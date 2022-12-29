 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Apparently Maverick and Goose are flying for the Chinese   (cbsnews.com) divider line
21
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, this can go south in a hurry:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hainan_Island_incident
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Chinese fighter pilot "performed an unsafe maneuver" while close to a U.S. Air Force plane, United States officials said Thursday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese are not good.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The Chinese are not good.


But they give you a frozen yogurt with the close brush
 
darch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They were practicing... international relations.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So they did end up flying rubber dog shiat out of Hong Kong?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To be fair, he was probably sick with COVID.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Two consecutive stories involving China with Top Gun references in the headlines? Let's keep the streak going, Fark.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dammit, this war isn't supposed to start until 2074.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So same shiat the Ruskies and Chinese have been doing forever?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And we need to be flying over the south China sea why?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bullying behavior is a feature of authoritarian military doctrine
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Bullying behavior is a feature of authoritarian military doctrine


You could be talking about either country

Maybe I'll give a shiat if China starts doing this in American airspace. Otherwise if we wanna play world cop this shiat is gonna happen
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: And we need to be flying over the south China sea why?


Because it's one of the busiest trade routes in the world and China is rapidly trying to take over international waters?  Because China is antagonizing Taiwan who is a major trading partner that just agreed to build integrated chip plants in the US?

There're a couple reasons, at least.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was wondering where they got an F-15?

/ So 1980s.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Top Gun Trifecta in play
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Karma Chameleon: And we need to be flying over the south China sea why?

Because it's one of the busiest trade routes in the world and China is rapidly trying to take over international waters?  Because China is antagonizing Taiwan who is a major trading partner that just agreed to build integrated chip plants in the US?

There're a couple reasons, at least.


Also, China considers the entirety of the South China Sea to be theirs, including the Philippines, where the US has it's main anchorage for the entirety of our naval presence in the South Pacific...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Karma Chameleon: And we need to be flying over the south China sea why?

Because it's one of the busiest trade routes in the world and China is rapidly trying to take over international waters?  Because China is antagonizing Taiwan who is a major trading partner that just agreed to build integrated chip plants in the US?

There're a couple reasons, at least.


Pirates
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Weird seeing a video like this that isn't horribly-pixelated 120 x 240 black and white footage covered in scan lines from being copied and recopied from an analog feed before being redacted and downsampled.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
