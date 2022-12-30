 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Two monarchs and three prime ministers later, a look back at the steaming heap of failure that was Great Britain's 2022   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Fail, United Kingdom, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, England, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, British Empire, Conservative Party, Tony Blair, three-quarters of British firms  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2022 at 12:32 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how's that Brexit working out?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: So how's that Brexit working out?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Between this and bowl game action I've got my Friday afternoon entertainment
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The fact there were 2 monarchs had little to do with their mess, but I suppose it gave them that cute 3,2,1 headline.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The only Monarch we need.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 600x600]


warlordgames.comView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And a Head of Lettuce!

globalnews.caView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
don't forget all the bad teeth
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As if we had it any better.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was a horrible anus.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Floki: And a Head of Lettuce!

[globalnews.ca image 850x664]


It was an excellent year for lettuce, no denying that.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Between this and bowl game action I've got my Friday afternoon entertainment


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lot of derp in that article. Yes, Tory party members vote for the leader, but only after the MPs in Parliament have selected the final two. If you want an example of members picking a widely unsuitable leader look at Labour members choosing Jeremy Corbyn.  If Liz Truss was such a bad choice why did all the Tory MPs in Parliament pick her along with Rishi Sunak?
"No one in Parliament" expected or wanted Brexit? They could have voted against it, it was non binding as Remainers kept reminding us. That is the check and balance TFA wanted. The fact is lots of MPs, Tory and Labour, wanted Brexit.

foo monkey: bostonguy: So how's that Brexit working out?

[Fark user image 698x389]


For example it was a Labour MP in the Leave campaign who first made that £350 million a week claim. Boris later repeated it, but he didn't come up with it. He wasn't running the campaign.

And big business against Brexit? Since when has Fark supported multinationals and their CEOs against a democratic choice of the public? Farkers usually hate the big banks, multinationals etc yet if any of them criticise Brexit suddenly they are wise sages and we should listen to what they want?
I expect they'd be in favour of scrapping corporation tax, should we do that as well?
 
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was good actually to have the clarification that the Tories are more or less like the Republicans here.

Nice National Health and a licensed BCC you have there.

Shame if anything ever happened to it.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Lot of derp in that article. Yes, Tory party members vote for the leader, but only after the MPs in Parliament have selected the final two. If you want an example of members picking a widely unsuitable leader look at Labour members choosing Jeremy Corbyn.  If Liz Truss was such a bad choice why did all the Tory MPs in Parliament pick her along with Rishi Sunak?
"No one in Parliament" expected or wanted Brexit? They could have voted against it, it was non binding as Remainers kept reminding us. That is the check and balance TFA wanted. The fact is lots of MPs, Tory and Labour, wanted Brexit.

foo monkey: bostonguy: So how's that Brexit working out?

[Fark user image 698x389]

For example it was a Labour MP in the Leave campaign who first made that £350 million a week claim. Boris later repeated it, but he didn't come up with it. He wasn't running the campaign.

And big business against Brexit? Since when has Fark supported multinationals and their CEOs against a democratic choice of the public? Farkers usually hate the big banks, multinationals etc yet if any of them criticise Brexit suddenly they are wise sages and we should listen to what they want?
I expect they'd be in favour of scrapping corporation tax, should we do that as well?


Sorry you got fooled by a sign on the side of a bus.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whidbey: I was good actually to have the clarification that the Tories are more or less like the Republicans here.

Nice National Health and a licensed BCC you have there.

Shame if anything ever happened to it.


The UK Conservatives are close to US Democrats than to US Republicans. They haven't just taken away abortion rights, nor are they planning to. They support the NHS, but admittedly don't like the BBC,
It was also a Conservative government that legalised gay marriage, and it was Margaret Thatchers government that legalised being gay itself in Scotland and Northern Ireland, when it was still technically a crime when she came to power.

NuclearPenguins: Sorry you got fooled by a sign on the side of a bus.


A huge number of us were anti EU since the day we joined, long before that slogan on the bus, Watch episodes of Yes Minister from the eighties and see the anti Common Market jokes that resonated with viewers.

Incidentally Boris passed a NHS funding bill that will give the NHS an extra £33.9 billion a year, almost twice the £350 million a week figure promised, and it was as I said above a Labour MP in the Leave campaign who first made that claim.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Lot of derp in that article. Yes, Tory party members vote for the leader, but only after the MPs in Parliament have selected the final two. If you want an example of members picking a widely unsuitable leader look at Labour members choosing Jeremy Corbyn.  If Liz Truss was such a bad choice why did all the Tory MPs in Parliament pick her along with Rishi Sunak?
"No one in Parliament" expected or wanted Brexit? They could have voted against it, it was non binding as Remainers kept reminding us. That is the check and balance TFA wanted. The fact is lots of MPs, Tory and Labour, wanted Brexit.

foo monkey: bostonguy: So how's that Brexit working out?

[Fark user image 698x389]

For example it was a Labour MP in the Leave campaign who first made that £350 million a week claim. Boris later repeated it, but he didn't come up with it. He wasn't running the campaign.

And big business against Brexit? Since when has Fark supported multinationals and their CEOs against a democratic choice of the public? Farkers usually hate the big banks, multinationals etc yet if any of them criticise Brexit suddenly they are wise sages and we should listen to what they want?
I expect they'd be in favour of scrapping corporation tax, should we do that as well?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.