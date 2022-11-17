 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Scientology's leader is missing, just like Kanye. Coincidence?   (sfgate.com) divider line
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They left for Mars and didn't bring Elon? Those bastards.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's on a boat.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Check Will Smith's house.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe he went the way of Don Lapre

/Hey one can hope, anyway
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Scientologists have a long history of pretending their leader is still alive.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Relax, he's with his wife.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"A good start."
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Scientologists have a long history of pretending their leader is still alive.


Much like every religion, out there
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably hanging out with his wife.  She's been out of sight for years.  Nothing nefarious to see here, move along.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
MWS?

/missing while short
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Scientology's leader is missing

L. Ron Hubbard?
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I expect they're alive, but unconscious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's gonna take time and effort to rebuild Epstein's island.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Five church entities named as co-defendants have already been served and filed motions in July to push the lawsuit into internal arbitration, where it would go before a panel of loyal church members. A judge has not yet ruled on the church's request to divert the case out of the U.S. court system.

Why would this horseshiat even be considered for a second? Oh yeah. Religious freedom to be a terrible person.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gfbabbitt: Relax, he's with his wife.


The world should be so lucky.
 
dababler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I always read his name as miscarriage
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

optikeye: He's on a boat.


I'm On A Boat (ft. T-Pain) - Album Version
Youtube R7yfISlGLNU
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

optikeye: He's on a boat.


With Andy Sandberg and the lonely island?
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: NathanAllen: Scientologists have a long history of pretending their leader is still alive.

Much like every religion, out there


He's coming back!  I swear!  He just went out to get some milk and cigs!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You mean it isn't Cruise? He's probably the guy behind the guy.

/that came out wrong
//so did that
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Leah Remini (whose name populated in my autocorrect along with as scientology) probably won't be filing a missing persons report on him.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: You mean it isn't Cruise? He's probably the guy behind the guy.

/that came out wrong
//so did that


He'll sue you in England!

/but you have to admit he's making Jackie Chan's stunts look unimpressive
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I worked for a group with lots of stuff.  Our group email address ended in af.mil.   I was contacted by a lawyer from a registered religion who threatened to sue us and take all our stuff.  I got in trouble by pointing out I hope they have lots of space because we he a lot of stuff.  After a bunch of threats and other BS, we sort of fought back in the most wimpy of ways. We had an armed military escort drop off a subpoena in clearwater.  The deal is we didn't send them to jail for 18 years (under USC 18) and they never harassed any of the our team again ever.  Sometimes it is good to know about crimes with no statute of limitations.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
... Rinder defected in 2007.

No, bad writer.  You don't defect from a religion.  You just leave it.  Stop trying to make the public buy into the scientology idea that it's scientologists against the rest of us.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: Maybe he went the way of Don Lapre

/Hey one can hope, anyway


My gosh that's a name I haven't heard in ages.
 
