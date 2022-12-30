 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   What do Boy Scouts and Catholic dioceses have in common (besides mandatory uniforms)?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup, Bankruptcy, Chapter 11, Title 11, United States Code, America's bankruptcy courts, sexual abuse, Boy Scouts of America, youth organizations, victims of decades-old incidents of child, state courts  
•       •       •

1146 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2022 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)



40 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then bankrupt the entire organization, not just the franchise.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Both like to fark kids?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If *any* other organization had been caught abusing this many kids - it would have been shut down a long time ago.

But this country just refuses to admit the danger of authoritarian christian churches. We acknowledge the abuse exists but make jokes about it instead of stopping it.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they both like

?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: they both like

?


That's so farked up. Yes that way. Yes, also that way.
/Take your funny and go.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They both like taking pictures?
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the record, both are non profits. If you don't [theoretically] pay taxes, I'm not sure you should get protection from Bankruptcy law. I reserve the right to change my mind on that front.

But you should ABSOLUTELY NEVER get protection from Bankruptcy when the cause or partial cause of it is multiple felonious acts!

/We seriously need FAFO laws in the U.S.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Then bankrupt the entire organization, not just the franchise.


SO MUCH THIS... how can you allow a diocese/franchise to turn out their pockets and successfully dodge paying their victims/creditors by declaring bankruptcy when you know that the Pope/CEO literally spends his days sitting on a throne made of gold?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take what is kiddie diddling for $500, Alex
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing that's protected Trump all his life.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If *any* other organization had been caught abusing this many kids - it would have been shut down a long time ago.

But this country just refuses to admit the danger of authoritarian christian churches. We acknowledge the abuse exists but make jokes about it instead of stopping it.


Lots of people don't consider Mormons to be "real" Christians, as their definition of Jesus basically amounts to bad fan-fiction.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If *any* other organization had been caught abusing this many kids - it would have been shut down a long time ago.

But this country just refuses to admit the danger of authoritarian christian churches. We acknowledge the abuse exists but make jokes about it instead of stopping it.


The article is literally about a second organization with the same problem as well, and facing the same lack of consequences.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Girl Scouts are much better in general and they welcome all.

I challenge any Eagle Scout to compare their accomplishments to that of someone who earned a Gold Award. You installed a park bench. That's cute.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're groomers
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If *any* other organization had been caught abusing this many kids - it would have been shut down a long time ago.

But this country just refuses to admit the danger of authoritarian christian churches. We acknowledge the abuse exists but make jokes about it instead of stopping it.


EVERY organization that deals with kids has pedophiles. Every single one.  The Catholic Church and the BSA are two of the biggest "brands" and both deserve all the condemnation we can give them for deciding to conceal a problem they knew they have leading to thousands more kids being victimized, but don't fool yourself that they are somehow unique or alone in this.    Pedophiles, for obvious reasons, seek out positions where they  have power and authority of children and can be alone with them without raising suspicions.  Thus they become priests, youth pastors, teachers, coaches and boy scout leaders when they can.   As a  society, for WAY too long  we were in denial about the existence of pedophiles and failed to take some basic precautions like a "two adult" rule when interacting with kids.   This these predators were allowed to run rampant for decades, and their attacks are STILL swept under the rug whenever they can.   BSA and the RC church are having THEIR reckoning, but don't think there won't be a lot of others
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article and thread were designed to create outrage in my mind.
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: For the record, both are non profits. If you don't [theoretically] pay taxes, I'm not sure you should get protection from Bankruptcy law. I reserve the right to change my mind on that front.

But you should ABSOLUTELY NEVER get protection from Bankruptcy when the cause or partial cause of it is multiple felonious acts!

/We seriously need FAFO laws in the U.S.


That's already how bankruptcy laws work.   Judgements for "intentional torts" are non-dischargeable.   A lot of this comes down to the legal basis of the judgements.   If I were to sue on behalf of a victim I would not argue negligence in supervising the pedophiles, I would say that  the CHurch or the BSA were accessories to the actual crime by helping to conceal it afterwards.   Negligence can be "dischargeable" but accessory to assaults is the same as assault and therefore can't be wiped out in bankruptcy
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without reading, I'm guessing it's bad and .... yep. Of course.
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From TFA: The (U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops) noted the importance of "pastoral outreach" to abuse victims and said that local dioceses have victim assistance coordinators to "assist survivors and accompany them as they seek healing."

One of the many dysfunctions in this mess is the church trying to cover all aspects of abuse through internal channels.  Just like when churches run their own "we investigated ourselves and found no impropriety" dog and pony show.  They use built-in gravitas and guilt mechanisms of religious dogma to keep the victims from gong outside of the church.  They want the abuse cloistered.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We saw this coming more than 30 years ago, as soon as the shiat hit the fan for the NY and Boston dioceses and they started breaking up the Catholic church into individual little chunks. Funny how all the money still gets passed up to the top though.

The Catholic church and other organizations that have run a centuries long international pedophile ring will never be held accountable for the sex crimes and other abuse committed against hundreds of thousands of children and adults. And seeing as the current members of these organizations have so far refused to drop their support of these pedophile rings the abuse will continue.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Girl Scouts are much better in general and they welcome all.

I challenge any Eagle Scout to compare their accomplishments to that of someone who earned a Gold Award. You installed a park bench. That's cute.


The problem in GSA is the lack of adult support to get the girls there. Roughly 2% of Boys make Eagle. Less than 0.5% of girls get the Gold.

/ Girls are much better at managing big projects at that age
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well hopefully this shows the public who they are and to avoid attending church or joining the scouts and hopefully they can both die from neglect.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ajgeek: For the record, both are non profits. If you don't [theoretically] pay taxes, I'm not sure you should get protection from Bankruptcy law. I reserve the right to change my mind on that front.

