(Huffington Post)   Woman mistakes tasmanian devil for dog toy in her home, which means her dog has a toy that spins rapidly in destructive circles while eating everything in its path   (huffpost.com) divider line
27
    Tasmania, Tasmanian devil, Tasmanian Devil  
posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2022 at 8:36 AM



27 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Aren't Tasmanian Devils pretty much just big mongooses?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you pick it up, and instead of hearing a *sqweek* you hear * ABERDABABLABERDEEBERDABBADOOOOO!* that's your first clue, honey.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Aren't Tasmanian Devils pretty much just big mongooses?


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xoXsmEpiuxo
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Aren't Tasmanian Devils pretty much just big mongooses?


Aren't we all pretty much just big mongooses?

/spins away
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually glad to discover they're not extinct yet.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pick it up and squeeze it. If it squeeks, it's a toy. If it bites the shiat out of you, it's a Tasmanian devil.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Credible story.  Tasmanian woman discovers the one animal that is has "Tasmanian" in its name.  In Tasmania.

It's the day before New Year's Eve.  Do you know where your editorial staff is, Ric?
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tasmanian Devil sounds more like a sex toy than a dog toy
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: I'm actually glad to discover they're not extinct yet.


This.  I spent time in Tasmania in 2015, and at that point there were great concerns about a contagious facial cancer destroying the population.  Seems like they're a but more resilient than feared at that time.

They're also prone to becoming road kill, leading to these awesome road signs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she try feeding it Italian food?
Bugs Bunny - 'Atsa Matta for You'
Youtube Dv5Tg1tVYXE
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get chlamydia.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blah blah blah, yakety shmackety
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Aren't Tasmanian Devils pretty much just big mongooses?


Nah more like an angry possum
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: macadamnut: I'm actually glad to discover they're not extinct yet.

This.  I spent time in Tasmania in 2015, and at that point there were great concerns about a contagious facial cancer destroying the population.  Seems like they're a but more resilient than feared at that time.

They're also prone to becoming road kill, leading to these awesome road signs.

[Fark user image image 220x165]


I want that on a t shirt
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: Tasmanian Devil sounds more like a sex toy than a dog toy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wild turkey surprise!
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why for she put it in the cold cold ground?
 
cob2f
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You just have to run a personal ad for a lady Tasmanian Devil interested in matrimony.  She will immediately fly in for an impromptu wedding.
Problem solved.
 
tnpir
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rabbit sandwich...MMMMMMgoood!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Warthog: macadamnut: I'm actually glad to discover they're not extinct yet.

This.  I spent time in Tasmania in 2015, and at that point there were great concerns about a contagious facial cancer destroying the population.  Seems like they're a but more resilient than feared at that time.

They're also prone to becoming road kill, leading to these awesome road signs.

[Fark user image image 220x165]

I want that on a t shirt


It really should be a pubic tattoo.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fun fact, to complete their genocide of the Tasmanian natives, whites formed a human chain from one side of the island to other and rooted them out and killed them. Nice people, those.
 
tnpir
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.kym-cdn.com image 723x588]


Dawwwwww.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Warthog: macadamnut: I'm actually glad to discover they're not extinct yet.

This.  I spent time in Tasmania in 2015, and at that point there were great concerns about a contagious facial cancer destroying the population.  Seems like they're a but more resilient than feared at that time.

They're also prone to becoming road kill, leading to these awesome road signs.

[Fark user image image 220x165]

I want that on a t shirt


Ask and it appears...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Fun fact, to complete their genocide of the Tasmanian natives, whites formed a human chain from one side of the island to other and rooted them out and killed them. Nice people, those.


The genocide part is accurate but your depiction of the Black Line is a little off
 
