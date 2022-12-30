 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Going to the gym means you're fatphobic. I know it's true because a TikTok influencer told me   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Stupid, Physical exercise, Obesity, Cancer, Weight loss, Nutrition, Health, Twitter, anti-diet TikTok influencer  
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fox News link, Joe Rogan's picture at the top, article quickly states that Libs Of TikTok is amplifying whatever this is. Subby should have went with the (fake) tag instead.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interesting how the article doesn't even attempt to point out where the person is wrong, nor do any of the folks they quoted responding to it. Almost like the person they are angry at made a good point that none of them can argue against
 
cloverock70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Going to the gym is 100% for sex in the showers and locker room. Gyms are super gay and lots of fun!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Fox News link, Joe Rogan's picture at the top, article quickly states that Libs Of TikTok is amplifying whatever this is. Subby should have went with the (fake) tag instead.


Love the outrage bait that clamps onto something a single person somewhere on the planet *might* have said and then pretends its widespread so as to justify their outrage.
 
tnpir
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That "Tiktok Influencer" is an actual thing people pay attention to further erodes my faith in the human race.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.

/Chubby dude who goes to the gym.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm guessing FOX News calls anyone who posts on Tik Tok an "influencer".
Just like anyone who does porn is a porn "star".
And when one person somewhere does something stupid on social media, it's a "challenge sweeping the nation".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 771x919]


My gym has a hot tub, and TBH, I want to sit in it while enjoying a six pack.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tnpir: That "Tiktok Influencer" is an actual thing people pay attention to further erodes my faith in the human race.


See, they want you to think that.
You're paying attention to the actual influencers, and they've brainwashed you.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, maybe this person is worth listening to...

TikTok

Not great, but maybe still...

influencer

OK, I'm out.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cloverock70: Going to the gym is 100% for sex in the showers and locker room. Gyms are super gay and lots of fun!


Hell, I started working out at home just so my body would be good enough to get some sex at the gym.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am not saying I am fat.
I am not saying I am ugly.
I will, however, lose weight if I pop a pimple.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The woman isn't even obese
 
patrick767
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Random person somewhere said something we think is stupid! OUTRAGE!!!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I'm guessing FOX News calls anyone who posts on Tik Tok an "influencer".
Just like anyone who does porn is a porn "star".
And when one person somewhere does something stupid on social media, it's a "challenge sweeping the nation".


Sure, but it's the breathlessness that gives it real gravitas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: My gym has a hot tub, and TBH, I want to sit in it while enjoying a six pack.


No more than 10 minutes, otherwise you cook your insides.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My lady friend is a Zsa Zsa Gabor of workouts.
4 hours a day in the gym.
This includes the cross fit, hiit workouts, and a goddamn mile swim.
Yoga and boxing too.

I'm Mr Douglas. I get done sitting on my ass in an office and run a chainsaw, block, split, and stack wood. Or move metal stock and weld stuff, or do furniture making. When I'm not building stone walls.
Different workout, no fees.

I go through leather gloves like Kleenex.

But it works for me, it works for her.

Fatphobic? Yes we are both afraid of waking up in bed with a fat person.

And we sleep alone.

Oh, it's Fox
Well, they know their target demograph
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cloverock70: Going to the gym is 100% for sex in the showers and locker room. Gyms are super gay and lots of fun!


So if a guy goes into the men's locker room and says "Hey everyone, I'm looking for some sex," that's fine, but when I a friend of mine goes into the women's locker room and says "Hey everyone, I'm looking for some sex," that's bad. And then the kicking and punching. And the cute paramedic was far rougher than she needed to be.

So going to the gym is complicated, I guess is what I'm saying.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: So going to the gym is complicated, I guess is what I'm saying.


it's best to hang out in parking lots of gyms to scope out future significant others.

This way you can take them out to lunch/dinner.

So I've been told.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Coming up at 6:00, <insert thing here> is actually <opposite of that thing>-phobic, and you should be ashamed & never try to better yourself because it could make someone else uncomfortable."
 
cloverock70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: cloverock70: Going to the gym is 100% for sex in the showers and locker room. Gyms are super gay and lots of fun!

So if a guy goes into the men's locker room and says "Hey everyone, I'm looking for some sex," that's fine, but when I a friend of mine goes into the women's locker room and says "Hey everyone, I'm looking for some sex," that's bad. And then the kicking and punching. And the cute paramedic was far rougher than she needed to be.

So going to the gym is complicated, I guess is what I'm saying.


