(Kent Online)   Shoppers queue aorund the block, and nearly get into fisticuffs as they wait for local store to open. Boxing day sales? Nope, they're after Prime, the flavoured water promoted by internet dipshiats KSI & one of the Pauls   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
    More: Stupid, Coffee, Flavor, Alcoholic beverage, Drink, Yesterday Aldi, hold of the limited Prime drinks, Aldi shoppers, flavoured hydration drink  
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd wait in line if anyone brought Jolt cola back
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not judging, but what happened to good ol' kool-aid?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feh. If I'm getting in line for an hour at Aldi Logan Paul better be personally giving me a beej.

Also what a KSI?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prime's official website describes it as a 'naturally flavoured' beverage containing 10% coconut water, antioxidants and electrolytes.

I bet.

staticdelivery.nexusmods.comView Full Size


/Could a single person online explain what an electrolyte was and why it was good for you?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww, I noticed that they noticed that I'm using an adblocker. Cute :)

No, I won't subscribe to your website to read about a crypto scamming YouTuber selling water.

Thank you for asking though!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spiritual Pagan: Not judging, but what happened to good ol' kool-aid?


They already drank it?
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Youtube stars." So they record themselves doing stupid, annoying, irritating pranks and somehow have millions  of fans/followers? Western society is so f*cked.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Feh. If I'm getting in line for an hour at Aldi Logan Paul better be personally giving me a beej.

Also what a KSI?


Some jerkhorse on Youtube.

These people are going to wonder WTF they were thinking in a few months when this stuff is available on the shelf for $2 a bottle.  And then later they're going to wonder why they paid $2 a bottle for it, while they're standing in line for 70%, a new hydration product from xXZooper who promotes their overpriced shiat on TikTok.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J45Picker: "Youtube stars." So they record themselves doing stupid, annoying, irritating pranks and somehow have millions  of fans/followers? Western society is so f*cked.


What else are teenagers supposed to do while they're in class? They are our future.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: xXZooper


XXXX - Zooper Widget v2.0 Apk - Salas Android (freeandroidappsfull.blogspot.com)

Ehhh, I'm not feeling it.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Prime's official website describes it as a 'naturally flavoured' beverage containing 10% coconut water, antioxidants and electrolytes.

I bet.

[staticdelivery.nexusmods.com image 385x385]

/Could a single person online explain what an electrolyte was and why it was good for you?


They're what plants crave.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Feh. If I'm getting in line for an hour at Aldi Logan Paul better be personally giving me a beej.

Also what a KSI?


Engineering term for kilo-pound per square inch (an unholy merger of Metric and 'Murican units).
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Prime's official website describes it as a 'naturally flavoured' beverage containing 10% coconut water, antioxidants and electrolytes.

I bet.

[staticdelivery.nexusmods.com image 385x385]

/Could a single person online explain what an electrolyte was and why it was good for you?


Electrolytes are water-soluble minerals which play critical roles in cell pathway signaling and that sort of thing. If you are engaging in physical exertion, you lose electrolytes along with sweat and peeing, but also could be lost by getting drunk and vomiting, which is a popular past-time for many a Farker. Many of the symptoms of extreme dehydration are in fact simply a lack of electrolytes which can be restored with electrolyte drinks such as Pedialyte, which was originally intended for sick children but also works for hungover adults, adults who are getting drunk, adults who have been in the desert for a time or who are training for a marathon.

Of course, just like wearing athletic gear around, most people who are consuming drinks full of electrolytes have no interest in engaging in any activity which would even remotely require replacing electrolytes. You can get plenty from eating regular food.

Yes, you heard that right...for many people, drinking Pedialyte while getting wasted helps out quite a bit in preventing hangovers.  Also, PartySmart is good stuff.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
occ-0-37-1433.1.nflxso.netView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every now and again I hear about something that just gives me a warm inner glow, from knowing that no matter how clueless and stupid I may be, there are people orders of magnitude stupider and more clueless.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J45Picker: "Youtube stars." So they record themselves doing stupid, annoying, irritating pranks and somehow have millions  of fans/followers? Western society is so f*cked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We wonder why stuff goes to hell in the United States. All I say is England does it first. Here we are. Expect more shortages of ( popular thing ) driving a media click storm.

/ Don't touch my Red Vines.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Feh. If I'm getting in line for an hour at Aldi Logan Paul better be personally giving me a beej.

Also what a KSI?


I'd prefer Adrian Paul.  But I'm a horny old gal so...
 
nakmuay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those were the scalpers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aorund is the British spelling, right?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nakmuay: Those were the scalpers.

[Fark user image 679x723]


I swear I will see that stuff at the 99 Cent store within a year.

/ It's where I bought Jones's Fallout 4-themed Nuka Cola.
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll settle for a bottle of Bodyarmor.
 
djfitz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: nakmuay: Those were the scalpers.

[Fark user image 679x723]

I swear I will see that stuff at the 99 Cent store within a year.

/ It's where I bought Jones's Fallout 4-themed Nuka Cola.


Was it any good? I saw one swag Nuka Cola that was a regular coke bottle with fins glued on.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Also what a KSI?


Aldi's ownbrand gaming laptops, I think.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.