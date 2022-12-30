 Skip to content
(Komo)   Yeah if you could not steal $300,000 that'd be great   (komonews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Theft, Software engineering, Office Space, Ermenildo Castro, Police, Allegation, Detective, Mike Judge  
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well you're no fun.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apparel and the other sort of merch sold at Zulily have notoriously thin profit margins there's no way someone wasn't going to miss $300,000. This person sucks at crime.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like someone's got a case of the Mondays!
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lazy and naive. Two traits that can prevent success in criminal endeavors. He failed in some pretty fundamental ways. Amateurs.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ermi...Ermaned....

Irmaneedalawyer!
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Enjoy your stapler.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like he messed up some mundane detail.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe don't take your criminal cues from a comedy where the would-be thieves fark it up immediately, have no idea what money laundering is or how to do it, etc.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The photo really adds to the story.
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Apparel and the other sort of merch sold at Zulily have notoriously thin profit margins there's no way someone wasn't going to miss $300,000. This person sucks at crime.


Yeah and getting physical merchandise sent to his house was a huge mistake. It's not that valuable, it's hard to sell and it's pretty obvious evidence.

He even made the same mistake they made in the movie which was taking too much money. The whole point was they were trying to take fractions of a cent so that no one would notice and it would be a nice but steady stream of income. This guy failed to heed the warning.
 
blasterz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Apparel and the other sort of merch sold at Zulily have notoriously thin profit margins there's no way someone wasn't going to miss $300,000. This person sucks at crime.


OTOH, if your company has a single person entrusted to write code that touches your financial accounts and promote it to production without anyone else reviewing it, you suck at business. I just checked their job listing page; they're hiring one security engineer, a half dozen analysts. They're planning on working another single dev to the point they break.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn it feels good to be a gangster.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They got away with it in Office Space, it was an excellent documentary.
 
The Brains
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
See, if cops made it their goal to bust *actual criminal assholes* like this instead of chasing down teenage black kids with or without pot and shooting them.... maybe...
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: Sounds like he messed up some mundane detail.


No way! Why should I change? He's the one that sucks!
 
