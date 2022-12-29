 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Most Farkers don't have to worry about taking precautions while enjoying the bush this summer   (abc.net.au) divider line
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got the snip in September.  No worries in the bush anymore m8
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap. I thought Lyme disease brought on the meat allergy. I wasn't aware a mere tick bite wasenough to cause the reaction. As a consummate carnivore, I empathize.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what she said
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bush Safety aka Don't Be A Bloody Idiot (1978)
Youtube 1ZL1rY51Vdk
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Alpha-gal?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That is the most Aussie thing I've heard of.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: That is the most Aussie thing I've heard of.


It happens in the US as well.

https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/acquired-red-meat-allergy/?pdf=5815
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because most Farkers are vegetarian?

This place is a pale comparison to the peak Fark of 2007
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Our immune system is a weird thing, and a balance between our movable (immediate) antibodies, and our fixed (permanent) antibodies. If the two are out of balance, symptoms varying from nada to full anaphylactic shock can occur.

I kept bees when I was younger, and could be stung a dozen times at once with no effect. Now, after not having been stung in fifteen years, I carry an epipen, just in case.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am on team Full Bush. iat keeps some of the stank on it, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
