(BBC)   Cure.. for... cancer...?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Liver, drug trial, Bile, Oncology, Mr Glynn, Christie's Prof Juan Valle, Hepatology, blood tests  
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know how this movie ends...

I know how this movie ends...
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok ,but is it affordable for the common clay?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Glynn said he had changed his lifestyle after being diagnosed... losing about five stone (31kg)

So what is that in Big Gulps?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat. I wonder if this drug has any effect on reoccurance of cancer?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worsley man given year to live now cancer-free after Christie's drug trial

So survival is being auctioned off to the highest bidder?

I know, I know.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Which means more people can probably be cured of cancer, in the UK. As opposed to the US, where the onlyway people could get the treatment would be in the trial because once it hits the open market, on the .1% will be able to afford it. What's a cure for cancer worth to one person? $1M? $5M? The trick is to set the price at a level where you can make billions of dollars, but don't have to actually produce very much.
 
oldfool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still no cure for prancer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am cautiously optimistic but this is heartening
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, just jumping in to say something.

If something feels wrong with your body, listen to it and be sure to tell your GP.  Even if you feel like you can justify it, it should be reported.  You've no idea how many little piddly things may add up to a larger issue.

I had a lot of back pain.  So what?  I'm overweight, right?  Well, turns out I had back pain because I had bone lesions that were opening up camp in my body for multiple myeloma to set up shop.  Based on the numbers, I clearly had it for at least a year or two, but I never had a reason to be concerned until they literally found a mass on my skull because I had a bout of Bell's Palsy.  Even then, it wasn't blatantly obvious what it was but it at least put the doctors looking in the right places.

Maybe if I had complained about the back pain they would have done a scan and seen the lesions a year ago.  Maybe three years ago when I was diagnosed with sciatica I should have pursued more information.

Don't be a dumbass like me!

(my treatment has been going really well.  MM isn't curable, but it's very much controllable.  Things look good)
 
KB202
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kids today need to be making plans to live 150 years.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Immunotherapies are nothing short of magic.

In that any sufficiently advance technology is indistinguishable from magic.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Worsley man given year to live now cancer-free after Christie's drug trial

So survival is being auctioned off to the highest bidder?

I know, I know.


I took it to mean you have to do drugs with Chris Christie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know what he's on but it seems to be making him kind of intense.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, he lost 5 Stone?

Looks like his bride found it.

#britishhot
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Which means more people can probably be cured of cancer, in the UK. As opposed to the US, where the onlyway people could get the treatment would be in the trial because once it hits the open market, on the .1% will be able to afford it. What's a cure for cancer worth to one person? $1M? $5M? The trick is to set the price at a level where you can make billions of dollars, but don't have to actually produce very much.


Many immunotherapies are already on market and in use in the us.

We're still learning about long term effects and survival rates, but all data so far is extraordinary.
 
cleek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mr Glynn, who works as a welder, was diagnosed after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which left him unable to sleep.

and here's me with pain in both shoulders and a bunch of doctors telling me "oh, it's normal for men your age to have these tears we see on the MRI results. surgery is an option, if you want."

if it's so normal, why don't any of my friends have trouble sleeping on their sides?

yes, many times i've wondered if there wasn't something bigger going on.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've got a couple of people in my family who are alive today after cancers that would have killed them had they occurred a decade earlier.  They're not rich, but they are Canadian.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I know how this movie ends...
I know how this movie ends...


We're in the stupider timeline. COVID variations will end up here because muh freedumbs
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So he's feeling Worsley?
 
Nogale
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow. So happy for him! fark cancer.
 
Runaround
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mrs. Runaround didn't survive long enough but I'm rooting for a cure so that others can avoid the pain and grief.
 
Nogale
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Murflette: Immunotherapies are nothing short of magic.

In that any sufficiently advance technology is indistinguishable from magic.


Immunotherapy drugs are a game-changer, but not quite the silver bullet they are made out to be. There are a few Farkers who have had less than optimal results from immunotherapy, and these drugs can't be used for every cancer. Still, it's a hugely promising direction.

I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago. I had surgery, two rounds of chemo, a series of radiation treatments under MRI, and have been on a biological drug for a year and a half, which is my best chance for keeping my particularly aggressive bastard cancer at bay.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alechemist: Ok ,but is it affordable for the common clay?


In the UK and Canada*? Yes. In the US? YMMV.

But people in the UK and Canada have to pay taxes for healthcare (less per capita than the US spends) and their systems have waiting lists (which are a significant improvement over not getting treatment and/or being bankrupted) so my argument is invalid.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The BBC could use some advice on how to write a headline. At first glance, it appears that just now he's been given a year to live.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Most patients with this diagnosis do not have as many mutations in their cancer cells, so the treatment won't be as effective, but it does highlight the importance of personalised medicine."

If you're reading this you'll probably never be about to afford it, and if you can, you won't be able to afford anything else when all is said and done.
 
Stantz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The BBC could use some advice on how to write a headline. At first glance, it appears that just now he's been given a year to live.


Looks like a perfectly cromulent headline to me
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nogale: Murflette: Immunotherapies are nothing short of magic.

In that any sufficiently advance technology is indistinguishable from magic.

Immunotherapy drugs are a game-changer, but not quite the silver bullet they are made out to be. There are a few Farkers who have had less than optimal results from immunotherapy, and these drugs can't be used for every cancer. Still, it's a hugely promising direction.

I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago. I had surgery, two rounds of chemo, a series of radiation treatments under MRI, and have been on a biological drug for a year and a half, which is my best chance for keeping my particularly aggressive bastard cancer at bay.


Immunotherapy has kept Mrs SBinRR's lung cancer at bay for over three years now. She's currently on a treatment break due to some side-effects, but it has been a big win for her.
 
