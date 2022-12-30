 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Russian draftees get to freeze their sperm for free   (twitter.com) divider line
16
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2022 at 8:24 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
or they could yank it into a snow bank, whatevs
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the RA wants to freeze their sperm, they need to hand out cups for the conscripts to spit in
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The tanks don't work, we've got no provisions, and we can't afford to give everyone guns but we promise we've got fully-functional cryogenic storage and plenty of willing women lining up to turkey-baste your rando sperm up their vaginas.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their motto: "Cum Join the Russian Army!"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Vasiliy in the back room is doing his damnedest to make sure the samples stay good!"

*from back room* "Andrei, more lotion!"

"Get it yourself Vasiliy!"

"My hands are full!"
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Usually one of the last things to freeze on a corpse - unless important bits got blown off.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah let's make sure the orc-zombie army, willingly bussed to the front with poor equipment and no training, fighting in the name of tyranny and dying for a failing kleptocracy, yeah let's make sure their DNA gets passed along.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Keeping a freezer full of jizz under liquid nitrogen costs a lot of money, while fresh hot jizz is free.  Decisions, decisions....
 
Und Becks [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We totally won't replace your sperm with Putin's, comrade. Pinky swear!"
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Apparently, they've frozen time, as well:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12696050/So-they-were-charging-before
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Silicon Valley S01E08 Dick Joke "Mean Jerk Time" (Full)
Youtube Tx3wDTzqDTs
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
AFU has provided this service for free after temperatures went below freezing. Samples can be harvested from little leather pouches that reside inside the Russian cannon fodders trousers.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Good news, Ivan. We get another handie for free!!"

https://www.fark.com/comments/12696050/So-they-were-charging-before
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba: Their motto: "Cum Join the Russian Army!"


YMRA NAISSUR EHT NIOJ MUC

/look, I'm just some goofus posting on Fark, let their psy-ops people figure it out
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are we going to repeat this post for every frozen Russian sperm?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.