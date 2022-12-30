 Skip to content
(NewsChannel 10)   Texas liquor stores will be closed Saturday night through Tuesday morning. Happy New Year   (newschannel10.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Alcoholic beverage, Texas liquor store, following Monday, Christmas, next Monday, liquor stores, new year, much needed time  
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pesky government interference.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"It happens a few times, every few years, and it's great for the employees to have two days off because otherwise, we rarely get two days off in a row," said Leard.

You could hire more people so that staggering schedules was easier if that was actually your concern.

/But, no, have a state-mandated closed day instead.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Armadillo out front should have told ya.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. More red states need laws like this.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope not too many texan lives are save by this.
(I kid)
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yay for big government!
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WTF does "drink responsibly" even mean?
 
Greil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "It happens a few times, every few years, and it's great for the employees to have two days off because otherwise, we rarely get two days off in a row," said Leard.

You could hire more people so that staggering schedules was easier if that was actually your concern.

/But, no, have a state-mandated closed day instead.


It probably is that guy's concern, just not the owner's.
 
dryknife
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Time to fly to Cancun
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

anuran: WTF does "drink responsibly" even mean?


Know where your drink is at all times, and dont point your drink at anyone else,
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anuran: WTF does "drink responsibly" even mean?


It means be sure you've stocked up if the liquor states are going to be closed for two days straight.  Didn't you read the article?
 
Spass_Taschen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My question is why MUST the stores be closed on Sunday? Seems like a religious thing. What if you have a Jewish liquor store owner that wants to be closed on Saturday (yeah, they'd go out of business)???
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

anuran: WTF does "drink responsibly" even mean?


Have you never seen people drinking irresponsibly?
I think you went for technical gotcha but ended up with sheltered.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Spass_Taschen: My question is why MUST the stores be closed on Sunday? Seems like a religious thing. What if you have a Jewish liquor store owner that wants to be closed on Saturday (yeah, they'd go out of business)???


In NYC Jews could avoid Sunday closure laws back in the Earlies if they closed on Saturday. I'm sure Texas didn't hold with that heathen nonsense.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is pretty weak even for "it's not news. it's fark."
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Spass_Taschen: My question is why MUST the stores be closed on Sunday? Seems like a religious thing. What if you have a Jewish liquor store owner that wants to be closed on Saturday (yeah, they'd go out of business)???


blue laws should be unconstitutional
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: anuran: WTF does "drink responsibly" even mean?

Have you never seen people drinking irresponsibly?
I think you went for technical gotcha but ended up with sheltered.


It's always sounded like ridiculous marketingspeak designed to paper over the fact that liquor stores exist to sell you as much of a dangerous addictive drug as you want to buy.
 
Paradoxmaker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spass_Taschen: My question is why MUST the stores be closed on Sunday? Seems like a religious thing. What if you have a Jewish liquor store owner that wants to be closed on Saturday (yeah, they'd go out of business)???


It was a religious thing(can't be drinking on Jesus's day). It's a carry over from the old blue laws that used to be in control of the state. There are still a some business/towns that still observe portions of the blue laws. The area 'm in almost all the the pawn shops are closed on Sunday and most tire shops are also.

In the last 10 years or so there have been multiple tries to over turn this law and let them the liquor stores be open 7 days a week but believe it or not the Liquor lobby fights it. Their reasoning for staying closed on Sundays is that people are used to the stores being closed 1 day a week and plan their purchases around that. Having them open an extra day won't actually increase sales, but will just spread out the already established sales an extra day increasing overhead at the store level.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So Walmart will still be selling beer and wine and guns?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Spass_Taschen: My question is why MUST the stores be closed on Sunday? Seems like a religious thing. What if you have a Jewish liquor store owner that wants to be closed on Saturday (yeah, they'd go out of business)???


I'm not sure if I'd call Blue Laws religious laws, but they are certainly based on a view of the world where everyone is Christian.  Or if not Christian, then at least Methodist.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anuran: Nana's Vibrator: anuran: WTF does "drink responsibly" even mean?

Have you never seen people drinking irresponsibly?
I think you went for technical gotcha but ended up with sheltered.

It's always sounded like ridiculous marketingspeak designed to paper over the fact that liquor stores exist to sell you as much of a dangerous addictive drug as you want to buy.


Okay, Carrie Nation.  Thanks for your input.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anuran: Nana's Vibrator: anuran: WTF does "drink responsibly" even mean?

Have you never seen people drinking irresponsibly?
I think you went for technical gotcha but ended up with sheltered.

It's always sounded like ridiculous marketingspeak designed to paper over the fact that liquor stores exist to sell you as much of a dangerous addictive drug as you want to buy.


yeah, it's a catch-all that says "we're selling you a cause or catalyst, but whatever stupidity you choose to engage in while it's in your blood is your problem and not our fault anymore."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spass_Taschen: My question is why MUST the stores be closed on Sunday? Seems like a religious thing. What if you have a Jewish liquor store owner that wants to be closed on Saturday (yeah, they'd go out of business)???


If it's like here. It only applies to state run stores, as they are state agencies. They're the whole sell store restaurants, and independent 'mom/pop' stores buy liquor from.
So, (if it's like here) you can still buy liquor but only from local Mom/Pop stores.
"Sunday" rules sometimes still apply, even for Mom/Pop--- but that's quickly going away in most counties around here.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anuran: It's always sounded like ridiculous marketingspeak designed to paper over the fact that liquor stores exist to sell you as much of a dangerous addictive drug as you want to buy.


Like coffee, sugar, internet access, pizza and video games?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Texas is such a weird state.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tembaarmswide: Spass_Taschen: My question is why MUST the stores be closed on Sunday? Seems like a religious thing. What if you have a Jewish liquor store owner that wants to be closed on Saturday (yeah, they'd go out of business)???

blue laws should be unconstitutional


Pretty sure a smart lawyer could argue it's a violation of the first amendment as it's obviously based on Christianity and it's supposed values.
 
