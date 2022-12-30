 Skip to content
(CNN)   What does Austin need with a skyscraper?   (cnn.com) divider line
    Burj Khalifa, Skyscraper, Willis Tower, Brad Wilkins of architecture, Taipei 101, world's tallest buildings, current plans, design director  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To gently massage some poor developer's ego, duhh....
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy another glass rectangle to add to the mix
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A skyline?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas feels threatened by Florida's notoriety and unofficial claim?
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point of order....
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maxandgrinch:

Given the location.

Wouldn't Austin be part of America's asshole?

Making this tower just a new hemorrhoid just like the ones in Dalls/Houston/ San Antonio?
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bat habitat.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, why don't you ask Paige?
 
docgrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city has grown quite a bit, the next sniper will need a taller platform...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're about 12 years too late if we're going to start having reasonable opinions about Austin's development landscape
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep Austin normal.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docgrog: The city has grown quite a bit, the next sniper will need a taller platform...


Already making plans.

HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: We're about 12 50 years too late if we're going to start having reasonable opinions about Austin's development landscape
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I don't know, why don't you ask Paige?


Paige?  NO!
 
ZOXXO
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What does anyplace need with a skyscraper?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But is it a weird skyscraper?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZOXXO: What does anyplace need with a skyscraper?


Interesting wind sheer.
 
