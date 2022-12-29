 Skip to content
(Channel News Asia)   Article says it's okay to still shop for clothes at Zumiez in your 30's. Phew   (cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com) divider line
9
    More: Silly, Skateboarding, High-end brands, wider audience of fashion-savvy people, Billionaire Boys Club line, touch of skater cool, mainstream culture, Louis Vuitton, younger generation of skateboarders  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zumiez get four five?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're this guy, you can still shop there and Vans:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, that's a relief.  I was worried what some random person on the innerwebs who I don't know might think of my shopping choices.  Now I can sleep tonight.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
si.comView Full Size


Is it still OK to wear Zubaz?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [si.com image 787x1200]

Is it still OK to wear Zubaz?


That's what I thought this was about until you pointed out the difference.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know about clothes but I always found the shoes comfortable.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now you can switch off between that and Hot Topics

/ hellofellowkids.gif
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I once happened upon a pop-up sale of a bunch of Zumiez stuff that had been worn by models for some marketing event. I got several hoodies for less than $25 at a time when a good deal was the only kind of deal I could afford. Other than situations like that I tend to avoid "lifestyle" brands.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I only shop at Dan Flashes because their shirts have complicated patterns.
 