Gay sex. Gyms are for GAY sex.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to listen semi-regularly to a podcast, Maintenance Phase, that was devoted to debunking the junk science around health (so they'd devote episodes to certain fad diets, Dr. Oz, the history of BMI, etc.). As time wore on, though, it seemed to devolve into arguing that all weight-loss advocacy is nothing more than fat shaming. And they devote a lot of time to yelling "fark you" at people making various health claims, for reasons that are apparently self-evident to the hosts but not to me.

Their central thesis probably has an element of truth to it: that the correlation between obesity and poor health outcomes is not necessarily causation. For example: doctors who encounter obese patients might be biased towards saying "just lose weight" in lieu of actually putting in the work to diagnose and treat a condition. And obese people, having been conditioned to hear that from their doctors, might be reluctant to seek treatment in the first place ("I already know what they're going to tell me"). That's probably true to some extent. But I seriously doubt it comes close to explaining the well-established linkage between obesity and various morbidities.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I'm guessing FOX News calls anyone who posts on Tik Tok an "influencer".
Just like anyone who does porn is a porn "star".
And when one person somewhere does something stupid on social media, it's a "challenge sweeping the nation".


Don't forget to mention that anyone who expresses any form of disagreement (no matter how mild) with another person has "slammed" that person.

e.g. "Local Man Slams Kroger for not Honoring His Expired Coupon!!1!"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cloverock70: Going to the gym is 100% for sex in the showers and locker room. Gyms are super gay and lots of fun!


I would like to sign up for a lifetime membership to your gym.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: it seemed to devolve into arguing that all weight-loss advocacy is nothing more than fat shaming.


CSB (not really)

My wife yesterday went to her Dr to get her Gaul Bladder checked.

The doctor told her to start eating healthy and actually told my wife to "lay off the donuts"  Of course, he learned the hard way never to piss of my wife.

"Donuts? I don't eat donuts, just because I'm got a little weight does not mean I eat donuts"\, who the F are you to suggest I eat donuts?"

Silence. Then he apologized.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So people listen to these idiots?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A Science Lesson For Tess Holliday
Youtube 0ao613hTjUY
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cloverock70: Going to the gym is 100% for sex in the showers and locker room. Gyms are super gay and lots of fun!


shhhh! That's a secret! Don't blow it for the rest of us!
 
parrellel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Libs of TikTok - the twitter user who enjoys deepfakes, celebrating mass shootings, and "Stochastic Terrorism"

Really.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

parrellel: Libs of TikTok - the twitter user who enjoys deepfakes, celebrating mass shootings, and "Stochastic Terrorism"

Really.


And recently has been likely busted as having attended the Jan 6th riot.
 
cloverock70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: cloverock70: Going to the gym is 100% for sex in the showers and locker room. Gyms are super gay and lots of fun!

I would like to sign up for a lifetime membership to your gym.


Every gym.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groppet: So people listen to these idiots?


get this, ready?

People are influenced by influencers now.  It's a career thing to be an influencer, influencing other sheeple.

Darwin's grave is so much deeper now because of him spinning around in it so much.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cloverock70: Every gym


Does Planet Fitness still give out free pizza on Friday's?
 
Pork1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Click a Faux News link?
Not even once.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: Super Chronic: it seemed to devolve into arguing that all weight-loss advocacy is nothing more than fat shaming.

CSB (not really)

My wife yesterday went to her Dr to get her Gaul Bladder checked.

The doctor told her to start eating healthy and actually told my wife to "lay off the donuts"  Of course, he learned the hard way never to piss of my wife.

"Donuts? I don't eat donuts, just because I'm got a little weight does not mean I eat donuts"\, who the F are you to suggest I eat donuts?"

Silence. Then he apologized.


Christ, what an asshole. Prescribing an improved diet is fine and dandy, but "lay off the donuts" is gratuitously mean.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I went overboard at my gym, working with two personal trainers plus additional workouts on my own.  Helped me lose 100 lbs.  It also gave me enough strength to survive two horrible weeks in the hospital dealing with cancer drug side effects.  Oh, and I was the gym member of the month too.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If that TikTok attention whore works a job so she can afford rent then she is homeless-phobic.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: cloverock70: Every gym

Does Planet Fitness still give out free pizza on Friday's?


Yeah, but there's always a hole in the middle of the pizza for some reason.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pork1: Click a Faux News link?
Not even once.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oooh! You are so edgy!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cloverock70: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: cloverock70: Going to the gym is 100% for sex in the showers and locker room. Gyms are super gay and lots of fun!

I would like to sign up for a lifetime membership to your gym.

Every gym.


Guess I am in fact super fugly, as I have never been approached.

/am very straight
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.