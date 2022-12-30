 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Parents of the decade arrested as they willfully allowed their newborn child to die because 'they didn't believe in medicine'   (nbcnews.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man was diagnosed with a deadly disease, but his doctor informed him there was a treatment that could save his life

'No thank you, my god will heal me'

A few months later and he grew considerably worse and his daughter begged him to accept the treatment

'No thank you, my god will heal me'

Not long after, he was so sick he was confined to bed and a neighbor offered to take him to the hospital

'No thank you, my god will heal me'

He died not long after and angrily asked god why he refused to heal him to which an exasperated deity exclaimed 'I sent you a doctor, your daughter and failing that, I sent you a neighbor. What more did you want?'
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Modern medicine is a thing that is real, and exists. It's existence does not require someone's belief in it.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"It was not clear whether the defendants have obtained attorneys who can speak on their behalf. "

They probably don't believe in attorneys either.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wonder what their stance on abortion is?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "It was not clear whether the defendants have obtained attorneys who can speak on their behalf. "

They probably don't believe in attorneys either.


Well they don't believe in time or days of the week, so, I would imagine they don't. I hope they try and defend themselves and make it worse.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How about we decide they don't believe in food either?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shame they didn't believe in birth control.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
she said that she and her husband do not believe in modern medicine and live an unconventional life in which they do not acknowledge time frames or the days of the week,

Well that's a new one.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just say it's a "deeply held religious belief" and the SC will back them up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Shame they didn't believe in birth control.


They did.

It was called a "very late abortion"

/the seat next to me on the bus to hell is empty. Care to sit?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Shame they didn't believe in birth control.


Shame their parents didn't believe in birth control.
 
Numberlady2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They also feared that their 2-year-old daughter would be taken.

count on it

they didn't believe in medicine but did believe peppermint oil would work?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Wonder what their stance on abortion is?


If it can be done with a water bottle and some essential oils, I'm sure they wouldn't have a problem with it.  Anything else is modern medicine.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: A man was diagnosed with a deadly disease, but his doctor informed him there was a treatment that could save his life

'No thank you, my god will heal me'

A few months later and he grew considerably worse and his daughter begged him to accept the treatment

'No thank you, my god will heal me'

Not long after, he was so sick he was confined to bed and a neighbor offered to take him to the hospital

'No thank you, my god will heal me'

He died not long after and angrily asked god why he refused to heal him to which an exasperated deity exclaimed 'I sent you a doctor, your daughter and failing that, I sent you a neighbor. What more did you want?'


A boat?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Mr. Tweedy: Shame they didn't believe in birth control.

Shame their parents didn't believe in birth control.


Shame the parents of the parents didn't believe in birth control.

Oh heck. Just get one of these and stop their whole family tree

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When will these people learn?  You always say "It is my deeply held christian religious belief that (insert excuse here)"
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: A man was diagnosed with a deadly disease, but his doctor informed him there was a treatment that could save his life

'No thank you, my god will heal me'

A few months later and he grew considerably worse and his daughter begged him to accept the treatment

'No thank you, my god will heal me'

Not long after, he was so sick he was confined to bed and a neighbor offered to take him to the hospital

'No thank you, my god will heal me'

He died not long after and angrily asked god why he refused to heal him to which an exasperated deity exclaimed 'I sent you a doctor, your daughter and failing that, I sent you a neighbor. What more did you want?'


The parable of the farmer and the flood. I love it as a simple illustration that shows how for many (most) religious people their "faith" is really just an excuse they use to rationalize what they already want to do.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At the risk of coming across as being somewhat crass, is this not just nature removing the weakest of the herd in the absence of cyber tooth tigers?
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorry, I have been binge watching Frankie Boyle.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Mr. Tweedy: Shame they didn't believe in birth control.

They did.

It was called a "very late abortion"

/the seat next to me on the bus to hell is empty. Care to sit?


Why would I want to go to Detroit?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: she said that she and her husband do not believe in modern medicine and live an unconventional life in which they do not acknowledge time frames or the days of the week,

Well that's a new one.