But you should ABSOLUTELY NEVER get protection from Bankruptcy when the cause or partial cause of it is multiple felonious acts!

/We seriously need FAFO laws in the U.S.


That would require us to have control of our congress critters.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're both something boring I did as a kid that I stopped when I was 14?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: They're both something boring I did as a kid that I stopped when I was 14?


tooold.jpg
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They both fix the cable?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bankruptcy protection from crushing student loan debt? HELL NO!!!

Bankruptcy protection for running what amounts to an interstate sex abuse machine? Hey, sure, no probs.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why have we not collectively salted the earth with the corpses of these organizations? Like seriously, priests and scout leaders have been responsible for molesting children and yet we go after ....... drag queens/LGBT groups???

/The disconnect is so wrong it hurts my brain
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Girl Scouts are much better in general and they welcome all.

I challenge any Eagle Scout to compare their accomplishments to that of someone who earned a Gold Award. You installed a park bench. That's cute.


I'm sorry but your utterly full of shiat on this. Scouts have allowed gay scouts and leaders for years now.

As for Eagle projects, I've been involved in multiple eagle projects. They took months of planning, and a couple days of hard labor by dozens of volunteers. They involved a hell of a lot more than installing a park bench. Maybe learn what you're talking about before you insult the work of teens who put a lot more effort into improving their community than 95+% of the rest of the population does.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Ragin' Asian: The Girl Scouts are much better in general and they welcome all.

I challenge any Eagle Scout to compare their accomplishments to that of someone who earned a Gold Award. You installed a park bench. That's cute.

I'm sorry but your utterly full of shiat on this. Scouts have allowed gay scouts and leaders for years now.

As for Eagle projects, I've been involved in multiple eagle projects. They took months of planning, and a couple days of hard labor by dozens of volunteers. They involved a hell of a lot more than installing a park bench. Maybe learn what you're talking about before you insult the work of teens who put a lot more effort into improving their community than 95+% of the rest of the population does.


YMMV on that. Seen gay kids booted out of more than one unit over 20 or so years of Adult volunteering.

The more successful units tend to be accepting, though.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image image 850x637]


*tiny fist shake*
 
meathome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's see:

Both organizations are filled with hypocrites?

They'll lie at the drop of a hat?

They both like to abuse kids?

They both looooove to cover up the abuse?

They both use every disreputable method, legal or not, to avoid responsibility and/or paying damages when found guilty?

How am I doing so far?

FYI: trying to get either to pay a simple bill, like electricity for their buildings is an effort is frustration  They both demand rates far below what are even offered to those on welfare... and even then they won't pay!

When called on it, they both immediately play the "you're biased against us card" and try to get you fired.

/watched them try it against my wife
//she is/was a devout Catholic... until she had to deal with them in a business sense
///also earned her Gold Award as a Girl Scout, so when the Boy Scout chapter that had a building tried a similar tactic, it also fell flat
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Ragin' Asian: The Girl Scouts are much better in general and they welcome all.

I challenge any Eagle Scout to compare their accomplishments to that of someone who earned a Gold Award. You installed a park bench. That's cute.

I'm sorry but your utterly full of shiat on this. Scouts have allowed gay scouts and leaders for years now.

As for Eagle projects, I've been involved in multiple eagle projects. They took months of planning, and a couple days of hard labor by dozens of volunteers. They involved a hell of a lot more than installing a park bench. Maybe learn what you're talking about before you insult the work of teens who put a lot more effort into improving their community than 95+% of the rest of the population does.


My friend refurbished and repainted a outside hockey rink. A full decade later the paint is still holding.

We got to use sanding discs on a rotary saw!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: vudukungfu: Then bankrupt the entire organization, not just the franchise.

SO MUCH THIS... how can you allow a diocese/franchise to turn out their pockets and successfully dodge paying their victims/creditors by declaring bankruptcy when you know that the Pope/CEO literally spends his days sitting on a throne made of gold?


So I literally just looked it up...the chair of st Peter is no longer used as it is so old...and it's made of wood and gilted bronze... sooooo

/ Your point still stands...I mean at what insane level of power and wealth does a religion have when it LITERALLY HAS IT'S OWN SOVEREIGN NATION!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait. So, we live in a reality where bankruptcy offer relief to pedos but not to kids loaned outrageous amounts of money on suspect at best of a promise of a usable degree?
Because I don't think schools act with good intentions.  But. Anyway, there we are: pedos are treated better than students, trying.


fark you America 🇺🇸
 
replacementcool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magorn: Weaver95: If *any* other organization had been caught abusing this many kids - it would have been shut down a long time ago.

But this country just refuses to admit the danger of authoritarian christian churches. We acknowledge the abuse exists but make jokes about it instead of stopping it.

EVERY organization that deals with kids has pedophiles. Every single one.  The Catholic Church and the BSA are two of the biggest "brands" and both deserve all the condemnation we can give them for deciding to conceal a problem they knew they have leading to thousands more kids being victimized, but don't fool yourself that they are somehow unique or alone in this.    Pedophiles, for obvious reasons, seek out positions where they  have power and authority of children and can be alone with them without raising suspicions.  Thus they become priests, youth pastors, teachers, coaches and boy scout leaders when they can.   As a  society, for WAY too long  we were in denial about the existence of pedophiles and failed to take some basic precautions like a "two adult" rule when interacting with kids.   This these predators were allowed to run rampant for decades, and their attacks are STILL swept under the rug whenever they can.   BSA and the RC church are having THEIR reckoning, but don't think there won't be a lot of others


the catholic church is unique in that it has an entire nation unto itself, which up to the very top was responsible for protecting and enabling it's pedophlia.

Which is why the vatican should be nuked.
 
