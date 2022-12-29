 Skip to content
(Fox News)   New York State Police's next move: Rook to Buffalo   (foxnews.com) divider line
10
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That was a character with super powers in She-Hulk.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Now I really want to buy a forklift to move stuff around my yard.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why does a CIVILIAN police department need an armored forklift?  Can't simply through up some barricades and wait out a suspect?


When your police force becomes militarized, the citizens become enemies of the state.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Their queen is so screwed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I probably didn't ask -- it is Buffalo, after all -- but is that a bullet hole in the passenger-side windshield?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes.  In chess, when you pair the rook with the king, it's castling.  And when you're the rook in Buffalo it's called calamity.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Castle! Castle!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Why does a CIVILIAN police department need an armored forklift?  Can't simply through up some barricades and wait out a suspect?


When your police force becomes militarized, the citizens become enemies of the state.


I used to be concerned about such things, but the cops were throwing candy from armored cars at last year's military town parade, and I thought that was awesome.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Yes.  In chess, when you pair the rook with the king, it's castling.  And when you're the rook in Buffalo it's called calamity.


Damn your eyes and my slow phone typing!
 
