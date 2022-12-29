 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   How much was your pay cut this year?   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually did get an effective raise this year, however it was after years of getting pennies in raises.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.3%

But it's okay, it's almost that time again where they give me another 2 to 3%.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took a new job.  Considering the pay difference minus the geographic cost of living differential and inflation, I'm about 25% ahead of where I was last year.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a contractor, I do not wish to discuss this nonsense.

/bad few years since COVID
//bright spots here and there
///might leave the contract world
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My $150/mo raise was offset by a $175/mo rent increase. Not to mention all the other price increases.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Self-employed. Just gave myself a $5/hr raise.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I actually did get an effective raise this year, however it was after years of getting pennies in raises.


Same. Got a raise that beat inflation, after getting my dimes for half a decade. I imagine I won't be seeing anything higher that that for a loooong time, if ever. Probably capped out until I switch jobs, like everyone else does. Looking forward to next year's dime.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oooooohhhh.  Subby has a job.  WooOOOOooo.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where I live, inflation is running at 6.8% year-over-year through November.

Where I work most of us were offered two percent. The luckiest were a few upper-middle-management types (hard to replace if they quit), who were offered five percent.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How much was inflation?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
3.5% raise, so below inflation. That's pretty much the same as my raises have always been here in America.

I only started getting ahead some years ago when I traded up to a different kind of job. At least since I'm WFH full time now I don't have commuting expenses - which were more significant than I like to think about. The wear and tear on our cars, new tires, all that gas expense - not to mention 2-4 hours of my day, every weekday, being eaten up just commuting to somewhere worth working from somewhere worth living.

Still, the American system is designed to transfer as much wealth over time from the lower classes to our oligarchs and their families. It sucks.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Same as it ever was.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thats what working more overtime is for

So my job thinks
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not much this year, but looking at a solid 25% over a 2-3 year stretch hopefully starting next year.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got a 8.7% raise. Social Security COLA.

My Roth IRA -15.6%

At least I am alive, have a roof over my head and a spouse of 30 years. Really can't complain.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA: 'That's because workers are still in demand, as companies try to make up for the labor shortage caused by restrictive immigration policies and early retirement among older workers. That's especially true for fields like healthcare, teaching, and social services, vocations which are suffering especially from the labor shortage."

fark you fark you fark you. Teachers pay has been miserable and still will not improve to meet demand.

heathcare, teaching and social services. things Americans really value! eyeroll.

interdasting, an article about pay and lack of raises still wants to talk about labor shortages at the end.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Got a 15% bump in January, another 13% around August. I think next year will be a sucky year for raises though.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Self-employed. Just gave myself a $5/hr raise.


Four years ago, I was working PT (25 hours) and doing just fine. Now, I'm working full-time and no further ahead. Thanks Trump!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bought more money, so I'm good.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got a 10% gruel increase and a new collar.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My raise will be well below inflation. Time for a move.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It seems like quite a bit.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
6.6%. Employee retention thing I'm pretty sure.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Same as it ever was.

[Fark user image 850x713]


The split was when Reagan got elected and the great middle-class stagnation began.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Still living on the same Minimum Plus 52 Cents that caregivers get. It's a necessary job, we're the ones who take care of people after they leave the hospital and/or until they die, but apparently we aren't important enough for any kind of good wage.
 
Sloppy Wreck [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have to do employee reviews when we get back.  I have no control over what the higher-ups will give out but I get the pleasure of sitting across my employees and tell them they get a 3% raise this year.  Sucks but it is off-set by the two bonuses they got over the year for non-bonus positions.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


America needs a $25/hour minimum wage, a maximum wage which won't exceed 20x the minimum wage, and a monthly UBI equal to the minimum wage. And all these things should be periodically adjusted according to productivity.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
3% raise against inflation, so 2%? Not biatching. Beats 2020 and most of 2021 pandemic pay
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Started off the year with a client that paid $90/hr, quit because it was an NFT based service and could see that it was going to crash and burn, took a project at $85/hr left in a couple months because ... my god what the fark do they think they are even doing ... next project was at $100/hr and I quit because even though I knew I did good work, was made to feel like it was a failure by their "product manager" who was such a complete sociopath he had to take every ounce of joy away from me. Quit that in a heartbeat. Sucks, because in the exit meeting I had with the CEO, I had more than exceeded expectations, but it all got ruined by one asshole

And finally, finished the year with a great client for Q4 that pays me $110/hr and I'll likely stick with them through 2024 maybe even longer, especially since they will be placing a team under me in 2023 and putting me in charge of several services and everyone who I've been working with so far is just great, really nice people and my bullshiat meter has been collecting dust since starting with them

So lots of assholes and frustration this last year, but an awesome finish and a great outlook for the year ahead. I really can't ask for more
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll find out in a week or so. About a third of what I make, typically, is year-end bonus. I'm expecting all-in comp to be approximately flat from last year (so, an effective cut).

