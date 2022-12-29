 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo 🚗 oʅɐɟɟnq oʅɐɟɟnq oʅɐɟɟnq oʅɐɟɟnq   (kbzk.com)
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That reminds me, we're having bison meatballs tomorrow night.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Several bison killed in West Yellowstone vehicle crash on Highway 191

That's why you don't let bison drive. They don't even have opposable thumbs FFS.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Super Chronic: Several bison killed in West Yellowstone vehicle crash on Highway 191

That's why you don't let bison drive. They don't even have opposable thumbs FFS.


And they can't even blow their horns.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I assumed this was about Buffalo, not buffalo.
 
Numberlady2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I assumed this was about Buffalo, not buffalo.


never assume
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're they aiming for the bison?
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet bison wings would be delicious
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand accidentally hitting one, but 13? How fast were they going and how do you do that without a snowplow?
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: We're they aiming for the bison?


It's pointless since the truck driver could still only carry 100 lbs back to camp from the 14 bison.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"...and Wednesday night they were able to shoo ten to 14 bison off the road..."

When I read that, I imagined it looked something like...

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.

Buffalo (bison from) Buffalo (New York) buffalo (baffle) buffalo (bison from) Buffalo (Minnesota).

Wonderful sentence, Subby. And I mean wonderful in the sense that it's one of the stupidest things about the English language, but utterly fascinating that it's a thing at all.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.

Buffalo (bison from) Buffalo (New York) buffalo (baffle) buffalo (bison from) Buffalo (Minnesota).

Wonderful sentence, Subby. And I mean wonderful in the sense that it's one of the stupidest things about the English language, but utterly fascinating that it's a thing at all.


Actually, I got it backwards in my description.

Buffalo (New York) buffalo (bison) buffalo (baffle) Buffalo (Minnesota) buffalo (bison).

I blame it on not having started drinking my coffee yet.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TIL bison don't have reflective eyes. You would think the Dept of Fish&Game might want to put, I dunno, reflective tags in their ears so motorists can see them and this doesnt happen.

I know domestic cattle's eyes are dark red at night, and very hard to see; so I give drivers leeway for hitting dark bison on a dark&stormy night. It can't have been good for the truck, either.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why haven't wildlife bridges been built? Why haven't we given them a safe space to cross?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The cars were there before the bison.   Cars are an endangered species.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The most delicious accident I've ever heard of
 
