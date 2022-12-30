 Skip to content
(NPR) Add "price gouging" to the rapidly growing list of reasons you should never, ever even consider flying Southwest again
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CEO needs a new yacht.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course it was price gouging.

There's no way to defend it. Though I'm sure some people will be along shortly
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why if I am ever forced to go anywhere ill just take a boat.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people should stop flying Southwest because Delta jacked their prices?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their service record lastly has them in competition with walking. How do you gouge when shoe leather works better?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other airlines price gouging is why you shouldn't consider southwest?


First line from TFA: As if canceled flights and lost luggage weren't enough of a hassle, would-be Southwest Airlines passengers faced another hurdle to their holiday travel this week: High fares on other carriers.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should nationalize the airlines. I know it will never happen, but air travel is just a total clusterfark, even in "good" times.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airlines are notorious for this.  They have their finger on the rate hike button the moment a college football teams gets sent to a major bowl game and other similar events.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.


How long does each option take?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comparing one week to the next on prices when one of those weeks is Christmas.

I suspect prices go up over spring break, too

This sounds like the time when the university that I worked for brought in an outside consultant to review our design for the web server, and asked for 3 months of logs.  In the summer.  When our highest load is the first week of fall registration.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we comparing a ticket purchased months in advance with one that is purchased a few days before the flight?  It's Southwest, that's how they price it
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: This is why if I am ever forced to go anywhere ill just take a boat.


Two inlets diverged on a yellow beach, and I--
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

How long does each option take?


If you count getting through TSA security theater? Amtrak's faster.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.


And 2 hours vs 20 hours. I'd happily fork over the extra dough.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.


Losing a couple of days' work while sitting on a train isn't free.

I love train travel, but can rarely afford the time.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Those Googling on Thursday for an afternoon ticket would've found the best price at Delta Air Lines: $599. A week ago, the price of the same flight was $139.

Wait, you're telling me last-minute plane tickets are expensive? NO WAY!!!!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

And 2 hours vs 20 hours. I'd happily fork over the extra dough.


Well, given that southwest cancelled the flight and now you're on foot, I still say Amtrak's faster.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

And 2 hours vs 20 hours. I'd happily fork over the extra dough.


Better add another six to eight hours of buffer room on that one.  Amtrak running on Amtrak time and all.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People still use Wells Fargo. The American public has been taught that the government protects bad actors so people just say "oh ,you got me this time" or "Ha Ha, that guy was stupid and got screwed." and move on. They expect people to get ripped off by corporations.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: iamskibibitz: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

And 2 hours vs 20 hours. I'd happily fork over the extra dough.

Better add another six to eight hours of buffer room on that one.  Amtrak running on Amtrak time and all.


Because even though by law amtrak trains are supposed to have priority, the freight companies own the tracks and their dispatchers know it.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As the article also explains, load factors are really high on all airlines at the moment, so that generally means all the lower price non-flexible tickets sold out some time ago.  You are now being sold tickets that have a bunch of bullshiat "add-ons" around cancellation and full refunds.  Business travelers often pay for these mechanisms to maintain flexible schedules, but Joe Schmo and his crotch-fruit trying to get back from Aunt Bessie's certainly don't need them, but if that's all they've got left, sorry about your luck.

Paying $500 for a ticket on Delta to get home because Southwest is a shiatshow is not actually Delta's problem.  But that wouldn't be such a good headline would it?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: People still use Wells Fargo. The American public has been taught that the government protects bad actors so people just say "oh ,you got me this time" or "Ha Ha, that guy was stupid and got screwed." and move on. They expect people to get ripped off by corporations.


It's all Pete Buttigieg's fault, right? That's what top Bros were stating in yesterday's poltab thread about it.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

How long does each option take?

If you count getting through TSA security theater? Amtrak's faster.


Maybe not to Denver, but anyplace between DC and Boston and you are absolutely correct.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaytkay: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

Losing a couple of days' work while sitting on a train isn't free.

I love train travel, but can rarely afford the time.


