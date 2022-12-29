 Skip to content
(Juneau Empire)   One would think the chair of the docks & harbors committee would know how to keep his boat from sinking, or how to salvage it afterwards. One would think   (juneauempire.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Ship, gallons of diesel fuel, United States Coast Guard, Matt Creswell, United States, downtown cruise ship docks, National Guard dock, U.S. Coast Guard  
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
No Blige pumps on board? Standard to have a couple of automatic pumps with one having a high GPM to prevent sinking. Granted that does require keeping batteries charged
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

eurotrader: No Blige pumps on board? Standard to have a couple of automatic pumps with one having a high GPM to prevent sinking. Granted that does require keeping batteries charged


It was a resto.  And it's Alaska.

Saying the h\Head of the Docks and Harbors Board should know how to deal with this is like saying the Head of the Library Board should know how to catalog DVDs.  He's on a municipal advisory board, all that means in Juneau is he knows some of the right people and he's a busybody.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: No Blige pumps on board? Standard to have a couple of automatic pumps with one having a high GPM to prevent sinking. Granted that does require keeping batteries charged

It was a resto.  And it's Alaska.

Saying the h\Head of the Docks and Harbors Board should know how to deal with this is like saying the Head of the Library Board should know how to catalog DVDs.  He's on a municipal advisory board, all that means in Juneau is he knows some of the right people and he's a busybody.


So what you are saying it's not a paying position?

Bilge pumps aren't expensive and could have been bought with a PFD and much cheaper than what the salvage is going to cost
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: No Blige pumps on board? Standard to have a couple of automatic pumps with one having a high GPM to prevent sinking. Granted that does require keeping batteries charged

It was a resto.  And it's Alaska.

Saying the h\Head of the Docks and Harbors Board should know how to deal with this is like saying the Head of the Library Board should know how to catalog DVDs.  He's on a municipal advisory board, all that means in Juneau is he knows some of the right people and he's a busybody.

So what you are saying it's not a paying position?

Bilge pumps aren't expensive and could have been bought with a PFD and much cheaper than what the salvage is going to cost


Correct.  It's a citizen board, appointed by Assembly.  Just like the Library Board.

Yeah, you and I know that.  But I can't tell you how many derelict "I'm restoring it!" tubs I've seen in small boat harbors in Alaska.  There oughta' be a law.  This thing should probably have been in drydock.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: There oughta' be a law.  This thing should probably have been in drydock.


Drydock. That's so sweet.

With the land value in Southeast, there are precious few haulouts left.  Hell, Sitka had the largest small-boat harbor system in the state, and the best you can hope for is some time in the grid between high tides.

The nearest likely choice for pulling a 100' tug out is the 300-ton lift in Wrangell, and the tug has to be in good enough condition to get there first.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those who can do.  Those who can't join the committee.
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He has no idea what to do because the boat is uninsured.  He's about to get a big environmental bill for the cleanup and maybe able to recover some of that cost by scraping the boat's remains.
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The boat, named the Tagish, was a personal restoration project of Etheridge, who is board chair of CBJ Docks and Harbors, for more than two decades where it sat permanently moored at the location."

Can anyone explain which element of the sentence the "two decades" phrase applies to? I've read it 5 times and I can't work it out. Duration of mooring, or of being board chair?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: No Blige pumps on board? Standard to have a couple of automatic pumps with one having a high GPM to prevent sinking. Granted that does require keeping batteries charged

It was a resto.  And it's Alaska.

Saying the h\Head of the Docks and Harbors Board should know how to deal with this is like saying the Head of the Library Board should know how to catalog DVDs.  He's on a municipal advisory board, all that means in Juneau is he knows some of the right people and he's a busybody.


since it sat 20 yrs uninsured I'm thinking it was a handy excuse to get out of the house.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: No Blige pumps on board? Standard to have a couple of automatic pumps with one having a high GPM to prevent sinking. Granted that does require keeping batteries charged

It was a resto.  And it's Alaska.

Saying the h\Head of the Docks and Harbors Board should know how to deal with this is like saying the Head of the Library Board should know how to catalog DVDs.  He's on a municipal advisory board, all that means in Juneau is he knows some of the right people and he's a busybody.

So what you are saying it's not a paying position?

Bilge pumps aren't expensive and could have been bought with a PFD and much cheaper than what the salvage is going to cost

Correct.  It's a citizen board, appointed by Assembly.  Just like the Library Board.

Yeah, you and I know that.  But I can't tell you how many derelict "I'm restoring it!" tubs I've seen in small boat harbors in Alaska.  There oughta' be a law.  This thing should probably have been in drydock.


Its not just Alaska...boatyard owner in my harbor on Cape Cod had an old Coast Guard tender he was restoring...for at least a decade.  It's gone now, and didn't sink on his watch...as far as I know.

And honestly, the guy in TFA could've been me...had my eye on a 90' tug in surprisingly good condition for surprisingly short money down in Baltimore.

TLDR:  boats are like heroin.
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pert: "The boat, named the Tagish, was a personal restoration project of Etheridge, who is board chair of CBJ Docks and Harbors, for more than two decades where it sat permanently moored at the location."

Can anyone explain which element of the sentence the "two decades" phrase applies to? I've read it 5 times and I can't work it out. Duration of mooring, or of being board chair?


Duration of being docked, I think.
 
