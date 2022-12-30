 Skip to content
(Kansas City)   Walmart is not your personal erotica site   (kansascity.com) divider line
    More: Creepy  
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Walmart shoppers aren't porn. Unless you want them to be. Anything is porn if you fap to it.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Peopleofwalmart.com ... now that's a different story.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude. Even the pregnancy fetishes are creeped out by you.

Actually especially them because they actually are all about consensual sex.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creep's just trying to Save Money, Live Better
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invalid headline.  He got caught doing at Kohl's in another incident.  Clearly his fetish is shiatty big box stores.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Walmart shoppers aren't porn. Unless you want them to be. Anything is porn if you fap to it.


tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Walmart, IL near Chicago?
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Walmart shoppers aren't porn. Unless you want them to be. Anything is porn if you fap to it.


Be my guest.  Let us know how it works out for you.

http://www.peopleofwalmart.com
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Invalid headline.  He got caught doing at Kohl's in another incident.  Clearly his fetish is shiatty big box stores.


chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Invalid headline.


No, it's fine.
 
Smurfnazi420 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.
Yes it is.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great Value Sexual Assault!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Dollar Palace, subby?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Walmart shoppers aren't porn. Unless you want them to be. Anything is porn if you fap to it.


CSB

One day, while in a Walmart close to home, I was just minding my own business, shopping and noticed a very attractive woman. Normally, I don't double look or anything, but this woman was extremely very good looking and I had to imagine what on earth is she doing in a Walmart?  She was too pretty to be with all of the other Walmart shoppers. She was stunning. Very pretty. She dressed smartly and very elegant.

Then, out of nowhere, a big burly man wearing overalls and thick beard, fat belly, tats, a bandana comes up next to her and holds her hand.

I never expected that.
 
fourthsword
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Notabunny: Walmart shoppers aren't porn. Unless you want them to be. Anything is porn if you fap to it.

CSB

One day, while in a Walmart close to home, I was just minding my own business, shopping and noticed a very attractive woman. Normally, I don't double look or anything, but this woman was extremely very good looking and I had to imagine what on earth is she doing in a Walmart?  She was too pretty to be with all of the other Walmart shoppers. She was stunning. Very pretty. She dressed smartly and very elegant.

Then, out of nowhere, a big burly man wearing overalls and thick beard, fat belly, tats, a bandana comes up next to her and holds her hand.

I never expected that.


Dear Penthouse...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Notabunny: Walmart shoppers aren't porn. Unless you want them to be. Anything is porn if you fap to it.

CSB

One day, while in a Walmart close to home, I was just minding my own business, shopping and noticed a very attractive woman. Normally, I don't double look or anything, but this woman was extremely very good looking and I had to imagine what on earth is she doing in a Walmart?  She was too pretty to be with all of the other Walmart shoppers. She was stunning. Very pretty. She dressed smartly and very elegant.

Then, out of nowhere, a big burly man wearing overalls and thick beard, fat belly, tats, a bandana comes up next to her and holds her hand.

I never expected that.


Sister? ... Daughter?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Site blocked me. Paywall.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Sister? ... Daughter?


To me?  They looked like a married couple.
But, what do I know?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Notabunny: Walmart shoppers aren't porn. Unless you want them to be. Anything is porn if you fap to it.

CSB

One day, while in a Walmart close to home, I was just minding my own business, shopping and noticed a very attractive woman. Normally, I don't double look or anything, but this woman was extremely very good looking and I had to imagine what on earth is she doing in a Walmart?  She was too pretty to be with all of the other Walmart shoppers. She was stunning. Very pretty. She dressed smartly and very elegant.

Then, out of nowhere, a big burly man wearing overalls and thick beard, fat belly, tats, a bandana comes up next to her and holds her hand.

I never expected that.


Thing is, I think it depends on where live.

