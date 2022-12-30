 Skip to content
(Metro)   You can hide your money in a chimney for about 7 months out of the year, but those other five carry a risk of it going up in smoke   (metro.co.uk) divider line
15
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shouda put it in the banana stand instead.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheech & Chong - Up In Smoke
Youtube RUWD-FflZPI
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
big dummy
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
exactly that's why i hide my money in my...   oh clever subby.  you almost got me.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paranoia will destroy ya
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something wrong with banks or what?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trove caught alight when his wife lit a fire because she had no idea it was being used to hide £18,000 in government bonds.

Pretty sure all government issuers have procedures for replacing lost certificates. The holder should be listed on a register, if not with the government then with whatever the equivalent of DTC is that holds the global note. Bearer bonds issued by governments are pretty much non-existent these days.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it Bill Drummond or Jimmy Cauty
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are Italian divorces so expensive?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Target sells these wonderful things called safes. I even got one that bolts to the floor if need be. I find it's a much more secure place for money

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The trove caught alight when his wife lit a fire because she had no idea it was being used to hide £18,000 in government bonds.
The unidentified man concocted the plan because he was concerned about burglars breaking into his Rome apartment."

You'd think his wife could identify him.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa's going to Macau!
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: exactly that's why i hide my money in my...   oh clever subby.  you almost got me.


Recently saw a video where someone was renovating a house. There was one of those big mirrors in the bathroom. Unscrew it and take it down...lo and behold there's a space behind it where there used to be a medicine cabinet, but the back panel is just a piece of plywood.  Open that and it's direct access to the attic.

You could put a safe inside the attic, or inside the wall or whatever, and as long as it looks natural, what is someone going to do?  Tear the entire house to pieces looking for something that may or may not even be there?

When I was a teenager, I had a little stash of stuff before I had a computer.  A great place to hide it was where there was a flap of carpet that kind of came up behind a bookshelf.  I could get it in or out within seconds and as long as I made sure to smooth it down, it was undetectable.

There are always nice hiding spots if you're resourceful.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Molly Brown unavailable for comment.
 