Glad I'm a bachelor who only travels for fun, because I can just get on the train and go places without worrying about the time it takes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

How long does each option take?

If you count getting through TSA security theater? Amtrak's faster.


Is it though. Or have you just lied
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: We should nationalize the airlines. I know it will never happen, but air travel is just a total clusterfark, even in "good" times.


Yeah no. And people calling for re-regulation don't know the history.

cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jaytkay: fatassbastard: We should nationalize the airlines. I know it will never happen, but air travel is just a total clusterfark, even in "good" times.

Yeah no. And people calling for re-regulation don't know the history.

[cdn.theatlantic.com image 528x393]


I'd appreciate something where the most recent data point isn't 12 years ago
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: sinner4ever: People still use Wells Fargo. The American public has been taught that the government protects bad actors so people just say "oh ,you got me this time" or "Ha Ha, that guy was stupid and got screwed." and move on. They expect people to get ripped off by corporations.

It's all Pete Buttigieg's fault, right? That's what top Bros were stating in yesterday's poltab thread about it.


I wanted to vet your statement.

I can't even find a thread about it yesterday.


Want to link?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Of course it was price gouging.

There's no way to defend it. Though I'm sure some people will be along shortly

"This kind of last-minute-booking price spike is actually fairly normal," said Sally French, a lead travel writer for NerdWallet.


It was defended quite successfully in the article. This is literally the highest volume, highest demand travel season. Basic rules of economics apply.

Try to book a last minute flight around Christmas and you're going to pay a premium. One supplier of seats is down. Expect to pay more.
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Of course it was price gouging.

There's no way to defend it. Though I'm sure some people will be along shortly


I'm sure there's a compromise to be acceptable to all.  They'll cut out the price gouging, as long as you've paid the non-price gouging fee.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

How long does each option take?

If you count getting through TSA security theater? Amtrak's faster.

Is it though. Or have you just lied


*looks at the website URL*  Yep, we're still on Fark. Welcome, I guess.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: jaytkay: fatassbastard: We should nationalize the airlines. I know it will never happen, but air travel is just a total clusterfark, even in "good" times.

Yeah no. And people calling for re-regulation don't know the history.

[cdn.theatlantic.com image 528x393]

I'd appreciate something where the most recent data point isn't 12 years ago


Feel free to look it up. Spoiler: Ticket prices haven't increased much.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Airlines are notorious for this.  They have their finger on the rate hike button the moment a college football teams gets sent to a major bowl game and other similar events.


I mean, it's literal supply and demand. "We only have 20 seats left on that route and are about to have 400 people fighting over them? Jack that shiat up."
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: sinner4ever: People still use Wells Fargo. The American public has been taught that the government protects bad actors so people just say "oh ,you got me this time" or "Ha Ha, that guy was stupid and got screwed." and move on. They expect people to get ripped off by corporations.

It's all Pete Buttigieg's fault, right? That's what top Bros were stating in yesterday's poltab thread about it.

I wanted to vet your statement.

I can't even find a thread about it yesterday.


Want to link?


A lovely thread with lots of lovely opinions.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: It was defended quite successfully in the article. This is literally the highest volume, highest demand travel season. Basic rules of economics apply.


Also: With WN going on a multiple day clusterfark, that much capacity was removed from the system, leaving the same number of passengers chasing far fewer seats, and of course most of those seats had already been sold.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

How long does each option take?

If you count getting through TSA security theater? Amtrak's faster.


California Zephyr leaves Chicago at 2:00 PM, so probably best to get to Union Station at 1:30 at latest if you have checked baggage.  Arrives in Denver the next morning at 7:15 AM.

Acela Boston to Washington DC is 6.75 hours, without TSA and all that jazz.  Northeast Regional (electric engine and Amfleet coaches) adds another hour.
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: jaytkay: fatassbastard: We should nationalize the airlines. I know it will never happen, but air travel is just a total clusterfark, even in "good" times.

Yeah no. And people calling for re-regulation don't know the history.

