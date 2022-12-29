 Skip to content
(MSN)   Ask him to tell that to the people standing in his farking parking lot looking for work   (msn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why do they keep repeating this demonstrably false lie. Except for peak Covid, unemployment has been pretty low for a long time. It's at the lowest in decades right now.

Know what the talking point really is, either
A.) a tired old racist Republican trope about welfare queens (usually aimed at Black people), or
B.) they're just mad people don't want to work for $5 an hour slave wages anymore.
Maybe a mix of both. But the people want to work, that's not the core issue, the data is clear on that. Lest we forget, too, that businesses are raking in record profits during and since Covid, especially  ones like Home Depot.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This poor man's family should really look after him better to keep him from sharing his demented ramblings with journalists.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My wife worked as a vender when HD first opened. She knew and hates Bernie Marcus as a slime ball right wing a$$wipe capitalist pig. She read and pointed out this piece this morning with disgust to me.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Home Depot's 93-year-old cofounder who said 'nobody works' anymore because of 'socialism' has donated $64 million to elect Trump and the Republican party over the years'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I support my local family owned lumberyard.
fark that guy
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, I too have searched in vain for help at a Home Depot.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If anyone is in touch with what is really going on in America; it's a 93 year old super rich white dude.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well you inane douche canoe, stop being such bigots and allow immigrants, encourage COVID safety measures, and pay livable wages and you won't have those problems.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping that when the last of these old bigots die off, we'll get a better, more progressive class of uber-rich bastards exploiting the American worker.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just one more reason I shop at Lowes
 
Cythraul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Just one more reason I shop at Lowes


I was thinking the same thing. But scratch the surface, and they're probably just as bad. You just can't win in America as a consumer when most of your options are corporate.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lowes is better than Home Depot anyway.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is why I only shop at Walmart.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
there are a lot of help wanted signs down here, signs, not people waiting in parking lots.
i guess the workers are working from home...
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The illegal aliens day laborers who are 'stealing' the cash under the table, no benefit, low wage, back breaking jobs from all the hard working patriots who absolutely don't want them? Those people?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This is why I only shop at Walmart.


I started boycotting Lowe's this year because of a bad experience - nothing political, but fark them.   Never going back.  I should start supporting more local businesses.  I spent a fair amount of money on plants and gardening stuff at HD this year.

Some of the plants are even surviving winter, but I could buy all that stuff elsewhere.

Pity.   It's big and convenient and most of the employees are nice though.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: Why do they keep repeating this demonstrably false lie. Except for peak Covid, unemployment has been pretty low for a long time. It's at the lowest in decades right now.

Know what the talking point really is, either
A.) a tired old racist Republican trope about welfare queens (usually aimed at Black people), or
B.) they're just mad people don't want to work for $5 an hour slave wages anymore.
Maybe a mix of both. But the people want to work, that's not the core issue, the data is clear on that. Lest we forget, too, that businesses are raking in record profits during and since Covid, especially  ones like Home Depot.


Definitely both, though mostly B. Republicans want, at best, indentured servitude. If they can get actual slavery, then all the better. But the point is, to them, poor people aren't people, they're objects in a machine that makes the stock numbers go up, and the fact that they demand things like 'rights' or 'enough money so they don't starve' or 'workplaces that don't actively kill them' infuriates Republicans to no end.
 
calufrax
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You poors simply don't understand - if we halve the minimum wage, it will encourage people to work harder to earn more!

/sarcasm
//read Grapes of Wrath for exactly that sort of thing, which happened in reality...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"'Just give it to me. Send me money. I don't want to work - I'm too lazy, I'm too fat, I'm too stupid,'" he said, adding that he really hates his wife.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People like this always live way too long.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why I shop at Lowe's illustrated. Though most of the time I go to my local actually.
 
luckhasit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well thanks for letting me know- I will no longer be shopping there. It's America I am I am free to shop someplace else. I think the only power I have in the world where I spend my money. I had a friend who works there even though there were signs everywhere saying they were hiring-- he and others couldn't get enough hours to pay their rent. They never knew what days they were working or what hours the until week of. I use to limited my shopping there but now I won't shop there.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At the end of TFA:

Marcus and his wife, Billi, have also pledged to give away most of their estimated $8.9 billion fortune. In 2010, they signed The Giving Pledge, a commitment to donate most of their wealth to charitable causes.

They consider GOP PACs and conservative think tanks to be charitable causes.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LordJiro: fullyautomatic: Why do they keep repeating this demonstrably false lie. Except for peak Covid, unemployment has been pretty low for a long time. It's at the lowest in decades right now.

Know what the talking point really is, either
A.) a tired old racist Republican trope about welfare queens (usually aimed at Black people), or
B.) they're just mad people don't want to work for $5 an hour slave wages anymore.
Maybe a mix of both. But the people want to work, that's not the core issue, the data is clear on that. Lest we forget, too, that businesses are raking in record profits during and since Covid, especially  ones like Home Depot.

Definitely both, though mostly B. Republicans Conservatives want, at best, indentured servitude. If they can get actual slavery, then all the better. But the point is, to them, poor people aren't people, they're objects in a machine that makes the stock numbers go up, and the fact that they demand things like 'rights' or 'enough money so they don't starve' or 'workplaces that don't actively kill them' infuriates Republicans to no end.

Fixed for accuracy.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11226380/Eight-Senators-from-Democratic-caucus-voted-against-$15-minimum-wage
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: At the end of TFA:

Marcus and his wife, Billi, have also pledged to give away most of their estimated $8.9 billion fortune. In 2010, they signed The Giving Pledge, a commitment to donate most of their wealth to charitable causes.

They consider GOP PACs and conservative think tanks to be charitable causes.


Don't forget "charities" run by friends/family members that conveniently let them have access to the funds that are "donated".

Billionaire "philanthropy" is, nine times out of ten, a complete scam.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 680x593]

LordJiro: fullyautomatic: Why do they keep repeating this demonstrably false lie. Except for peak Covid, unemployment has been pretty low for a long time. It's at the lowest in decades right now.

Know what the talking point really is, either
A.) a tired old racist Republican trope about welfare queens (usually aimed at Black people), or
B.) they're just mad people don't want to work for $5 an hour slave wages anymore.
Maybe a mix of both. But the people want to work, that's not the core issue, the data is clear on that. Lest we forget, too, that businesses are raking in record profits during and since Covid, especially  ones like Home Depot.

Definitely both, though mostly B. Republicans Conservatives want, at best, indentured servitude. If they can get actual slavery, then all the better. But the point is, to them, poor people aren't people, they're objects in a machine that makes the stock numbers go up, and the fact that they demand things like 'rights' or 'enough money so they don't starve' or 'workplaces that don't actively kill them' infuriates Republicans to no end.

Fixed for accuracy.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11226380/Eight-Senators-from-Democratic-caucus-voted-against-$15-minimum-wage


Yes, both parties are capitalists, and my statement is about what capitalism inevitably leads to. But at the very least, most Democrats seem to realize that people need to, y'know, be alive and have money so they can spend that money. Republicans are just all-in on dragging us back to the gilded age, come Hell or high water.

Both do suck, but it's a 'shot in the arm with a .22' vs 'getting your entire lower half blown off by an artillery shell' kind of situation.
 
