(Metro)   Freshly owned and arrested Andrew Tate comes up with some sort of conspiracy theory that he's in the Matrix   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Both are under investigation by the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

Small DIICOT energy.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, the most obvious answer is that he's in a fictional story line from a '90s sci-fi movie.
 
Hoopy Frood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever happened to "stop making stupid people famous"?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hoopy Frood: Whatever happened to "stop making stupid people famous"?


this is the world we have made twitted for ourselves.   *sigh*
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hoopy Frood: Whatever happened to "stop making stupid people famous"?


This is one of those times I was happy to learn about a douchebag. The first time I heard of him, it was 24 hours before his downfall.

Straight to the point, without months of wondering when he will get his comeuppance. That's the way I like to hear about stupid famous people.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For these shallow, weak right-wing fools, creating an alternate reality is easier than admitting that (a) their beliefs have no real-world validity and (b) they, themselves, are unimportant losers.

Plus, pretending that everyone else is in the Matrix allows them to dehumanize anyone they want, permitting personal cruelty and genocidal ideations.
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This scandal should be called "Pizza Tate".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I told him everything he thinks to be true is wrong?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I refused,' Tate said, adding: 'Soon they will try and kill me.'

As long as the "and" is accurate, I'm ok with this.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk was paid off to disclose the exact location you were posting from. It had nothing to do with pizza.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Yes, the most obvious answer is that he's in a fictional story line from a '90s sci-fi movie.


I really wish a new movie would come out that would grab the mind of these insoles so they can move on from the matrix. It's been 22 + years guys find a new obsession.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: For these shallow, weak right-wing fools, creating an alternate reality is easier than admitting that (a) their beliefs have no real-world validity and (b) they, themselves, are unimportant losers.

Plus, pretending that everyone else is in the Matrix allows them to dehumanize anyone they want, permitting personal cruelty and genocidal ideations.


gocomics.typepad.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he is out on bail?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's been on this "The Matrix" schtick for awhile now.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: 'I refused,' Tate said, adding: 'Soon they will try and kill me.'

As long as the "and" is accurate, I'm ok with this.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Keemstar... Keem, honey. The whole "Epstein didn't kill himself," thing infers that Epstein did all the bad things he was accused of.

God, I swear... These guys would've defended Epstein, if only he had a podcast about his cool muscle cars and how much pussy he got.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Romanian authorities could make serious bank by charging people to queue up and laugh at this guy in prison.

The only problem is that so many travelling from around the world would outweigh the emissions of his hypothetical supercars on day one.
 
God--
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had never heard of this dude until three days ago when he posted something about the number of cars he had.  He's been in the news every day since.  What did he get arrested for?
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Hoopy Frood: Whatever happened to "stop making stupid people famous"?

This is one of those times I was happy to learn about a douchebag. The first time I heard of him, it was 24 hours before his downfall.

Straight to the point, without months of wondering when he will get his comeuppance. That's the way I like to hear about stupid famous people.


A deciscaramucci, if you will.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AtomPeepers: shastacola: Yes, the most obvious answer is that he's in a fictional story line from a '90s sci-fi movie.

I really wish a new movie would come out that would grab the mind of these insoles so they can move on from the matrix. It's been 22 + years guys find a new obsession.


It was a good film though.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neofonz: This scandal should be called "Pizza Tate".


See, they finally found Hillary's pizza place! ;P
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I had never heard of this dude until three days ago when he posted something about the number of cars he had.  He's been in the news every day since.  What did he get arrested for?


You know you could click one of the articles and find out!
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: Romanian authorities could make serious bank by charging people to queue up and laugh at this guy in prison.

The only problem is that so many travelling from around the world would outweigh the emissions of his hypothetical supercars on day one.


PS: The solution, then, is to install a durable screen in his cell and charge folks to laugh at him via Zoom.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now arrest the Florida and Texas governors for human trafficking.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and "Red Pilled" and references to Fight Club, it's legitimately ironic how the alt-right steals most of their culture from Palahniuk and the Wachowskis, arguably some of the most militantly left wing Queer people in Hollywood.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who will be the next Republican hero to step up and embarrass himself in front of the world?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: ArcadianRefugee: 'I refused,' Tate said, adding: 'Soon they will try and kill me.'

As long as the "and" is accurate, I'm ok with this.

[Fark user image 425x569]
Keemstar... Keem, honey. The whole "Epstein didn't kill himself," thing infers that Epstein did all the bad things he was accused of.

God, I swear... These guys would've defended Epstein, if only he had a podcast about his cool muscle cars and how much pussy he got.


also andrew tate hasn't "famously" said anything.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God--: [Fark user image image 513x960]


So, the pizza box thing probably isn't true... But it's funny and harmless, so I'm going to keep believing in it anyway.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

B0redd: AtomPeepers: shastacola: Yes, the most obvious answer is that he's in a fictional story line from a '90s sci-fi movie.

I really wish a new movie would come out that would grab the mind of these insoles so they can move on from the matrix. It's been 22 + years guys find a new obsession.

It was a good film though.


I love the Matrix, but if I never see one more red pill meme I'll be fine with that.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I had never heard of this dude until three days ago when he posted something about the number of cars he had.  He's been in the news every day since.  What did he get arrested for?


If only we had some sort of worldwide electronic network of information through which this query could be swiftly answered.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: He's been on this "The Matrix" schtick for awhile now.