[cdn.theatlantic.com image 528x393]

I'd appreciate something where the most recent data point isn't 12 years ago


Why? The chart begins at the point that deregulation began to happen, and covers more than 30 years. If fares have increased since then relative to inflation, it's not likely due to deregulation (since that should also have occurred in the depicted timeframe if deregulation were to blame), so re-regulation therefore isn't going to solve anything.
 
tekmo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Of course it was price gouging. There's no way to defend it. Though I'm sure some people will be along shortly


Well, NPR seemed to be going out of its way to justify airline price-gouging by publishing this article.

Just like any good commie-pinko socialist media outlet, NPR is there to defend...predatory corporate behavior.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

How long does each option take?

If you count getting through TSA security theater? Amtrak's faster.

Is it though. Or have you just lied


It depends on what percentile of 'flights missed because of TSA' you consider acceptable. I'd probably be satisfied adding the 90th percentile of wait time, but some people might want to add the 99th percentile of wait times.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: sinner4ever: People still use Wells Fargo. The American public has been taught that the government protects bad actors so people just say "oh ,you got me this time" or "Ha Ha, that guy was stupid and got screwed." and move on. They expect people to get ripped off by corporations.

It's all Pete Buttigieg's fault, right? That's what top Bros were stating in yesterday's poltab thread about it.


Are you saying Mayo Pete isn't a part of the government? Has he done anything besides interviews yet?
I'm sure Trumpers and Fark Warren supporters might try to put it on one conservative Democrat and scream bigotry by progressives. Just like when Clinton supporters said Sanders was anti-woman. Saying that one single conservative in the government isn't a part of the problem is trash and misdirection.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: NuclearPenguins: sinner4ever: People still use Wells Fargo. The American public has been taught that the government protects bad actors so people just say "oh ,you got me this time" or "Ha Ha, that guy was stupid and got screwed." and move on. They expect people to get ripped off by corporations.

It's all Pete Buttigieg's fault, right? That's what top Bros were stating in yesterday's poltab thread about it.

Are you saying Mayo Pete isn't a part of the government? Has he done anything besides interviews yet?
I'm sure Trumpers and Fark Warren supporters might try to put it on one conservative Democrat and scream bigotry by progressives. Just like when Clinton supporters said Sanders was anti-woman. Saying that one single conservative in the government isn't a part of the problem is trash and misdirection.


lol. There it is.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wxboy: Gubbo: jaytkay: fatassbastard: We should nationalize the airlines. I know it will never happen, but air travel is just a total clusterfark, even in "good" times.

Yeah no. And people calling for re-regulation don't know the history.

[cdn.theatlantic.com image 528x393]

I'd appreciate something where the most recent data point isn't 12 years ago

Why? The chart begins at the point that deregulation began to happen, and covers more than 30 years. If fares have increased since then relative to inflation, it's not likely due to deregulation (since that should also have occurred in the depicted timeframe if deregulation were to blame), so re-regulation therefore isn't going to solve anything.


And the chart ends with a sharp uptick of prices (and fees). So, has travel gotten cheaper over a long time frame. Yes. Is it getting more expensive, probably.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: sinner4ever: NuclearPenguins: sinner4ever: People still use Wells Fargo. The American public has been taught that the government protects bad actors so people just say "oh ,you got me this time" or "Ha Ha, that guy was stupid and got screwed." and move on. They expect people to get ripped off by corporations.

It's all Pete Buttigieg's fault, right? That's what top Bros were stating in yesterday's poltab thread about it.

Are you saying Mayo Pete isn't a part of the government? Has he done anything besides interviews yet?
I'm sure Trumpers and Fark Warren supporters might try to put it on one conservative Democrat and scream bigotry by progressives. Just like when Clinton supporters said Sanders was anti-woman. Saying that one single conservative in the government isn't a part of the problem is trash and misdirection.

lol. There it is.


