(Twitter)   For those of you saying that the Greta Thunberg/Andrew Tate thing can't get any better....it just got better
    Followup  
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NotCodger
3 hours ago  
Thank you, Karma.
 
FreakyBunny
1 hour ago  
Is this the tread we can revel in schadenfreude? Cause I would really like to do that because Christ, what an asshole.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  
Tee-hee
 
OdradekRex
1 hour ago  
Somebody get TFG to harass her again.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse
1 hour ago  
I'm confused. What does that have to do with the other two?
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'm confused. What does that have to do with the other two?


Romania's human trafficking taskforce is known as GRETA. Greta's clapback at Tate triggered him to stupidly dox himself leading to his arrest for.. .human trafficking.
 
Naido
1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'm confused. What does that have to do with the other two?

Romania's human trafficking taskforce is known as GRETA. Greta's clapback at Tate triggered him to stupidly dox himself leading to his arrest for.. .human trafficking.


Didn't she sort of burn herself?  Her email address indicates that she has a small penis.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse
1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'm confused. What does that have to do with the other two?

Romania's human trafficking taskforce is known as GRETA. Greta's clapback at Tate triggered him to stupidly dox himself leading to his arrest for.. .human trafficking.


Oh shiat, I didn't realize that dickhead was arrested. That's perfect.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

Naido: GardenWeasel: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'm confused. What does that have to do with the other two?

Romania's human trafficking taskforce is known as GRETA. Greta's clapback at Tate triggered him to stupidly dox himself leading to his arrest for.. .human trafficking.

Didn't she sort of burn herself?  Her email address indicates that she has a small penis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  

Naido: Her email address indicates that she has a small penis


She's dragging a giant dick behind her.
 
roddikinsathome
54 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'm confused. What does that have to do with the other two?


Nothing. It's just an amazing coincidence. Ergo, funny. Dig?
 
Unobtanium
53 minutes ago  
I had never heard of Tate before all this. But if I understand it correctly, he more or less doxxed himself to the Romanian authorities with a pizza box revealing he was in the country. In a weird "every accusation is a confession" sort of way, the alleged molester was found out because of a pizza parlor.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse
40 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'm confused. What does that have to do with the other two?

Nothing. It's just an amazing coincidence. Ergo, funny. Dig?


I had no idea the dude lived in Romania, let alone having been arrested.

Knowing that now, yeah, it's all quite poetic.
 
TWX
19 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Esqueer_: You can't make this up. Romanian authorities were urged last year to effectively prosecute human traffickers by GRETA, the Group of Experts Against Trafficking Human Beings. https://t.co/rPsX2PD244


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
10 minutes ago  
Trumpers mad lol
 
MythDragon
9 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Garrison seems to have a thing about spanking underage girls
 
shinji3i
8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
8 minutes ago  
And the hits keep on coming for the self-own maestro

smashdigital.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [preview.redd.it image 850x606]
Garrison seems to have a thing about spanking underage girls


There's a distinct lack of labeling everything in that Garrison comic.
 
rzrwiresunrise
6 minutes ago  
Holy shiat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
3 minutes ago  
How does that translate into GRETA?
 
cameroncrazy1984
2 minutes ago  

mjbok: How does that translate into GRETA?


Not every language is English
 
anuran
2 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: roddikinsathome: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'm confused. What does that have to do with the other two?

Nothing. It's just an amazing coincidence. Ergo, funny. Dig?

I had no idea the dude lived in Romania, let alone having been arrested.

Knowing that now, yeah, it's all quite poetic.


He said he moved there because they don't enforce rape laws
 
Izunbacol
1 minute ago  

Unobtanium: I had never heard of Tate before all this. But if I understand it correctly, he more or less doxxed himself to the Romanian authorities with a pizza box revealing he was in the country. In a weird "every accusation is a confession" sort of way, the alleged molester was found out because of a pizza parlor.


Yeah, never heard of him either.  I would ask why a climactivist teenager from 2019 is getting in twitter arguments with a rapey douchebro, but... that's pretty much Twitter in a nutshell.  Has Elon burned it down yet?

Also, the ultimate in "can this get any better" would be if the Pizza Parlor were named whatever "Ping Pong Pizza" translates to in Romanian.
 
jimpapa
1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
1 minute ago  
Council of Europe's

Group of
Experts on
Action against
Trafficking in
Human
Beings

Look I don't want to dog on your anti-human trafficking group, that sounds like you do real important work,
but...
generally the letters in an acronym are in the same order as the first letters of the words?
 
