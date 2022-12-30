 Skip to content
(Axios)   USA posting ISIS kills like McDonald's customers served   (axios.com) divider line
14
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yabbutt why won't Joe Biden just do something about ISIS?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I blame religion.

Want peace for the whole world?

Just put ecstasy into everyone's water supply.

I'll collect my Nobel Peace Prize when it's ready.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At the same time 10 times that many joined.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out how often the shake machine is broken.
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In fairness they're doing basically the same thing. It's just that death by McDonalds takes a little longer.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

genner: In fairness they're doing basically the same thing. It's just that death by McDonalds takes a little longer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought trump defeated 100% of ISIS?  I'm guessing it's a math error because it seems that he paid 100% of his taxes the same way.
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bob Dylan - Isis (Official Audio)
Youtube INilAY6aJTc
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jerry Seinfeld McDonalds
Youtube KzOSkO8BZFw
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
HAHA! We created ISIS in the 2nd Iraq War that we started based on blatant lies and fear mongering! Look at how many we killed! Murkkka #1!!! We rule!

I take no pride and only see the ongoing shame of America and it's world wide murder machine that created both al Qaeda and ISIS through our actions and cruel indifference

Shall we now rejoice at the subjugation of women and loss of Democracy to all those "dirty filthy afghanis" we farked over after handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban, another brutal regime we created through our actions and who we fought for 20 years all for nothing?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: At the same time 10 times that many joined.


All kinds of this.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All US Soldiers Were Psychologically Harmed in the Making of This War
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: I thought trump defeated 100% of ISIS?  I'm guessing it's a math error because it seems that he paid 100% of his taxes the same way.


No, that was Isil, or something...
 