The WalMarts around the Greater Toronto area are just as likely to have Audis and Mercedes in the parking lot as an old Ford Taurus; which leads to well-dressed clientele in the stores. Basically, you see a good mix of people looking to save every penny on stuff.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: The WalMarts around the Greater Toronto area are just as likely to have Audis and Mercedes


steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Basically, you see a good mix of people looking to save every penny on stuff.


Do people have a choice anymore?  Walmart has killed other stores, there's almost no choice but to go to one.

To me, it's all about the people watching when I go shopping. I see all types, all sorts.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: steklo: Notabunny: Walmart shoppers aren't porn. Unless you want them to be. Anything is porn if you fap to it.

CSB

One day, while in a Walmart close to home, I was just minding my own business, shopping and noticed a very attractive woman. Normally, I don't double look or anything, but this woman was extremely very good looking and I had to imagine what on earth is she doing in a Walmart?  She was too pretty to be with all of the other Walmart shoppers. She was stunning. Very pretty. She dressed smartly and very elegant.

Then, out of nowhere, a big burly man wearing overalls and thick beard, fat belly, tats, a bandana comes up next to her and holds her hand.

I never expected that.

Sister? ... Daughter?


Yes.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If she would have dressed up to go there like you're supposed to, this wouldn't have happened.
 
overthinker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reminded me of this episode of Two and a Half Men:
https://youtu.be/IdOeXHr2xlM

It was creepy then, and creepy now. And of course, living in the southeast, i've seen it in person here, too.

//I need a shower... I feel nasty now. again. ugh.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Yes.


Catsaregreen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Didn't Fark just have this story the other day? (Something about a "pregnant pause"?)

Guess the mods are getting their New Year's Eve drinking in early.
 
tnpir
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: steklo: Notabunny: Walmart shoppers aren't porn. Unless you want them to be. Anything is porn if you fap to it.

CSB

One day, while in a Walmart close to home, I was just minding my own business, shopping and noticed a very attractive woman. Normally, I don't double look or anything, but this woman was extremely very good looking and I had to imagine what on earth is she doing in a Walmart?  She was too pretty to be with all of the other Walmart shoppers. She was stunning. Very pretty. She dressed smartly and very elegant.

Then, out of nowhere, a big burly man wearing overalls and thick beard, fat belly, tats, a bandana comes up next to her and holds her hand.

I never expected that.

Sister? ... Daughter?


whynotboth.jpg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Didn't Fark just have this story the other day? (Something about a "pregnant pause"?)


Yes. Sure did.

The issue is so many people submit links/headlines and there's only so many "mods" to approve/disapprove especially since more than one "news agency" displays the same story so it's hard for the fark mods to evaluate duplicate stories coming from different sources.

I would assume.

But what do I know?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: trappedspirit: Yes.

[Fark user image image 495x475]


Are we in Danger?
 
groverpm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: steklo: Notabunny: Walmart shoppers aren't porn. Unless you want them to be. Anything is porn if you fap to it.

CSB

One day, while in a Walmart close to home, I was just minding my own business, shopping and noticed a very attractive woman. Normally, I don't double look or anything, but this woman was extremely very good looking and I had to imagine what on earth is she doing in a Walmart?  She was too pretty to be with all of the other Walmart shoppers. She was stunning. Very pretty. She dressed smartly and very elegant.

Then, out of nowhere, a big burly man wearing overalls and thick beard, fat belly, tats, a bandana comes up next to her and holds her hand.

I never expected that.

Sister? ... Daughter?


Often one and the same at Walmart, I'd imagine
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Are we in Danger?


wear a condom. Just to be safe.

She'll pull it off at the end anyway. That's her schtick.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I needed a public place to exhibit my deviancy, it would definitely be Walmart.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: Anything is porn if you fap to it.


Sounds like a southern bumper sticker ;o)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: Sounds like a southern bumper sticker ;o)


Get a business plan together. Let's produce them and sell them at Walmart.
 
