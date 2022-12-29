 Skip to content
(The Beaverton)   We heard you like top-ten lists, so here's a top-ten list of top-ten lists   (thebeaverton.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Actually, I haven't been relentlessly pummeled with end-of-year top-ten lists this year. Am I missing them or have they fallen out of style?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They do this every year, the people want to see a top ten list of the top ten top ten lists.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.businessinsider.in/The-Top-10-David-Letterman-Top-10-Lists/articleshow/47375606.cms
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that list.
I do not see any reason to group all of that together.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this because we use a decimal counting system?

At least Top 10 Top 10 lists in binary have the good graces to be short.

Top 10 Hands
Top 10 States of Matter That Aren't Gas or Plasma

Done!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
7. Best Memes That Reduce a Complicated Issue to a Trite Falsehood -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
