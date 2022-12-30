 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Rituals for Benedict's passing could be template for future ex-popes, origin story for new crime-fighting team   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Pope, VATICAN CITY, last pope, Pope John Paul II, reigning pope, Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XVI, Universi Dominici Gregis  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2022 at 5:30 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What about burial rituals for Anti-popes?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cdn.sanity.ioView Full Size
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Da pope is a coming!
Youtube cAvXnBgJMdM
 
Adam64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fark that gucci-wearing nazi sympathizer.
 
darinwil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
<falls-down-reactor-shaft-papally/>
 
schrepjm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
21 altar boy salute?
 
Adam64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Adam64: fark that gucci-wearing nazi sympathizer.


I forgot pedophile concealing...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So when he kicks it he'll be an ex-ex-pope.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nailed it.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Adam64: Adam64: fark that gucci-wearing nazi sympathizer.

I forgot pedophile concealing...


"What he did not see in the rectory"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.