He thinks he's the star of an action movie, but he's a comedy bad guy who was just taken down by a spunky kid with attitude.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: Whatever happened to "stop making stupid people famous"?


Stupid people have always been famous. People like being told that their bad behavior is actually good behavior, and tend to make people who make up rationalizations for their worst behaviors famous and rich. Always have, probably always gonna.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: For these shallow, weak right-wing fools, creating an alternate reality is easier than admitting that (a) their beliefs have no real-world validity and (b) they, themselves, are unimportant losers.

Plus, pretending that everyone else is in the Matrix allows them to dehumanize anyone they want, permitting personal cruelty and genocidal ideations.


Tiny Tate is going to try using this "sincerely held belief" as an excuse for his crimes
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: Whatever happened to "stop making stupid people famous"?


No such principle ever existed.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to remind people that use the term redpill earnestly that, in the Matrix, the "real world" was an over-crowded hellhole deep in the Earth where you kept alive by machines no-one knew how they worked, the society was lead by out-of-touch old people, everything tasted like Tasty-Wheat, you were under the constant threat of a horrible death by uncaring machines, and the most popular person is a black guy with bad skin and teeth.
preview.redd.itView Full Size


That last one, they sometimes get really feisty about.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: Muta: I had never heard of this dude until three days ago when he posted something about the number of cars he had.  He's been in the news every day since.  What did he get arrested for?

You know you could click one of the articles and find out!


Like I am the first Farker to not read TFA.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: ArcadianRefugee: 'I refused,' Tate said, adding: 'Soon they will try and kill me.'

As long as the "and" is accurate, I'm ok with this.

[Fark user image 425x569]
Keemstar... Keem, honey. The whole "Epstein didn't kill himself," thing infers that Epstein did all the bad things he was accused of.

God, I swear... These guys would've defended Epstein, if only he had a podcast about his cool muscle cars and how much pussy he got.


It's so gross that he had both.
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Do these right-wing nutbags that fetishize that they are in the matrix realize those movies were done by TWO Trans women? Pretty sure they don't.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
files.mastodon.socialView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: He's been on this "The Matrix" schtick for awhile now.


How did all these incels (who believe in this "red pill" shiat) react when both directors of The Matrix came out* as trans?


________________
*I don't know if "coming out" is the correct phrase here
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nick-c137: Do these right-wing nutbags that fetishize that they are in the matrix realize those movies were done by TWO Trans women? Pretty sure they don't.


Obligatory.
images.newindianexpress.comView Full Size
 
UCFisBig12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Muta: I had never heard of this dude until three days ago when he posted something about the number of cars he had.  He's been in the news every day since.  What did he get arrested for?


Greta the Climate Gal said his pole was too smol
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: strathmeyer: He's been on this "The Matrix" schtick for awhile now.

How did all these incels (who believe in this "red pill" shiat) react when both directors of The Matrix came out* as trans?


________________
*I don't know if "coming out" is the correct phrase here


Honestly, the whole "red pill" thing has taken in a whole life of its own, that I wouldn't be surprised if some of the kids using that misappropriated analogy these days haven't even seen The Matrix.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Muta: I had never heard of this dude until three days ago when he posted something about the number of cars he had.  He's been in the news every day since.  What did he get arrested for?


Human sex trafficking. Bunch of young girls, one american, kept in one of his properties against their will and raped.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: strathmeyer: He's been on this "The Matrix" schtick for awhile now.

How did all these incels (who believe in this "red pill" shiat) react when both directors of The Matrix came out* as trans?


________________
*I don't know if "coming out" is the correct phrase here


If they cared at all - one tiny farking bit - about logic or actually being right or decent they wouldn't be right wingers or incels in the first place.

Necessarily they're people who just want to exercise their unearned sense of superiority all over you face with their fists, and don't respect the rights or basic humanity of others.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Muta: I had never heard of this dude until three days ago when he posted something about the number of cars he had.  He's been in the news every day since.  What did he get arrested for?


Sex Trafficking and Rape. Basically, he and his brother had this thing going where he'd house women, and take 75% of their Only Fans income.

But yeah, Andrew Tate has always been on the radar of terminally online weirdos such as me. His whole brand is basically selling toxic masculinity to impressionable young dudes, and he was one of the most high profile examples of "hey Elon, you really shouldn't let this guy back onto Twitter. He was banned for a reason."
 
Muta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Muta: I had never heard of this dude until three days ago when he posted something about the number of cars he had.  He's been in the news every day since.  What did he get arrested for?

Human sex trafficking. Bunch of young girls, one american, kept in one of his properties against their will and raped.


Thanks.  There should be a law against that.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: GreatGlavinsGhost: strathmeyer: He's been on this "The Matrix" schtick for awhile now.

How did all these incels (who believe in this "red pill" shiat) react when both directors of The Matrix came out* as trans?


________________
*I don't know if "coming out" is the correct phrase here

Honestly, the whole "red pill" thing has taken in a whole life of its own, that I wouldn't be surprised if some of the kids using that misappropriated analogy these days haven't even seen The Matrix.


Anyway, "They Live" did it first.

And better.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [files.mastodon.social image 850x541]


Cardboard recycling can be tricky when it comes to pizza boxes.  Some vendors happily accept them while others will reject whole loads of cardboard if they find a single pizza box.  When in doubt, throw it out.
 