Are you questioning Prince?

azquotes.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

question_dj: Modern medicine is a thing that is real, and exists. It's existence does not require someone's belief in it.


I'd like to see the double blind study on that.
/s
Happy 2023!
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: she said that she and her husband do not believe in modern medicine and live an unconventional life in which they do not acknowledge time frames or the days of the week,

Well that's a new one.


'What day is today?

Yellow!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Just say it's a "deeply held religious belief" and the SC will back them up.


And that's just the Pennsylvania SC. The Amish tip their hat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Are you questioning Prince?


Brain Greene would like a word with you.

Time is real and does exist.

I can prove it to you.

You just spent time reading this.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How do people as stupid as this manage to survive in modern society?

They would either have to live under a rock or something.

Do they pay taxes? Do they contribute anything meaningful to society?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Winston Smith '84: When will these people learn?  You always say "It is my deeply held christian religious belief that (insert excuse here)"


In high school, I remember a teacher telling us that the Supreme Court ruled that Native Americans could not use illegal narcotics despite that it was part of a religious ritual to them. She told us, "you don't get to violate the law just because you have a religious belief."

Was she wrong? Or did the law change since the late '90s?

I mean, if it changed - what's stopping someone from murdering someone and claiming it was a deeply held religious belief?

Or, even worse, say I force my kids to watch Star Wars: Episode 1. Can I be charged with child abuse despite it being part of my deeply held Jedi beliefs?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's weird that this is where Tucker Carlson, Jenny McCarthy, Donald Trump and many religious leaders all achieved their goals. This is their revenge for people laughing at them and/or having a child on the spectrum. They probably experienced multiple simultaneous orgasms and were like, "cool; add another body to the pile."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

question_dj: Modern medicine is a thing that is real, and exists. It's existence does not require someone's belief in it.


canadianmennonite.orgView Full Size

Come to Intercourse and say that.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The turds below got away with it in Alberta.

It doesn't help that the judge who found them not guilty was a racist fark who shiat all over the Nigerian-born forensic pathologist's accent.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/david-collet-stephan-ezekiel-trial-decision-1.5288343
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/justice-terry-clackson-canadian-judicial-council-investigation-complaint-stephans-racism-1.5298752

i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: "faith" is really just an excuse they use to rationalize what they already want to do.


It's also funny that when people say God has "called" them to do something that they already wanted to do in the first place.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let me guess they are not vaccinated either.

I wish people like this would all just go to one state and die from some curable illness. Decades of anti vax and anti science BS yet people like this use the internet and other modern devices.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Winston Smith '84: When will these people learn?  You always say "It is my deeply held christian religious belief that (insert excuse here)"

In high school, I remember a teacher telling us that the Supreme Court ruled that Native Americans could not use illegal narcotics despite that it was part of a religious ritual to them. She told us, "you don't get to violate the law just because you have a religious belief."

Was she wrong? Or did the law change since the late '90s?

I mean, if it changed - what's stopping someone from murdering someone and claiming it was a deeply held religious belief?

Or, even worse, say I force my kids to watch Star Wars: Episode 1. Can I be charged with child abuse despite it being part of my deeply held Jedi beliefs?


That's because the US shiats on native Americans. They let Catholics use wine during prohibition
 
basscomm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Repeated Meme: At the risk of coming across as being somewhat crass, is this not just nature removing the weakest of the herd in the absence of cyber tooth tigers?


Is a cyber tooth tiger someone who's been on the Internet for a long time?
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"A Pennsylvania couple"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pennsylvania is the Cold Florida.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sterilise them, and if they complain about it tell them it's not real.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: "A Pennsylvania couple"

[Fark user image image 215x234]

Pennsylvania is the Cold Florida.


That's Maryland since Jacksonville is literally swamp Baltimore.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuhayes2010: Wonder what their stance on abortion is?


They seem fine with the very late term post uterine version.

Tragic for the kid, but probably best overall. These folks should NOT be reproducing and would likely have found some other way to kill them.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Considering the life ahead of that poor child, perhaps death was the most merciful outcome.
 