You just had to trigger them?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: sinner4ever: People still use Wells Fargo. The American public has been taught that the government protects bad actors so people just say "oh ,you got me this time" or "Ha Ha, that guy was stupid and got screwed." and move on. They expect people to get ripped off by corporations.

It's all Pete Buttigieg's fault, right? That's what top Bros were stating in yesterday's poltab thread about it.

I wanted to vet your statement.

I can't even find a thread about it yesterday.


Want to link?

A lovely thread with lots of lovely opinions.


Ah.

So I skimmed it.

I saw one outwardly critical poster who made up the bulk of what you allege is 'a lot" of "bros".
One other posted made actual, valid questions and suggestions about what, in fact, Buttigieg could have done.

As usual, the hivemind jumped all over the reasoned responses and many insults were lobbed.  And the chery, we got the assclown 4 letter username caught in the act blatant moar show up to inexplicably attempt to make the thread about Bernie Sanders.


So, you comment, as usual, is load Ed with hyperbole.  I suggest you take that hyperbole and lies, bundle it up with your "bro" accusations and store it somewhere safe.


Thanks.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: NuclearPenguins: sinner4ever: NuclearPenguins: sinner4ever: People still use Wells Fargo. The American public has been taught that the government protects bad actors so people just say "oh ,you got me this time" or "Ha Ha, that guy was stupid and got screwed." and move on. They expect people to get ripped off by corporations.

It's all Pete Buttigieg's fault, right? That's what top Bros were stating in yesterday's poltab thread about it.

Are you saying Mayo Pete isn't a part of the government? Has he done anything besides interviews yet?
I'm sure Trumpers and Fark Warren supporters might try to put it on one conservative Democrat and scream bigotry by progressives. Just like when Clinton supporters said Sanders was anti-woman. Saying that one single conservative in the government isn't a part of the problem is trash and misdirection.

lol. There it is.

You just had to trigger them?


Sometimes I just can't help myself.
 
scanman61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaytkay: fatassbastard: We should nationalize the airlines. I know it will never happen, but air travel is just a total clusterfark, even in "good" times.

Yeah no. And people calling for re-regulation don't know the history.

[cdn.theatlantic.com image 528x393]


Been seeing a bunch of "Good, get the poors off of my preferred business transportation" comments on Fark
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: JJRRutgers: Airlines are notorious for this.  They have their finger on the rate hike button the moment a college football teams gets sent to a major bowl game and other similar events.

I mean, it's literal supply and demand. "We only have 20 seats left on that route and are about to have 400 people fighting over them? Jack that shiat up."


If anyone needed a poster boy for why unfettered capitalism inevitably leads to guillotines, here you go.

Supply and demand are useful for setting prices on long term scales, scales long enough that prices affect planned decisions such as investment and selection among choice alternatives. But supply and demand on short term scales too fast for the market to react to do not bring any such benefit; and supply and demand that takes advantage of emergency conditions to maximize the cost of an inelastic demand, is called price gouging, and is generally illegal.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The vast majority of people never have any reason to fly anywhere.
Me included.
So will do.
But if I ever had to, then the list to never fly every other airline is just as long.
It's not real competition when all the options are shiat.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Chicago to Denver by airplane: $599.
Chicago to Denver by Amtrak: $100.

How long does each option take?


18-19 hrs Chicago-Denver by train.

It's a 2 1/2 hr flight, not counting being at the airport 2-3 hrs early and any time spent on the runway or waiting to land.

The only real advantage of Amtrak vs flying (on the Chicago-Denver route) is you won't need to pay for a hotel room.  You'll get to Denver at 7:30 am just in time to start the day.

The trip back isn't as convenient, but is still mostly overnight.

I generally prefer Amtrak to driving if it is an option.  Up to a certain point it is better than flying if I can write part of the trip off as sleep time.  Also if the trip is with family or friends it is far superior to flying, as the train ride can be time spent together. Somehow time in an airport just isn't time spent "with" people.

It isn't as good an option if you are traveling to meet people, as it cuts into the time you get to spend with them.
 
