to worship, like Elon Musk and TFG   (msnbc.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Mona Lisa, Facebook, tech billionaire Miles Bron, Mystery film, private detective Benoit Blanc, Stupidity, film's end, Bron's mystery  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of corporate America is run by bullshiat artists.
This is not news.

The real danger is not calling out the cheat to win mentality of it all.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It also skewers the politician, the scientist, the social media influencer, and toxic masculinity. It's only the schoolteacher that sees through all the bullshiat
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because they are miserable f*cking assholes.

There, you can now move on with your lives. :)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Most of corporate America is run by bullshiat artists.
This is not news.

The real danger is not calling out the cheat to win mentality of it all.


And it has always been such.

/ It is why The Great Gatsby has had a resurgence
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, its a good Beatles' song.

Never heard of the movie.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The most upsetting and infuriating thing you can do to a zealot is insult their gods.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Conservatives only like media that panders to them.

Turn on a country music station sometime.... every single song is a song about how country boys are awesome and everybody else is weak and stupid and doesnt deserve to live. EVERY SINGLE SONG.

What does it say about someone that they want to be pandered to so much?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Their predictable outrage is the only thing keeping that mediocre-ass film in the news.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I liked the movie. And I didn't think about Trump or Musk once while watching it. Some people are obsessed
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
LEAVE ELON ALONE!
(sob)
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow! Who would think that popular performance art would be used as a metaphor for political regimes?
What a novel concept. I don't think it will be successful(not).
 
TheraTx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I liked the movie. And I didn't think about Trump or Musk once while watching it. Some people are obsessed


I didn't either. I just had fun with the story and Craig's accent.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chewd: Conservatives only like media that panders to them.

Turn on a country music station sometime.... every single song is a song about how country boys are awesome and everybody else is weak and stupid and doesnt deserve to live. EVERY SINGLE SONG.

What does it say about someone that they want to be pandered to so much?


Country music is fascinating because it's always about country music. You don't see that in other genres.

/I said fascinating, not good.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
conservatives hate an enjoyable, fun, cinematic experience?

Color me surprised.

Anyways, it's not like the original Knives Out was free of social commentary either. The immigrant played the upper hand on a house full of sycophantic losers born on third base with generational wealth.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheraTx: I just had fun with the story and Craig's accent.


I think he hit the Southern Dandy note quite well. It's not an easy accent to pull off...

Kevin Spacey was one of the better versions in Midnight in the Garden of Good & Evil.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

propasaurus: It also skewers the politician, the scientist, the social media influencer, and toxic masculinity. It's only the schoolteacher that sees through all the bullshiat


And the detective.
 
tnpir
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I watched Glass Onion this past weekend and thoroughly enjoyed it. And the metaphor is particularly prescient given SBF's utter pooch-screw and Elon's forthcoming downfall.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was there some kind of poll of conservatives about this movie?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is there evidence of people disliking this movie because it doesn't jive with their conservative values?   There may be, I don't know.
I didn't take it seriously when I heard that Yellowstone was making wokesters upset, but then there was a thread that had lots of Farklibs whining about the show.  So it's a real (stupid) thing.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Their predictable outrage is the only thing keeping that mediocre-ass film in the news.


I think Knives Out and Glass Onion were nice homages to Agatha Christie. I actually think Glass Onion is the better of the two. but not here to argue you into liking what you don't like.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Conservatives believe at their core that wealth equals worth, this movie skewers that belief as an obvious fallacy.
Conservatives don't like to have their core beliefs exposed and mocked.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I liked the movie. And I didn't think about Trump or Musk once while watching it. Some people are obsessed


If you didn't see the obvious parallels to Musk, you weren't actually paying attention, or don't understand basic literary constructs.
 
xalres
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Their predictable outrage is the only thing keeping that mediocre-ass film in the news.


I get it man. Not every film can approach the genius that is Věra Chytilová's Czech New Wave masterpiece Daisies, but sometimes movies can just be fun for their own sake. I can watch Constantine over and over, even though it's an objectively bad film.

/you should seriously watch Daisies. It's absurd absurdism.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why do liberals hate Finding Nemo?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dafatone: chewd: Conservatives only like media that panders to them.

Turn on a country music station sometime.... every single song is a song about how country boys are awesome and everybody else is weak and stupid and doesnt deserve to live. EVERY SINGLE SONG.

What does it say about someone that they want to be pandered to so much?

Country music is fascinating because it's always about country music. You don't see that in other genres.

/I said fascinating, not good.


