Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Duggan's lawyer, Dennis Miralis, did not immediately respond to a Marine Corps Times request for comment. Miralis has previously said that Duggan is an Australian citizen who has renounced his U.S. citizenship, and he has denied that his client committed any crime, Reuters reported"

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, that explains the top gun thread
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Baa
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dude is screwed royally.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 220x292]
Baa


What? Were you expecting Robert Conrad?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 220x292]
Baa

What? Were you expecting Robert Conrad?


Dear god, I'm old. I remember that show.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: 169th Cousin: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 220x292]
Baa

What? Were you expecting Robert Conrad?

Dear god, I'm old. I remember that show.


Planet of the Apes.  Baa Baa Black Sheep. Batman, for the confusion Catwoman caused me.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: a_room_with_a_moose: 169th Cousin: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 220x292]
Baa

What? Were you expecting Robert Conrad?

Dear god, I'm old. I remember that show.

Planet of the Apes.  Baa Baa Black Sheep. Batman, for the confusion Catwoman caused me.


Let us not forget the very brief Logan's Run series.

And don't get me started on Salvage 1.

/Airwolf, biatches
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Sexy Jesus: a_room_with_a_moose: 169th Cousin: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 220x292]
Baa

What? Were you expecting Robert Conrad?

Dear god, I'm old. I remember that show.

Planet of the Apes.  Baa Baa Black Sheep. Batman, for the confusion Catwoman caused me.

Let us not forget the very brief Logan's Run series.

And don't get me started on Salvage 1.

/Airwolf, biatches


I remember My Mother the Car, Red Skelton and Heckle and Jeckle
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: a_room_with_a_moose: Sexy Jesus: a_room_with_a_moose: 169th Cousin: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 220x292]
Baa

What? Were you expecting Robert Conrad?

Dear god, I'm old. I remember that show.

Planet of the Apes.  Baa Baa Black Sheep. Batman, for the confusion Catwoman caused me.

Let us not forget the very brief Logan's Run series.

And don't get me started on Salvage 1.

/Airwolf, biatches

I remember My Mother the Car, Red Skelton and Heckle and Jeckle


Only in reruns, for me.

I bow to your olderness. :)
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good start. Now how about we do that retired Marine General who's working for the Wagner Group and charge him with treason.
 