The math in TFA is a little bit simplistic -- it's a 7.1% cut if you spend all of your income but more complex than that if you save or invest. Which means that the people at the low end of the income scale bear the brunt of this.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sloppy Wreck: I have to do employee reviews when we get back.  I have no control over what the higher-ups will give out but I get the pleasure of sitting across my employees and tell them they get a 3% raise this year.  Sucks but it is off-set by the two bonuses they got over the year for non-bonus positions.


same situation but the raises will be 0% across the board...so why bother with the evaluation

/I haven't had an evaluation in three years
//turned one in back in August 2022, still have yet to hear back about it.
///boss is too busy in meetings to do his job?
 
milizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I got 8.something this year, and 7.something last year. My husband only got 3% again this year. He starts a new job somewhere else on Tuesday that will pay him 22% more.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The credit union I work for adjusted this years raises based on inflation, so 6% based on my new job title, since I already got a raise in July. I work for a good company.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stamped human bacon: Summoner101: Same as it ever was.

[Fark user image 850x713]

The split was when Reagan got elected and the great middle-class stagnation began.

[Fark user image image 469x372]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did a lateral kind of thing, went from $16+ an hour to $33 and WFH.  Life is very good 😊
 
ThePea
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was 5.4% this year, 5.7% the previous year. But! I didn't get nearly as much overtime this year & there was no end of year bonus for the first time in over 20 years.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ThePea: It was 5.4% this year, 5.7% the previous year. But! I didn't get nearly as much overtime this year & there was no end of year bonus for the first time in over 20 years.


I'm sure they needed it to pay themselves.
 
zgtd03
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I won't know until February sometime.  Do most companies give raises at the end of the year?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: My $150/mo raise was offset by a $175/mo rent increase. Not to mention all the other price increases.


That's inflation
 
brilett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks, Federal Reserve!
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One old company I worked for was a small one. After 5 years, I still hadn't had a pay raise, and the cost of living had gone up 20%. When I asked for a raise (and it was difficult, because I'm not a forward, pushy guy), he said "here, have another week of vacation". It was nice, but without a pay raise I was out 20%. My wife graduated, so we moved away and I made way more money at my next job.
Similar situation is happening now. I might have to quit to get a pay raise.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stamped human bacon: Summoner101: Same as it ever was.

[Fark user image 850x713]

The split was when Reagan got elected and the great middle-class stagnation began.

[Fark user image 469x372]


or when automation started a few years before Reagan
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got my raise almost three years ago when my job went maximum telework and it saved me thousands of commuting dollars a year.  I was able to hoard items before they got scarce and expensive.  Just did a toilet paper audit, less than 100 rolls for the first time in two years.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: FTA: 'That's because workers are still in demand, as companies try to make up for the labor shortage caused by restrictive immigration policies and early retirement among older workers. That's especially true for fields like healthcare, teaching, and social services, vocations which are suffering especially from the labor shortage."

fark you fark you fark you. Teachers pay has been miserable and still will not improve to meet demand.

heathcare, teaching and social services. things Americans really value! eyeroll.

interdasting, an article about pay and lack of raises still wants to talk about labor shortages at the end.


Maybe move???   A brand new nurse fresh out of school earns 95k here and I know 3 now that started in the last 2 years.
Teachers in my district are also very well compensated.
Social services suck because most are funded by the state or gov but are not gov jobs. My wife is in mental health and only works because she likes helping people.
With 20+ years in and director of a ny region she would need 2 full time jobs to make what a nurse or teacher with same experience make.
 
ThePea
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: ThePea: It was 5.4% this year, 5.7% the previous year. But! I didn't get nearly as much overtime this year & there was no end of year bonus for the first time in over 20 years.

I'm sure they needed it to pay themselves.


Of that I have no doubt. The higher-ups still got their annual ski retreat. But maybe it was the spring 35% company-wide layoffs that paid for that...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I actually did get an effective raise this year, however it was after years of getting pennies in raises.


Sane here.I had to raise a stink to get it, but I prepared my case like a legal scholar and when I rested it, there was only one way they could save face.
Or, they could have fired me.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
7% effective pay cut. Senior Management were very surprised when I wasn't happy.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bith Set Me Up: America needs a $25/hour minimum wage, a maximum wage which won't exceed 20x the minimum wage, and a monthly UBI equal to the minimum wage. And all these things should be periodically adjusted according to productivity.


I'd rather see the return of upper tax brackets that discourage the sort of obscene executive compensation that we see today.  It used to be that a company would reinvest more of its profits into itself because the tax structure encouraged it.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: stamped human bacon: Summoner101: Same as it ever was.

[Fark user image 850x713]

The split was when Reagan got elected and the great middle-class stagnation began.

[Fark user image 469x372]

or when automation started a few years before Reagan


Worker anxiety over mechanization eliminating jobs started long before Reagan.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bighairyguy: I got my raise almost three years ago when my job went maximum telework and it saved me thousands of commuting dollars a year.  I was able to hoard items before they got scarce and expensive.  Just did a toilet paper audit, less than 100 rolls for the first time in two years.


Do you want some form of respect or admiration for contributing to hoarding and artificial shortages?

Or are you just shiatposting
 