You've obviously never heard Christian music.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dafatone: chewd: Conservatives only like media that panders to them.

Turn on a country music station sometime.... every single song is a song about how country boys are awesome and everybody else is weak and stupid and doesnt deserve to live. EVERY SINGLE SONG.

What does it say about someone that they want to be pandered to so much?

Country music is fascinating because it's always about country music. You don't see that in other genres.

/I said fascinating, not good.


At some point -- probably late 80s or early 90s -- country music devolved into an unintentional parody of itself.  The actual reasons why would probably make for an interesting study in sociology, media trends, and music history, if academic or graduate student needing a niche topic for a phd somewhere hasn't done it already.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Conservatives believe at their core that wealth equals worth, this movie skewers that belief as an obvious fallacy.
Conservatives don't like to have their core beliefs exposed and mocked.


Thanks, prosperity gospel!

That's their core ethos; wealth is a blessing from God. Therefore if you're rich, you're a good person. And if you're poor it is a moral failing.

Prosperity Gospel preacher are garbage humans who should fill their pockets with rocks and walk into the sea.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Squid_for_Brains: Their predictable outrage is the only thing keeping that mediocre-ass film in the news.

I think Knives Out and Glass Onion were nice homages to Agatha Christie. I actually think Glass Onion is the better of the two. but not here to argue you into liking what you don't like.


Knives Out is a more clever movie, as it's a mystery disguised as a thriller disguised as a mystery. Glass Onion is a more traditional mystery, with one mystery being replaced by another halfway through the film.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Next you're going to tell me that Atlas Shrugged isn't a realistic depiction of American corporate ingenuity.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Why do liberals hate Finding Nemo?


Because it's scientifically inaccurate. Had Nemo's mom actually died, Nemo would have turned female and they would have mated with each other.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I shut it down after 10 minutes because the writing was pretty flat out of the gate.  But I'm not a conservative, so maybe I'm disliking it for the wrong reasons?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Dafatone: chewd: Conservatives only like media that panders to them.

Turn on a country music station sometime.... every single song is a song about how country boys are awesome and everybody else is weak and stupid and doesnt deserve to live. EVERY SINGLE SONG.

What does it say about someone that they want to be pandered to so much?

Country music is fascinating because it's always about country music. You don't see that in other genres.

/I said fascinating, not good.

You've obviously never heard Christian music.


I live on a part of the country where it is hard to avoid country music and Christian music, but I've heard more country than Christian.

Christian music seems to be about churchgoin' and such, which is different than being ABOUT Christian music. But I can't put a finger on why I think that, and I reeeeeally don't want to do the research to figure it out.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dafatone: chewd: Conservatives only like media that panders to them.

Turn on a country music station sometime.... every single song is a song about how country boys are awesome and everybody else is weak and stupid and doesnt deserve to live. EVERY SINGLE SONG.

What does it say about someone that they want to be pandered to so much?

Country music is fascinating because it's always about country music. You don't see that in other genres.

/I said fascinating, not good.


And it is just so very bad. They all try to outdo each other with over the top twang in their voices.  It's useless as music, but has great utility in values signalling.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The entire ethos of conservatism is being outraged at stupid shiat. Glass Onion  is just today's shiny metal ball.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Tyrone Slothrop: Dafatone: chewd: Conservatives only like media that panders to them.

Turn on a country music station sometime.... every single song is a song about how country boys are awesome and everybody else is weak and stupid and doesnt deserve to live. EVERY SINGLE SONG.

What does it say about someone that they want to be pandered to so much?

Country music is fascinating because it's always about country music. You don't see that in other genres.

/I said fascinating, not good.

You've obviously never heard Christian music.

I live on a part of the country where it is hard to avoid country music and Christian music, but I've heard more country than Christian.

Christian music seems to be about churchgoin' and such, which is different than being ABOUT Christian music. But I can't put a finger on why I think that, and I reeeeeally don't want to do the research to figure it out.


Fair enough.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: Dafatone: chewd: Conservatives only like media that panders to them.

Turn on a country music station sometime.... every single song is a song about how country boys are awesome and everybody else is weak and stupid and doesnt deserve to live. EVERY SINGLE SONG.

What does it say about someone that they want to be pandered to so much?

Country music is fascinating because it's always about country music. You don't see that in other genres.

/I said fascinating, not good.

And it is just so very bad. They all try to outdo each other with over the top twang in their voices.  It's useless as music, but has great utility in values signalling.


Bo Burnham - Country song (Pandering) - LYRICS [HD]
Youtube YWUQg0bqhVw
 
